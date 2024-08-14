Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A daring duo will reach great heights next month in a bid to raise much-needed funds for the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Raymond Bready, who is a familiar face (or voice!) as a commentator at local agricultural shows and equestrian events, will take to the skies alongside Gransha Equestrian Centre’s Adrienne Stuart.

The brave pair will skydive from 15,000 feet on Saturday 7 September and have set themselves a fundraising goal of £1 for every foot.

This £15,000 target will fly the air ambulance for two days, enabling it to reach those in need of the service across Northern Ireland.

Raymond Bready and Adrienne Stuart will skydive from 15,000ft next month. (Pic: Freelance)

Raymond has been a supporter of the AANI charity for some time and is involved with the agribusiness group, which was established by trustee, Barclay Bell, to help raise funds for the amazing service.

He found himself agreeing to jump from a plane during the course of an interview with a member of the AANI fundraising team at this year’s Balmoral Show!

AANI is a charity close to both Adrienne and Raymond’s hearts as they are both very much involved in the equestrian and agricultural industry in Northern Ireland and are all too aware of the need for this service.

Having known people who have required the air ambulance in the past, both Adrienne and Raymond are extremely passionate in ensuring this vital service stays flying for those who need it most.

You can scan this QR code if you would like to donate. (Pic: Freelance)

As part of the drive to reach their target of £15,000, Raymond and Adrienne will also embark on a cycle around the Ards Peninsula.

On Bank Holiday Monday (26 August), they will be donning their cycling helmets alongside generous friends who have agreed to help raise sponsorship for the overall total.

Currently, the pair have raised close to £8,500 and, if you would like to help them reach their target, you can do so via the JustGiving website – https://www.justgiving.com/page/adrienne-raymond-jump?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fadrienne-raymond-jump&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

Seven years ago, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) made its inaugural call out to aid 11-year-old Conor from Castlewellan, Co Down, following a farming accident and, since then, has been needed on over 4,300 occasions, averaging twice per day.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in Northern Ireland operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs. The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland from its base in Lisburn in approximately 25 minutes.

Each day costs it costs £6,850 and £2.5m is needed each year to keep the air ambulance service operational. The charity relies entirely on support from the public and local businesses, including gifts in wills. It’s not only the medical crew who save lives, but the people who support the service.

You can find out more about the charity at www.airambulanceni.org