Brand new Waterside Half Marathon route to incorporate city's four bridges

The new Waterside Half Marathon route will take in Londonderry's four bridges. Picture: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

THE Waterside Half Marathon route for 2024 will incorporate Londonderry’s Craigavon Bridge and Pennyburn Bridge for the first time.

The majority of the scenic route will straddle the River Foyle and use the city’s ever expanding greenway network, making it a spectator friendly experience and keeping traffic disruption to a minimum.

Strathfoyle Village, a new element to last year’s event, has been retained and the race again concludes with a grandstand finish in Ebrington Square where runners will run up the mall flanked by hundreds of supporters.

The new route was designed after feedback from runners who took part in last year’s event was taken into consideration and in consultation with local running clubs.

Festival and Events Manager at council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said she was pleased that race organisers were able to offer runners the chance to race through new sections of the city’s riverfront.

“The additional section of greenway at Bay Park and the Pennyburn Footbridge has opened up new possibilities for the course and has allowed us to keep it largely off road,” she explained.

“We are incorporating the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge for the first time and runners will also cross the Peace Bridge twice as well as the Foyle and Pennyburn bridges, meaning there are five river crossings in total in a route that is largely along the waterfront.

“A number of pinch points early in the course have been eliminated and when runners finish down the quay they will take a straight left onto the Peace Bridge and into Ebrington rather than going out and back to the end of the Craigavon Bridge.”

The Waterside Half is one of Ireland’s longest running athletics events and this year’s race on Sunday, September 1, is set to be the biggest in its history with an expanded field.

“The event sold out weeks in advance last year so we wanted to develop a course that could accommodate more runners,” Jacqueline explained.

“Entries have already passed the 2,300 mark, there are around 200 left but we would expect those to be snapped up in a few days and we recommend you register now to avoid disappointment.

“We can see from the registrations that it is an event that runners come back to take part in year after year and many runners who gave their feedback commented on how good the atmosphere is.

“The large crowds in Strathfoyle Village and Ebrington Square proved particularly popular with runners after the course was amended last year so we are pleased to retain those elements.”

The cost of entry for the 41st edition of the Waterside Half Marathon is £27 per runner or £70 for a three person relay team and every finisher will receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt.

Registrations for the last remaining places are open now at derrystrabane.com/whm where the full route and relay changeover points can be viewed.