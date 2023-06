Heifers

The 105 heifers returned a very satisfactory trade with good quality forward heifers selling steady from £240 to £284 for 580k at £1645 from a Cladymore farmer followed by £281 for 520k at £1465 from a Camlough producer.

Beef heifers sold to £269 for 640k at £1735 from an Armagh farmer.

Livestock Markets

Main demand from £240 to £264 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £258 per 100 kilos for 480k at £1245 from a Jerrettspass producer followed by £256 for 428k at £1095 form a Moira producer.

A Dungannon farmer received £249 for 490k at £1235.

Forward heifers

Cladymore farmer 580k £1645 £284.00; Camlough farmer 522k £1465 £281.00; Tandragee farmer 516k £1445 £280.00; Rostrevor farmer 602k £1685 £280.00; Cladymore farmer 554k £1545 £279.00; Dromara farmer 548k £1495 £273.00; Cullyhanna farmer 596k £1625 £273.00; Newry farmer 560k £1525 £272.00 and Dromore farmer 550k £1495 £272.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 646k £1735 £269.00; Armagh farmer 642k £1695 £264.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 640k £1675 £262.00; Cladymore farmer 644k £1645 £255.00; Markethill farmer 630k £1575 £250.00 and Ardglass farmer 642k £1595 £249.

Middleweight heifers

Jerrettspass farmer 482k £1245 £258.00; Moira farmer 428k £1095 £256.00; Moira farmer 402k £1005 £250.00; Dungannon farmer 496k £1235 £249.00; Banbridge farmer 470k £1165 £248.00; Jerrettspass farmer 486k £1185 £244.00; Camlough farmer 454k £1095 £241.00; Banbridge farmer 456k £1095 £240.00; Dungannon farmer 486k £1165 £240.00 and Banbridge farmer 468k £1115 £238.

Bullocks

The 80 bullocks sold in steady demand.

Good quality forward bullocks from £250 to £287 for 610k at £1755 from a Dromara farmer followed by £283 for 536k at £1515 from a Lisburn producer.

All good quality forward bullocks from £250 to £282 per 100 kilos.

Middleweights sold to £272 for 460k at £1255 from a Camlough farmer followed by £271 for 470k at £1285 from a Newry farmer.

Good quality Friesians sold from £200 to £209 for 560k at £1175 from a Stewartstown producer.

Forward bullocks

Dromara farmer 612k £1755 £287.00; Lisburn farmer 536k £1515 £283.00; Dromara farmer 566k £1595 £282.00; Dromara farmer 602k £1665 £277.00; Lisburn farmer 580k £1595 £275.00; Dromara farmer 518k £1415 £273.00; Loughgall farmer 574k £1555 £271.00; Lisburn farmer 584k £1565 £268.00; Armagh farmer 630k £1685 £267.00 and Lisburn farmer 560k £1475 £263.

Middleweight bullocks

Camlough farmer 462k £1255 £272.00; Newry farmer 474k £1285 £271.00; Newry farmer 492k £1275 £259.00; Ballynahinch farmer 456k £1105 £242.00; Banbridge farmer 486k £1125 £231.00 and Moira farmer 446k £1025 £230.

Friesian cull cows

Stewartstown farmer 562k £1175 £209.00; Tandragee farmer 550k £1135 £206.00; Cladybeg farmer 526k £1085 £206.00; Stewartstown farmer 564k £1155 £205.00; Cladybeg farmer 532k £1085 £204.00; Glenanne farmer 536k £1085 £202.00 and Tandragee farmer 576k £1165 £202.

Weanlings

The 170 weanlings continued to sell in an excellent trade with good quality light males selling from £290 to £380 for 316k at £1200 from an Ardglass farmer.

The same owner received £352 for 338k at £1190.

Stronger males sold to £309 for 430k at £1340 from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £295 for 450k at £1340.

All good quality lots from £260 to £293.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £250 to £344 for 294k at £1010 from an Armagh farmer followed by £314 for 280k at £880 from an Ardglass producer.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold to an exceptional high of £3760 for 530k £709 from a Rathfriland producer.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 434k £1340 £309.00; Portadown farmer 454k £1340 £295.00; Portadown farmer 474k £1390 £293.00; Portadown farmer 410k £1150 £281.00; Portadown farmer 424k £1180 £278.00; Keady farmer 430k £1150 £267.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 420k £1110 £264.

Light male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 316k £1200 £380.00; Ardglass farmer 338k £1190 £352.00; Ardglass farmer 316k £1110 £351.00; Ardglass farmer 322k £1130 £351.00; Ardglass farmer 334k £1170 £350.00; Portadown farmer 386k £1250 £324.00; Portadown farmer 342k £1090 £319.00; Ardglass farmer 336k £1060 £316.00 and Portadown farmer 350k £1090 £311.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 294k £1010 £344.00; Ardglass farmer 280k £880 £314.00; Portadown farmer 334k £1010 £302.00; Ardglass farmer 322k £940 £292.00; Armagh farmer 276k £800 £290.00; Ardglass farmer 360k £1020 £283.00; Ardglass farmer 392k £1110 £283.00; Rathfriland farmer 266k £770 £290.00 and Mullaghbane farmer 280k £800 £286.

A large entry sucklers sold in an exceptionally good trade with a special entry of cows and calves from a Rathfriland farmer selling to a top of £2880 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf and for a Limousin heifer and bull calf.

The same owner received £2840, £2800, £2600 and £2500 for good quality outfits with several more from £1600 to £2300 each.

In calf cows sold to £2800 for a Limousin.

Breeding bulls sold to £4120 each for a four year Charolais from a Rathfriland farmer.