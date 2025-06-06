Boylan welcomes £590,000 road improvement scheme for A29 Armagh Road, Keady

Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh MLA, Cathal Boylan, has welcomed an announcement from Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins that a £590,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on A29 Armagh Road Keady will commence on Monday 9 June 2025.

Speaking following the announcement, Mr Boylan said: “With a much needed total resurfacing of 1,550 metres of the A29 Keady Road across two phases, this scheme is a substantial investment for the Keady area. The scheme demonstrates Sinn Féin's commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

“The scheme will improve the existing road surface texture, provide enhanced road markings, edge of carriageway studs and warning signs to improve safety.

“To ensure the scheme is delivered as quickly but as safely as possible, it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures, 09:30 – 16:30, from Monday 9 June until Friday 4 July 2025, however the road will be open evenings and weekends. I encourage people to be patient until these much needed works are completed.

“I will continue to work with the Infrastructure Minister to deliver investment in our local roads network, and their commitment to deliver for all road users across my constituency.”

Diversions will be in place as follows:

- Traffic travelling from Armagh towards Keady will be diverted via the A29 Keady Road, B31 Newtownhamilton Road, B3 Tassagh Road and A29 Armagh Road.

- Traffic travelling from Keady towards Armagh will be diverted via the A29 Armagh Road, A29 Kinelowen Street, B132 St Patricks Street, B132 Maddan Road, A3 Monaghan Road and A29 Keady Road.