Brassica crops are an important winter forage option - but decision time is now

Belfast-headquartered Germinal, the grass and forage seed specialist, is urging farmers to consider the options that brassica crops such as kale and kale-rape hybrids can provide in reducing pressures on available silage stocks, and in providing a valuable break crop prior to reseeding next spring.

However, farmers should act now as the sowing window will close quickly.

Commenting, Germinal agricultural product manager, David Little, said: “As we reach the mid-point of this year’s grazing season, farmers are busy managing grazing and silage cuts, and also taking stock of whether they will have enough forage conserved for next winter. While some farmers might look to take additional silage cuts, there are alternative and complementary strategies that can ease pressures on conserved forage stocks in advance of winter housing and help build resilience into forage planning on many farms.”

Maris Kestrel

Dr Mary McEvoy from Germinal with John Hannon farmer

Brassica crops such as Maris Kestrel Kale and Redstart Hybrid Brassica provide fast-growing, high quality forage options that can be grazed in the field by out-wintered livestock, easing pressures on available housing and slurry storage. These crops also offer an excellent way to supplement silage stocks.

David Little said: “Kale varieties like Maris Kestrel offer a high-energy, highly digestible forage option. While kale can be sown up until mid-July, earlier sown crops will produce the highest yields, of up to 10–12t of dry matter per hectare, and support outwintering from early November.”

If sowing is delayed, the hybrid brassica, Redstart, provides an alternative. It yields between 6 to 8t of dry matter per hectare and maintains high levels of metabolisable energy (ME) and can be sown up to the end of August.”

Beyond their forage value, brassicas are also ideal break crops ahead of reseeding back into grass next spring.

David Little, agricultural product manager at Germinal Ireland

They can help improve soil structure and disrupt pest and disease cycles which will ultimately enhance long-term grassland productivity.

Sowing Brassicas

For successful establishment of brassica crops, Germinal advises farmers to:

Select free draining, gently sloping fields that are away from watercourses, and ideally have some shelter for outwintered livestock.

Soil test to ensure pH is between 6.3 and 6.5, and address soil P and K levels (to reach a target index of 3).

Prepare a fine, firm seedbed by spraying off the old sward, ploughing, tilling, and rolling.

Sow seed at 5–10 mm depth with good seed-to-soil contact.

Apply compound fertiliser based on soil test results.

Seeding rates

Seeding rates vary depending on method. For direct drilling, Germinal advises using 2.5 to 3.0 kg/acre for kale varieties such as Maris Kestrel. For rape-kale hybrids such as Redstart, a sowing rate of 3-4kg/acre is recommended. For broadcasting, use the higher recommended rate.

“Looking at winter forage planning, farmers still have options. Brassicas can ease a lot of pressures on silage stocks and support outwintering strategies. But the sowing window is now and will close fast. The earlier decisions are made, the better,” David concluded.