Border Collie abandoned at rescue centre’s gate is ‘just a carcass’

Animal Haven Ireland shared this picture from when they found Beatrix tied to their gate. Image: Animal Haven Ireland.

Animal Haven Ireland described the Collie, who they have named Beatrix, as being in the “worst shape” they have seen in a long time and said the little dog was so weak, it couldn’t stand up.

“This poor dog has been without food for a long time,” they stated. “I just hope we can save her.”

The rescue centre rushed Beatrix to a vet, where they were shocked to learn it weighed just 7.8kg as an adult Border Collie of approximately two years old.

“She’s just a carcass,” they shared to their Facebook page.

“[She] has passed grass and a sand like substance – she must have ate anything to try and stop the hunger pains.

“We can’t even imagine how long she has cried for food.

“How can anyone eat a meal and know she was outside starving to death?”

The team of rescuers were in tears when they saw how badly treated and neglected the little dog had been and have been anxiously waiting on test results to come back from the vet.

“I’ve no idea why, or how, she got to our gate,” they continued.

Now, Animal Haven Ireland is trying to raise enough funds to give Beatrix the best care possible.

“I want to save her so badly and give her a life she never dreamed possible when one of your adopt her,” they stated.

“I know it’s a long journey, but the team and I are more than ready.

“I’ve named her Beatrix, meaning blessing.

“She has to now respond to live.

“This is the hardest part – the waiting.”

In the most recent update shared to their social media page, Beatrix can be seen with a wagging tail enjoying some specialist food at the vet’s.

“Food will feed her starving body and love will feed her soul.

“Together we will erase her past. Day one of living the dream,” they commented.