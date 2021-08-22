Border Leicester show proves to be a resounding success for members

David Kennedy and grandson Andrew enjoying an ice cream at the U.R.B.A. Border Leicester Show on Saturday 14th August

Chairman Robert Dick, “Beechgrove” Ahoghill hosted the event with Tom Nelson,” Kilphin”, Ballantrae judging, who went on to say: “I had a tremendous day where the stock was understanding and the sun shone.”

Sponsors for the event were Moores Animal Feeds, Judge Tom Nelson, Sam Anderson, Cullybackey and Harold Dickey, U.R.B.A. President who the association is very grateful to.

Champion and Top prize of the day went to an Aged Ewe from Stephen Wallace “Slatehill” Ballyclare, BLB 84 Q6 sire Kinninmonth Thunder Dam BL60L J9.

William Semple "Gortnagross" Dungiven with his Sponsorship prize from Sam Anderson, Cullybackey for winning the 2nd Reserve Champion at the Border Leicester Show

Reserve Champion was awarded to Harold Dickey, Ballymena for a Rosenga Gimmer sire Westforth Tennant.

Second Reserve Champion went to a Ram Lamb from William Semple “Gortnagross” Dungiven sired by the 2nd placed shearling on the day which was bought in Lanark last year as a ram lamb from Jimmy Douglas registered Clola Spectre, Dam was purchased privately from Tom Nelson, Kilphin.

Results on the day:

Aged Ram: 1st S Wallace, 2nd G & H Knox, 3rd R Dick, 4th B & C McIlroy 5th H Dickey

Coote Geelan and Harold Dickey being congratulated by Tom Nelson (centre) on their winning raffle prizes at the 125th Society of Border Leicester Sheep Breeders Draw.

Shearlings: 1st H Dickey, 2nd W Semple, 3rd H Dickey, 4th R Dick

Ram Lamb: 1st W Semple, 2nd H Dickey, 3rd, 4th & 5th S Wallace, 6th B & C McIlroy

Aged Ewe: 1st S Wallace, 2nd, 3rd & 4th H Dickey, 5th & 6th G & H Knox

Gimmer: 1st H Dickey, 2nd S Wallace, 3rd H Dickey, 4th & 5th W Semple, 6th B & C McIlroy

Border Leicester Show Reserve Champion from Harold Dickey "Rosenga" Ballymena held by Mervyn Dickey

Ewe Lamb: 1st & 2nd G & H Knox, 3rd S Wallace, 4th H Dickey, 5th & 6th S Wallace

Group of 3: 1st S Wallace, 2nd H Dickey, 3rd G & H Knox

The Society of Border Leicester Sheep Breeders held their 125th anniversary this year on 7th August in Carlisle where the 125th Anniversary Gimmer Draw was won by Harold Dickey, Ballymena receiving the Knockglass Gimmer by Alticane Celebrity out of a Home bred ewe by Eildon Epic and another U.R.B.A. member Coote Geelan won a trip to the Isle of Arran. Congratulations to both members and it is hoped they enjoy their prizes.

The U.R.B.A. Border Leicester Show and Sale will take place this year in Ballymena Livestock Market on the Monday, 27th September more details will follow.

Border Leicester Show Champion from Stephen Wallace "Slatehill" Ballyclare

Border Leicester Show 2nd Reserve Champion from William Semple "Gortnagross" Dungiven

Group of 3 Winner Stephen Wallace "Slatehill" Ballyclare with URBA President Harold Dickey who Sponsored this class