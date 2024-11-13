Joanne Molloy, managing director of TS Foods in Castlewellan.

Family-owned and operated TS Foods in Castlewellan has announced the launch of its new brand, ‘The Stuffing Company’.

This refreshed brand identity has been developed to enhance visibility of their existing TS Foods stuffing products on shelf, and to attract new customers to the iconic range that has been a family favourite for over 40 years.

TS Foods is Northern Ireland’s market leading stuffing producer, and has long been known for producing high-quality chilled breadcrumb products.

Joanne Molloy, managing director of TS Foods and daughter of company founders Tony and Ann Steel, says: “We are incredibly excited to introduce ‘The Stuffing Company’ to our loyal consumers and new shoppers alike.

“We’ve been making stuffing for over four decades, and this new brand will help us better connect with today’s consumers, whilst staying true to the quality, taste and tradition that we are known for.

“As the market-leading since 1978, we feel that we can now confidently call ourselves ‘The Stuffing Company’, a name which we hope will help us continue to grow our stuffing brand both here in NI, whilst providing a robust platform to launch into other regions around the UK.

“Using consumer insights and shopper data, we have worked with a top FMCG design agency to ensure that the new look still has echoes of the visual cues of our incumbent packing, whilst ensuring that going forward our products will be more easily differentiated, and that the core propositions like fast cooking time and freeze-ability are brought to the fore.”

Founded in 1978 in Castlewellan, County Down, TS Foods is a family-owned company specialising in producing high-quality food products, including their signature breadcrumb stuffings.

They are also known for their TS Foods Chicken and Tony’s Chippy brands, as well as their extensive value-added and enrobed foodservice portfolio. With over 100 employees, they are a key employer in the Mourne area and are BRC-AA accredited.