Bord Bia announces appointment of interim CEO

The government agency responsible for the promotion of the food, drink and horticulture industry globally, is pleased to announce that Michael Murphy, organisation and industry talent development director, Bord Bia, will step into the role in June.

It was previously announced that Tara McCarthy will be stepping down as CEO in June, and Michael will work alongside Tara until her departure.

Michael has extensive experience in leading a number of Bord Bia departments over the past 20 years.

Michael Murphy. Image: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photograph

He progressed from managing Bord Bia’s London office to leading its European office network, and was markets director for nine years.

He has been involved in the development and execution of strategy as part of the senior leadership since 2007.

He was responsible for the development of Bord Bia’s Talent Academy, including five MSc programmes with two universities.

Michael commenced his career as a policy analyst in the IFA and has worked in the Departments of Agriculture and Environment.

Announcing the appointment, Bord Bia chairman Dan MacSweeney, said: “On behalf of the board I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Murphy as interim chief executive.

“While we conduct the search for a successor to Tara, Michael brings a wealth of experience from the food, drink and horticulture sector to this interim role across all the priority issues facing the industry and the organisation.

“We believe Michael will be an energising and positive influence in continuing the successful delivery of our new and exciting strategy.”

On his interim appointment, Michael Murphy, commented: “It’s an honour to accept this position on an interim basis.

“I’m delighted to be able to work alongside Tara during this handover phase to ensure a smooth transition in the delivery of services to our industry.