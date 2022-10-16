Border Leicesters in demand
Border Leicesters are still in demand and that was shown when 83 sheep sold out of 84 forward at their sale.
This was the 107th annual show and sale for the Ulster Ram Breeders Association Border Leicesters and top price of the night 1400gns went to George Knox, Killsella Dunrod for an ewe lamb BLB93U05, sire: Lyham Sunshine, dam: Finevalley BLC7R6 which stood reserve champion in the show earlier.
James Aiken, Carnew, Dromara took the next three top prices, receiving 1250gns for a gimmer Carnew BL466T30 Sire: Intock Stevie Gee, dam: Carnew BL466Q18, 1200gns for a ram lamb first place prize winner in the group of 3, Carnew BL466U17, sire: Aliticane Touch O’Class, dam: Carnew BL466Q10 and then 1100gns for his shearling ram the winner of the shearling ram class Carnew BL466T32, sire: Alicane Touch O’ Class, dam: Carnew BL466P20.
Champion of the show judged by the Society of Border Leicester Sheep Breeders president Sue Martyn Hornacott, Cornwall, was a Gimmer Rockvilla BL84ST13, sire: Alticane Rocky, dam: Rockvilla BL84SR19 from David and Liz Mawhinney Rockvilla, Newtownards making 1100gns.
James Aiken, went on to receive 1000gns for a shearling ram, 1000gns for a gimmer and 950gns for another ram lamb. This was closely followed by Callum Patterson’s ram lamb and Harold Dickey’s gimmer both making 900gns.
Judging was carried out earlier in the day by Sue Martyn, Hornacott, Cornwall, with the results as follows:
Champion – David and Liz Mawhinney, Rockvilla, Newtownards
Reserve champion – George Knox, Kinsella, Dundrod
Aged ram – 1st W Semple
Shearling ram – 1st and 2nd J Aiken, 3rd H Dickey, 4th S Wallace
Single ram lamb – 1st J Aiken, 2nd W Semple, 3rd D and L Mawhinney, 4th C Patterson
Group of three ram lambs – 1st J Aiken, 2nd D and L Mawhinney, 3rd S Agnew
Ewe any age – 1st D and L Mawhinney, 2nd and 3rd H Dickey, 4th J Aiken
Ewe lamb – 1st and 3rd G Knox, 2nd J Graham, 4th D and L Mawhinney
