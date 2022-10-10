Borderway Agri Expo will be held on Friday 28 October, with the commercial cattle and sheep classes being livestreamed.

As one of the UK’s largest events of its kind, Libby Clarke and Andy Frazier have been invited to commentate and present the commercial cattle classes to those tuning in from across the UK and beyond. The sheep section will have its own dedicated commentator also, the noted broadcaster and farmer Scott Brown.

Organisers, Harrison and Hetherington, first trialled livestreaming at UK Dairy Expo back in March 2022 and were delighted by the response. Over 7,000 people tuned in from as far afield as the USA, Australia and New Zealand.

NI's Libby Clarke will commentate at the event.

Libby Clarke, from Springfield Farm, Lurgan, is a fourth-generation farmer who runs a commercial beef enterprise, as well as pedigree Shorthorns and Charolais. Libby also owns Joyce Clarke Estate Agents which specialises in property and farm sales. Libby took over the role of Balmoral Show’s chief commentator from her late father, Tom, when the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society moved to their new showground in Balmoral Park.

She commented: “I am delighted to be involved with Agri Expo which is widely regarded as a flagship event, promoting all that is good within the agricultural sector. I consider it an honour to be asked to participate and am very much looking forward to looking round the stock and catching up with people.”

Harrison and Hetherington managing director, Scott Donaldson, stated: “Livestreaming allows those that can’t be with us in person to tune in and follow the event throughout the day, and this will include all classes.

"Given the reputation of the event and calibre of livestock that are entered, it is only right we get the best people for the job, and I know that Libby, Andy, and Scott are all extremely experienced in this field and will do each class justice.”

