Prospective apprentices will gain valuable on-the-job experience whilst studying part-time for the industry-leading qualification.

The exciting new Skills Academy, designed to support local industry, is now enrolling at the Enniskillen and Dungannon campus for September 2023 start and is perfect for young learners aged 16 plus who are seeking a stepping-stone into the manufacturing and engineering sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apprentices will learn in the college’s industry standard engineering facilities, and will also work part time with an employer earning a salary, while building a wealth of skills and knowledge in areas such as engineering Robotics, Wiring and Testing programmable Controllers, as well as Testing and Assembling Electronic Circuits.

South West College, Dungannon campus Skills Academy apprentices, from left are: Jake Lagan (Rock) employed with J&B Engineering, and Conor Molloy (Donaghmore) employed with BMI Trailers.

During the three-year academy, apprentices will gain a Level 2 and 3 qualification, as well as the skills and knowledge required for employment in the manufacturing and engineering sector. Apprentices can also progress into Higher Education.

Conor Molloy from Donaghmore is currently studying the course at the Dungannon campus, alongside employment at BMI trailers in Granville.

He has found the academy has helped fast track his career in the engineering sector, and said: "The Skills Academy is a great course to enrol on, it has helped me a lot over the 3 years for my apprenticeship within BMI Trailers. I have gained skills in PLC's, CAD and Hydraulics and am aiming to progress to the HNC in Engineering in September."

Likewise, Dungannon campus Skills Academy apprentice Jake Lagan, from Rock and employed with J&B Engineering, said: "The skills and knowledge I have learnt at South West College has allowed me to the opportunity to progress within my apprenticeship at J&B Engineering. I would recommend the Skills Academy course as the support you gain from tutors and TSO's really helps with understanding.”

South West College, Dungannon campus Skills Academy apprentice, Conor Molloy from Donaghmore employed with BMI Trailers.

Joanne Mc Govern, Deputy Head of School at SWC commented: “Fermanagh and its surrounding areas have seen growth within the engineering manufacturing sector. South West College has recognised the importance to enhance and develop the skills of our young people to support the local industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The introduction of the Skills Academy course at Enniskillen will allow students the opportunity to work alongside an employer and gain valuable hands-on experience.

“The Skills Academy course is suited to learners aged 16 and above with 5 GCSE’s grade D or above to include GCSE Maths and English or equivalent.

“In three years, you will achieve Level 2 and 3 qualifications within Fabrication and Welding, Technical Support, Electrical or Maintenance pathway to suit your employer. You will also have the opportunity to progress on to a Higher Level Apprenticeship or HNC level 4 Engineering qualification within South West College.

Residents of Enniskillen and its surrounding areas are set to benefit from the introduction of a brand-new Engineering Manufacturing Skills Academy – Apprenticeship NI at the South West College, Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you have any queries regarding the course, or if you are an employer interested in taking on an apprentice, please contact joanne.mcgovern@swc.ac.uk”

For further information please contact joanne.mcgovern@swc.ac.uk or to apply, or view our wide range of Engineering courses from Level 2 to 6, with Higher Level Apprenticeship options and scholarship initiatives, visit: www.swc.ac.uk