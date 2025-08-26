Botanic Gardens gears up for seasonal celebration at Autumn Fair

Felicity Phillips-Morrison, left, and Wren Phillips-Morrison at the launch of this year’s Autumn Fair in Botanic Gardens.

THE popular Autumn Fair returns to Botanic Gardens in Belfast with a packed programme of activities and entertainment for all the family.

The annual seasonal event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 13-14, promising flowers, arts and crafts, food, dinosaur-themed family fun and much more.

One of the event highlights will be the annual Autumn Flower Show, featuring prize-winning autumnal blooms, giant seasonal vegetables and beautiful floral art displays.

For younger visitors, there will be carnival rides, arts and crafts activities, face painting, dinosaur walkabout acts and a dinosaur education show.

There will be an array of arts and craft stalls, autumn-themed activities and live music at the bandstand. Budding artists can also sign up in advance to take part in water colour workshops in the Tropical Ravine.

The eco-conscious will be able to enjoy cookery demonstrations and lifestyle advice at the Sustainable Living Emporium.

Sunday’s visitors can look forward to a relaxing afternoon of brass and concert band music at the final ‘Music in the Parks’ event of 2025.

This year’s event also coincides with the European Heritage Open Days weekend. As part of its programme, there will be free, ticketed historical tours of Botanic Gardens and its glasshouses.

Launching this year’s event, Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “Autumn Fair is an event which has established itself as a firm favourite amongst families, offering an eclectic programme of entertainment for everyone to enjoy in beautiful Botanic Gardens.

“The event aims to celebrate the change of the season and will showcase the best that nature produces at this time of year at the Autumn Flower Show. We also have a dinosaur theme this year, which I’m sure will appeal to children. So, I would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy what promises to be a fantastic event.” The Autumn Fair takes place from noon to 5.30pm on both days.

For more information visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/autumnfair