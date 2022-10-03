Brackney Texel shearling leads Hilltown

A huge thank you goes to Fane Valley for their continued sponsorship of the event and to judge Robert Gamble for taking time to judge the pre-sale Fane Valley championship.

Mr Gamble chose his first place ram lamb and later Fane Valley Champion from Liam McPolin’s Bridge Flock. ‘Bridge Flock Builder’, a Sportsmans Cannon Ball son out of a Tamnamoney Black Lightning daughter went on to sell for £630. Mr Gamble also took his Fane Valley Reserve Champion from the Ram Lamb class, ‘Kiltariff Fab’ exhibited by Messrs Barclay Bell and Sons. A Peacehay Ya Belter son and from a Cowal Viceroy daughter he later sold for £798. Also in the leading prices for ram lambs was John McPollin’s Ballei exhibit, Ballei Firefighter, a Garngour Craftsman son out of a Kelso Ultra sired dam. He sold for £714. Cynthia Aiken also enjoyed the same money for Carnew Firefly, a Sportsmans Batman son as did Stewart Ferris with ‘Bellefield Frank the Tank’, a 5K Corbo Eye Devil son.

Mr Gamble awarded his first place rosette in the Shearling Ram class to J and R Walmsley’s White Water Farm exhibit. This Ballygorian Clifford son out of an Alderview Apache daughter later sold for £819. But it was Mr Gamble’s second place that caught the buyer’s attention selling for £882. He was from Ciaran Cunningham’s Brackney pen, a Halbeath VIP son out of a Milnbank Womaniser daughter. Claiming third place in Mr Gamble’s shearling line-up was Cynthia Aiken’s Carnew exhibit, a Sportsmans Batman son and of a Springwell Voltage dam. He later sold for £672.

Judge Robert Gamble presents Liam McPolin and sons Bridge Flock with the Fane Valley Championship at the NI Texel Sheep Breederâ€TMs Club Show and Sale in Hilltown

Fane Valley Show Championship

Shearling ram class

1. J and R Walmsley White Water Farm

2. C Cunningham Brackney

3. C Aiken Carnew

4. P Farrelly Lisserboy

Ram lamb class

1. Liam McPolin Bridge

2. Messrs B Bell and Sons Kiltariff

3. C Aiken Carnew

4. M McConville Glenhone

5. J and R Walmsley White Water Farm

6. S Ferris Bellefield

Fane Valley champion: Liam McPolin Bridge with ram lamb

Fane Valley reserve champion: Messrs B Bell and Sons with ram lamb