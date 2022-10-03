Brackney Texel shearling leads Hilltown
The NI Texel Breeders Club saw the return of their annual sale at Hilltown Mart recently.
A huge thank you goes to Fane Valley for their continued sponsorship of the event and to judge Robert Gamble for taking time to judge the pre-sale Fane Valley championship.
Mr Gamble chose his first place ram lamb and later Fane Valley Champion from Liam McPolin’s Bridge Flock. ‘Bridge Flock Builder’, a Sportsmans Cannon Ball son out of a Tamnamoney Black Lightning daughter went on to sell for £630. Mr Gamble also took his Fane Valley Reserve Champion from the Ram Lamb class, ‘Kiltariff Fab’ exhibited by Messrs Barclay Bell and Sons. A Peacehay Ya Belter son and from a Cowal Viceroy daughter he later sold for £798. Also in the leading prices for ram lambs was John McPollin’s Ballei exhibit, Ballei Firefighter, a Garngour Craftsman son out of a Kelso Ultra sired dam. He sold for £714. Cynthia Aiken also enjoyed the same money for Carnew Firefly, a Sportsmans Batman son as did Stewart Ferris with ‘Bellefield Frank the Tank’, a 5K Corbo Eye Devil son.
Mr Gamble awarded his first place rosette in the Shearling Ram class to J and R Walmsley’s White Water Farm exhibit. This Ballygorian Clifford son out of an Alderview Apache daughter later sold for £819. But it was Mr Gamble’s second place that caught the buyer’s attention selling for £882. He was from Ciaran Cunningham’s Brackney pen, a Halbeath VIP son out of a Milnbank Womaniser daughter. Claiming third place in Mr Gamble’s shearling line-up was Cynthia Aiken’s Carnew exhibit, a Sportsmans Batman son and of a Springwell Voltage dam. He later sold for £672.
Fane Valley Show Championship
Shearling ram class
1. J and R Walmsley White Water Farm
2. C Cunningham Brackney
3. C Aiken Carnew
4. P Farrelly Lisserboy
Ram lamb class
1. Liam McPolin Bridge
2. Messrs B Bell and Sons Kiltariff
3. C Aiken Carnew
4. M McConville Glenhone
5. J and R Walmsley White Water Farm
6. S Ferris Bellefield
Fane Valley champion: Liam McPolin Bridge with ram lamb
Fane Valley reserve champion: Messrs B Bell and Sons with ram lamb
The NI Texel Club will be holding sales in Gortin on 14th October and Ballymena on 17th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.