Border Leicesters in demand

This was the 107th annual show and sale for the Ulster Ram Breeders Association Border Leicesters and top price of the night 1400gns went to George Knox, Killsella Dunrod for an ewe lamb BLB93U05, sire: Lyham Sunshine, dam: Finevalley BLC7R6 which stood reserve champion in the show earlier.

James Aiken, Carnew, Dromara took the next three top prices, receiving 1250gns for a gimmer Carnew BL466T30 Sire: Intock Stevie Gee, dam: Carnew BL466Q18, 1200gns for a ram lamb first place prize winner in the group of 3, Carnew BL466U17, sire: Aliticane Touch O’Class, dam: Carnew BL466Q10 and then 1100gns for his shearling ram the winner of the shearling ram class Carnew BL466T32, sire: Alicane Touch O’ Class, dam: Carnew BL466P20.

Champion of the show judged by the Society of Border Leicester Sheep Breeders president Sue Martyn Hornacott, Cornwall, was a Gimmer Rockvilla BL84ST13, sire: Alticane Rocky, dam: Rockvilla BL84SR19 from David and Liz Mawhinney Rockvilla, Newtownards making 1100gns.

Top price at the Border Leicester show and sale and reserve champion,1400gns ewe lamb from George Knox Kinsella

James Aiken, went on to receive 1000gns for a shearling ram, 1000gns for a gimmer and 950gns for another ram lamb. This was closely followed by Callum Patterson’s ram lamb and Harold Dickey’s gimmer both making 900gns.

Judging was carried out earlier in the day by Sue Martyn, Hornacott, Cornwall, with the results as follows:

Champion – David and Liz Mawhinney, Rockvilla, Newtownards

Reserve champion – George Knox, Kinsella, Dundrod

1250gns gimmer from James Aiken Carnew

Aged ram – 1st W Semple

Shearling ram – 1st and 2nd J Aiken, 3rd H Dickey, 4th S Wallace

Single ram lamb – 1st J Aiken, 2nd W Semple, 3rd D and L Mawhinney, 4th C Patterson

Group of three ram lambs – 1st J Aiken, 2nd D and L Mawhinney, 3rd S Agnew

Gimmer from James Aiken Carnew 1000gns

Ewe any age – 1st D and L Mawhinney, 2nd and 3rd H Dickey, 4th J Aiken

Ewe lamb – 1st and 3rd G Knox, 2nd J Graham, 4th D and L Mawhinney

Border Leicester reserve champion from George Knox with Border Leicester champion from David and Liz Mawhinney held by Brian Jordan. (back row) Sponsor, Denis Hunter, Danske Bank, judge Sue Martyn, Cornwall, Liz Mawhinney, sponsors Jean McCurdy, Fane Valley Stores, and Alan Carson, ASC Farm Services

Border Leicester champion 1100gns gimmer from David and Liz Mawhinney

1200gns ram lamb from James Aiken Carnew

1100gns shearling from James Aiken Carnew

