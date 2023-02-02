Breeding bulls selling £3900 for a Limousin at Ballymena, beef bullocks to £2567

Beef cows sold to 285p 860kg at £2476, Friesian cows to 192p 750kg at £1516, beef heifers to 319p 610kg at £1945.

Beef bullocks to 318p 700kg at £2226 and to a top per head of £2567 for 850kg. Friesian bullocks to 228p 780kg at £1778.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

M Diamond, Coleraine Limousin 860kg £2476 (288) M and A Millar, Ballymena Limousin 610kg £1671 (274) T McFerran, Limousin 760kg £2052 (270) T McFerran, Limousin 860kg £2304 (268) T McFerran, Limousin 900kg £2403 (267) local farmer Belgian Blue 640kg £1676 (262) K Hunter, Ballycraigy Limousin 710kg £1831 (258) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 760kg £1900 (250) local farmer Limousin 790kg £1959 (248) P McEldowney, Charolais 720kg £1778 (247) P McEldowney, Limousin 610kg £1500 (246) D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 930kg £2250 (242) W and M Orr, Limousin 680kg £1618 (238) DJ Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 690kg £1628 (236) N McGuckin, Belgian Blue 750kg £1762 (235) and B Taggart, Limousin 520kg £1222 (235).

Friesian cows

J Patterson, Carrick 790kg £1516 (192) R Adams, Cloughmills 630kg £1146 (182) R Adams, 600kg £1090 (182) S Kennedy, Doagh 630kg £1127 (179) S Kennedy, 830kg £1469 (177) G Connon, 670kg £1185 (177) C Crawford, Clough 770kg £1355 (176) DS D McKay, 600kg £1050 (175) J Hayes, Ballymena 350kg £ 118 (172) DS and D McKay 620kg £1066 (172) J Hayes, 630kg £1077 (171) L McClinton, 620kg £1060 (171) P McEldowney, 640kg £1088 (170) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 750kg £1267 (169) N and J Coleman, Doagh 770kg £1293 (168) and M Wilkin, Islandmagee 710kg £1171 (165).

Beef heifers

M Diamond, Limousin 610kg £1945 (319) R Gibson, Cullybackey Charolais 670kg £2003 (299) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg £1734 (294) L M O’Neill, Dungannon Charolais 850kg £2448 (288) W McAllister, Kells Charolais 630kg £1801 (286) J Davison, Moorfields Limousin 610kg £1738 (285) local farmer Limousin 650kg £1826 (281) A McConnell, Ballyclare Hereford 520kg £1456 (280) SJ Adams, Limousin 570kg £1590 (279) R Gibson, Charolais 630kg £1745 (277) K Kelly, Charolais 700kg £1932 (276) J Davidson, Charolais 640kg £1760 (275) local farmer, Charolais 720kg £1980 (275) and R Hamill, Randalstown Charolais 730kg £2000 (274).

Beef bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Top per kg)

R McIvor, Cookstown Belgian Blue 700kg £2226 (318) A McDonald, Belgian Blue 700kg £2198 (314) F Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 770kg £2394 (311) K Johnston, Limavady Charolais 610kg £1884 (309) J Kidd, Limousin 700kg £2156 (308) J Kidd, Limousin 700kg £2135 (305) F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 820kg £2492 (304) F Cassidy, Charolais 850kg £2567 (302) A Ross, Limousin 720kg £2167 (301) B McCann, Portglenone Limousin 670kg £2010 (300) D Gilliand, Ballymena Limousin 680kg £2033 (299) J Kidd, Randalstown Limousin 700kg £2093 (299) C Livingstone, Charolais 850kg £2533 (298) R McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 660kg £1960 (297) R McIvor, Limousin 660kg £1960 (297) and G Robb, Limousin 750kg £2212 (295).

Top per head

F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 850kg £2567, F Cassidy, Limousin 880kg £2560, C Livingstone, Charolais 850kg £2533, F Cassidy Charolais 820kg £2492, F Cassidy, Limousin 770kg £2394, LM O’Neill Charolais 810kg £2381, C Livingstone, Charolais 810kg £2365, A McLeister, Charolais 810kg £2308, C Livingstone, Charolais 800 £2288, R McIvor, Belgian Blue 700kg £2226, G Robb, Limousin 750kg £2212, C Livingstone, Charolais 830kg £2207, A McDonald, Belgian Blue 700kg £2198, C Livingstone Charolais 760kg £2196, J McBride, Belgian Blue 800kg £2184 and C Livingstone, Charolais 800kg £2176.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian bullocks

D W Graham, Clough 780kg £1778 (228) T Duffin, Toomebridge 680kg £1496 (220) N Corr, 620kg £1357 (219) S Mc Nabney, Clough 520kg £1138 (219) S McNabney, 620kg £1357 (219) S McNabney, 660kg £1308 (218) DW Graham, 730kg £1584 (217) J MC Woodburn, 610kg £1323 (217) T Duffin, 680kg £1475 (217) B Kerr, Cullybackey 530kg £1139 (215) RJ Gage, Clough 580kg £1247 (215) DW Graham, 720kg £1540 (214) I Campbell, Templepatrick 750kg £1605 (214) T Duffin, 680kg £1455 (214) B Kerr, 520kg £1107 (213) and J MC Woodburn, 580kg £1229 (212).

Friday 27th January 2023: 61 dairy cows and heifers met strong demand to 3400gns for a calved heifer from Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter.

Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein G3400, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £3380, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein G3320, G3300, G2980, G2950, G2950, G2850, G2820, G2800, G2800, G2780, G2750, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2750, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein G2720, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein £2700, Buchanans of Cavandarragh Mon £2650, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein G2650, G2600, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2600, Buchanans of Cvandarragh Mon £2550, D McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £2520, Dunleath Estates, Ballywalter Holstein G2520, Buchanans of Cavandarragh Mon £2500, B Lilburn, Ballygowan Holstein £2400, N G Chambers, Moneyrea Friesian £2380, S Dunlop, Dundrod Holstein £2350, N G Chambers, Moneyrea Friesian £2300, S Lyons, Coleraine Holstein £2280, N G Chambers, Moneyrea Friesian £2250, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2150 and B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Friesian £2120.

Advertisement

Advertisement

13 breeding bulls sold well to £3900 for a Limousin.

J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin £3900, I Colville, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £3600, J Lawrence, Magherfelt Aberdeen Angus £3600, £3500, £3200, £3000, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £3000, J Lawrence, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £2950, K McOscar, Cookstown Hereford £2900, M Irwin, Fintona A £2850, J Lawrence, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £2650.

366 lots in the calf ring sold to £500 for two month old Simmentals bulls and two month old heifer calves to £425 for a Limousin.

Bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmentals £500 x 2, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £495 x 2, J,S,P and Mrs M Gibson, Aughafatten, Limousin £485, William H Magee, Kilwaughter, Charolais £485, D Campbell, Carrickfergus, Abondance £485, D McIlwaine, Larne, Belgian Blue £480, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Abondance £475, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmentals £475, William H Magee, Kilwaughter, Limousin £465, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmentals £465, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £460, William H Magee, Kilwaughter, Limousin £455, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmentals £445 and D Campbell, Carrickfergus, Ayrshire £435.

Heifer calves

William H Magee, Kilwaughter, Limousin £425, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Shorthorn beef £410 x 2, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £405, D McIlwaine, Larne, Belgian Blue £400, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £398 x 2, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Abondance £385 x 2, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £385, Francis McFarlane, Holywood, Abondance £380, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £375, W D McCarthy, Lisabne, Belgian Blue £375, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £375, D McIlwaine, Larne, Belgian Blue £370 and Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £370.

Holstein and Friesian

Advertisement

Advertisement

D Campbell, Carrickfergus, Friesian £400, D Campbell, Carrickfergus, Friesian £265, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein £255 x 2, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein £245, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein £235, M Nelson, Ballyclare, Friesian £220, A T Lowry, Loughgiel, Holstein £210 x 2, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein £190 x 2, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein £185 x 2, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein £180 x 2, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein £175.

Heifers

0-300kg

RJ McNeill, Glenarm, Limousin 300kg £960 (320), Mrs Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough, Charolais 280kg £890 (317), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 260kg £820 (315), D McKillop, Glenarm, Limousin 260kg £800 (307), Mrs Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough, Charolais 280kg £830 (296), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane, Charolais 280kg £830 (296), Timothy Wray, Carnlough, Charolais 270kg £800 (296), J A McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais 260kg £770 (296), G Wells, Moira, Charolais 290kg £840 (289), Mr John McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais 280kg £795 (283), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Charolais 300kg £850 (283)x 2, D McKillop, Glenarm, Limousin 290kg £820 (282), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy, Charolais 290kg £820 (282) and RJ McNeill, Glenarm, Limousin 300kg £840 (280).

Advertisement

Advertisement

301-350kg

H Crawford, Carnalbana, Charolais 350kg £1190 (340), T McKillop, Glenarm, Charolais 320kg £1020 (318), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 330kg £1040 (315), S and J Mullan, Limavady, Charolais 340kg £1070 (314), D Gaston, Carnlough, Limousin 350kg £1080 (308), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), S and M Black, Carnlough, Limousin 320kg £970 (303), G Weir, Toomebridge, Limousin 330kg £1000 (303), S and J Mullan, Limavady, Charolais 340kg £1020 (300), M Murray, Cushendall, Charolais 310kg £920 (296), Danny McBride, Ballycastle, Limousin 310kg £915 (295), D McKillop, Glenarm, Limousin 350kg £1030 (294), Timothy Wray, Carnlough, Limousin 340kg £1000 (294), William Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 310kg £905 (291), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane, Charolais 340kg £990 (291) and Raymond Jordan, Glenavy, Charolais 320kg £930 (290).

351kg plus

James Workman, Kilwaughter, Limousin 380kg £1170 (307), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney, Simmentals 370kg £1120 (302), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Charolais 370kg £1110 (300), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun, Charolais 390kg £1160 (297), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner, Charolais 410kg £1190 (290), G Weir, Toomebridge, Limousin 380kg £1100 (289), G Wells, Moira, Charolais 370kg £1070 (289), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun, Charolais 410kg £1180 (287), G Weir, Toomebridge, Limousin 380kg £1090 (286), S and M Black, Carnlough, Limousin 360kg £1030 (286), G Wells, Moira, Charolais 380kg £1070 (281), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner, Limousin 400kg £1125 (281), G Weir, Toomebridge, Limousin 370kg £1040 (281), S McCormick, Martinstown, Charolais 360kg £1000 (277), G Wells, Moira, Charolais 380kg £1050 (276) and S McCormick, Martinstown, Charolais 380kg £1050 (276).

Advertisement

Advertisement

An entry of 540 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1040 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1510 presented by Sam Bellingham, Ballymoney.

Heifers sold to £840 over for a Charolais 350kg at £1190 offered by H Crawford, Glenarm.

Bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

0kg - 300kg

Local farmer, 2 Limousin 260kg £930 (257) H Crawford, Charolais 270kg £910 (337) B McStocker, Toomebridge Charolais 210kg £680 (323) JA McKillop, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £930 (320) R Jordan, Glenavy Charolais 290kg (317) Mrs Wharry and McCurdy, Charolais 280kg £880 (314) J McLaughlin, Charolais 250kg £780 (312) S Dennison, Antrim Charolais 270kg £840 (311) J Walker, Antrim Limousin 300kg £930 (310) H Crawford, Charolais 300kg £920 (306) S Dennison, Antrim Charolais 280kg £850 (303) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 290kg £880 (303) RJ McNeill, Limousin 280kg £840 (300) R McGinley, Charolais 260kg £780 (300) and D McBride, Limousin 300kg £890 (296).

301kg - 350kg

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 310kg £1100 (354) A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 350kg £1210 (345) M and F Speers, Charolais 350kg £1205 (344) K Molyneaux, Crumlin Charolais 350kg £1200 (342) D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 340kg £1140 (335) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £1030 (332) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £1040 (325) K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1060 (321) M Murray, Cushendall Limousin 310kg £990 (319) D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £1050 (318) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 330kg £1050 (318) M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 350kg £1110 (317) M and F Speers, Limousin 310kg £980 (316) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 330kg £1040 (315) M and F Speers, Limousin 340kg £1070 (314) and M Murray, Limousin 340kg £1070 (314).

Advertisement

Advertisement

351kg plus

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 360kg £1340 (372) H Crawford, Charolais 390kg £1370 (351) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 380kg £1320 (347) K Molyneaux, Charolais 410kg £1400 (341) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1260 (340) G Wells, Moira Charolais 380kg £1280 (336) K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1270 (334) P McSparron, Charolais 400kg £1330 (332) I Beggs, Limousin 370kg £1230 (332) SH Bellingham, Limousin 410kg £1360 (331) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 360kg £1190 (330) K Molyneaux, Charolais 360kg £1190 (330) TJ McLornan, Charolais 380kg £1255 (330) H Crawford, Charolais 400kg £1320 (330) and SH Bellingham, Limousin 390kg £1280 (328).

Monday evening 30th January 2023: Another great show of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade, ewes and lambs sold to £295, springers to £205, ewe lambs to £112, store lambs to £99, pet lambs to £36 and foster ewes to £185.

Ewe lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

F McGarry, Ballymena 1 Valais Blacknose cross £112, 1 Valais Blacknose cross £106, 1 Valais Blacknose cross £104, M Kerr, Portglenone 8 Suffolk £98, D McMullan, Coagh 7 Texel £95.50, F McGarry, 3 Valais Blacknose cross £91, J Murray, Aghalee 2 Texel £90 and J Murray, 13 Shr £88.

Store lambs

O Donnell, Toomebridge 14 Texel £120, F McGarry, Ballymena 5 Valais Blacknose x £99, J Rowney, Ballynure 17 Mule £99, C McCammond, Larne 12 Texel £89, local farmer 1 Dorset £88, M McCullough, Ballymena 10 Texel £86, J Moss, Antrim 25 Texel £84, M McCullough 7 Suffolk £82 and C McCammond, 5 Crossbred £78

In lamb ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon Loughery – 3x10 Texel £205, 10 Texel £185, 6x10 Mule £180, 9 Texel £175, 2x10 Mule £175, 7 Mule £175 and 10 Mule £175.

Ewe and lambs

A Rainey, Ahoghill 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £295, 1 Texel and 2 Lambs £290, 2 Suffolk and 4 Lambs £285, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £285, 1 Suffolk and 3 lambs £282, R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £280, A Rainey 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £276, B Kelly, Toome Suffolk and 2 lambs £276, J McGuickan, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £270, 1 Dorset and 2 Lambs £265, R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 2 Lambs £265, R Marshall, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £250, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £250, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £240, 2 Dorset and 3 lambs £238 and RT Buchanan, Doagh 1 Texel and 2 lambs £235.

Tuesday 31st January 2023: 250 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another tremendous trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks sold to £1110 over for a Simmentals 610kg at £1720 presented by JS Hamilton Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £970 over for a Limousin 590kg at £1560 offered by R McNabney, Broughshane.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Moore, Crumlin 460kg £1350 (293) TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 480kg £1390 (289) T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 410kg £1170 (285) R McNabney, Limousin 470kg £1335 (284) S Marshall, Limousin 280kg £780 (278) JS Hamilton, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £1270 (264) R McNabney, Limousin 460kg £1215 (264) S Marshall, Limousin 350kg £920 (262) W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 500kg £1310 (262) S Marshall, Limousin 330kg £855 (259) R McNabney, Limousin 450kg £1160 (257) and S Marshall, Limousin 390kg £1000 (256).

501kg plus

S Moore, Limousin 530kg £1480 (279) R McNabney, Limousin 590kg £1560 (264) JS Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 510kg £1330 (260) R McNabney, Limousin 530kg £1380 (260) R McNabney, Limousin 530kg £1370 (258) JS Hamilton, Charolais 610kg £1150 (254) Charolais 560kg £1400 (250) Charolais 530kg £1315 (248) B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 520kg £1280 (246) JS Hamilton, Charolais 510kg £1250 (245) A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Abondance 530kg £1290 (243) W Calderwood, Dunloy Abondance 560kg £1360 (242) B Richmond, Limousin 540kg £1300 (240) CB Gillan, Bushmills 570kg £1280 (224) P Hanna, Abondance 570kg £1250 (219) and CB Gillan, Hereford 550kg £1200 (218).

Bullocks 0-500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin Newell, Ballymoney, Charolais 490kg £1540 (314), T and S Butler, Aughafatten, Charolais 410kg £1260 (307), Colin Newell, Ballymoney, Charolais 420kg £1270 (302), W H Knox, Ballynure, Limousin 460kg £1390 (302), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena, Limousin 400kg £1170 (292), Joe Steede, Cullybackey, Abondance 330kg £960 (290), Joseph D Steede, Ballymena, Abondance 330kg £960 (290), Joseph D Steede, Ballymena, Abondance 330kg £960 (290), Joseph D Steede, Ballymena, Abondance 330kg £960 (290), local farmer, Abondance 490kg £1420 (289), T and S Butler, Aughafatten, Charolais 410kg £1170 (285), local farmer, Abondance 500kg £1420 (284), T and S Butler, Aughafatten, Charolais 500kg £1405 (281), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena, Limousin 380kg £1065 (280), V Boyle, Ballymena, Limousin 390kg £1090 (279) and Stephen Marshall, Ballymena, Limousin 390kg £1090 (279).

501kg plus

J McHenry, Mosside, Charolais 590kg £1690 (286), local farmer, Abondance 510kg £1450 (284), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Limousin 540kg £1530 (283), George A Hamilton, Randalstown, Simmentals 610kg £1720 (282), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Limousin 550kg £1550 (281), George A Hamilton, Randalstown, Simmentals 570kg £1600 (280), R J Anderson, Cullybackey, Charolais 580kg £1610 (277), S Rea, Glenarm, Limousin 570kg £1580 (277), Frank Ohara, Ballymena, Simmentals 520kg £1440 (276), Colin Newell, Ballymoney, Charolais 550kg £1510 (274), J McHenry, Mosside, Charolais 580kg £1590 (274), W H Knox, Ballynure, Limousin 600kg £1640 (273), S Rea, Glenarm, Limousin 540kg £1460 (270), S Rea, Glenarm, Limousin 540kg £1450 (268), R McNabney, Broughshane, Limousin 540kg £1440 (266) and E Gillan, Ballymena, Abondance 630kg £1680 (266).

Wednesday 1st February 2023: Another big entry of 2909 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat hoggets sold to 537p for a pen of 15 Texels 20kg £107.50 from J Fenton, Glarryford and to a top per head of £130 for a heavy Texel from M Magill, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £220

Fat hoggets (2441)

Top per kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

J Fenton, Glarryford 15 Texel 20kg £107.50 (237) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Texel 22.5 £120 (533) N McAuley, Ballyclare 1 Texel 18kg £95 (527) 3 Charollais, 20.5kg £108 (526) N McAuley, Ballyclare 22kg £115 (522) local farmer, 9 Texel 23kg £120 (521) G Longstaff, Kells 1 Dorset 17.5kg £91 (520) J Craig, Larne 1 Texel 21kg £109 (519) RJ Semple, Ballyclare 5 Texel 22.5kg £116 (515) N McAuley, 12 Texel 22kg £113 (513) W and D Millar, Antrim 13 Texel 22.5kg £115.50 (513) G Longstaff, 6 Dorset 23kg £118 (513) P Crothers, Ballynure 13 Texel 21.5kg £110 (511) DA McWilliam, Ballyclare 17 Texel 21.5kg £110 (511) I McNeice, Toomebridge 8 Texel 22.5kg £115 (511) J McAuley, 10 Crossbred 22.5kg £115 (511) O Brogan, 2 Texel 20kg £102 (510) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 45 Texel 22kg £112 (509) D Boreland, Bushmills 23 Texel 22kg £112 (509) and I McDonnell, Portaferry 26 Texel 23kg £117 (508).

Top per head

M Magill, Glenarm 1 Texel £130, J Maxwell, 1 Dorset 30kg £125, J Ferguson, Straid 26 Texel 30.5kg £124, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 3 Texel 28.5kg £123, D Davidson, Ballymena 4 Suffolk 29kg £123, L Hamilton, Broughshane 16 Texel 28kg £123, R Creith, Bushmills 39 Texel 29.5kg £123, R Hood, Broughshane 17 Texel 27.5kg £122, H Carson, Dundrod 18 Texel 26.5kg £122, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 16 Texel 25.5kg £121, J McIlrath, Ballymena 26 Texel 25.5kg £121, L Turtle, Broughshane 8 Texel 24.5kg £121, R Orr, Cloughmills 42 Texel 26.5kg £121, local farmer 10 Charollais 24.5kg £121, J Laverty, Armoy 23 Texel 27kg £121, I J and A Wilson, 7 Suffolk 28.5kg £121, M McKendry, Bushmills 12 Texel 28.5kg £121, A Bell, Crumlin 18 Texel 27kg £121, D Moorehead, 9 Texel 27.5kg £121 and R Taylor, Lisburn 11 Texel 24kg £120.

Fat ewes (468)

Advertisement

Advertisement

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£170

Texel - £130-£220

Crossbred - £88-£120

Advertisement

Advertisement