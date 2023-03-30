Heifers cleared to £2370 for a 800kg Limousin (296.00).

Fat cows sold to £1520 for a 840kg Friesian (181.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £400 for an Aberdeen Angus bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £440 Belgian Blue.

Suckled stock sold to £1320 for a in-calf Simmental heifer.

While breeding bulls sold to £2500.

Weanlings sold to £1380 for a 400kg Charolais male (345.00) while weanling sold to £1310 for a 470kg Limousin (279.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain brisk to peak at £2200 for an 835kg Aberdeen Angus (264.00) presented by H Hanna, £2090 700kg Limousin (299.00); L Knipe £2080 715kg Limousin (291.00); G J Coulter £2070 720kg Limousin (288.00), £2070 690kg Limousin (300.00), £2070 715kg Charolais (290.00), £1680 605kg Limousin (278.00), £1630 585kg Limousin (279.00); A McMullan £2030 695kg Limousin (292.00); S Brannigan £1840 655kg Limousin (281.00), £1680 585kg Charolais (287.00); S Stevenson £1710 610kg Limousin (280.00), £1690 580kg Limousin (291.00); W Dowling £1690 595kg Limousin (284.00), £1550 545kg Limousin (285.00); P Tally £1650 590kg Limousin (280.00), £1600 540kg Limousin (296.00), £1500 510kg Limousin (294.00); J Hamill £1590 560kg Charolais (284.00); R McMullan £1585 570kg Limousin (278.00); J Hamill £1540 545kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £1270 450kg Limousin (282.00); I and A Clements £1540 555kg Aberdeen Angus (278.00); A Colbert £1530 540kg Charolais (283.00), £1270 430kg Limousin (295.00); E and S Boland £1380 500kg Charolais (276.00) and a Ballygawley producer £1290 430kg Limousin (300.00), £1140 395kg Charolais (289.00), £1100 355kg Hereford (310.00).

Heifers

A great entry of heifers sold to a solid trade to peak at £2370 800kg Limousin (296.00) presented by P Hughes, £2130 700kg Limousin (304.00), £1950 655kg Limousin (298.00), £1780 605kg Limousin (294.00), £1650 555kg Limousin (297.00), £1360 480kg Limousin (283.00), £1140 410kg Limousin (278.00); H Hanna £2320 810kg Charolais (286.00); J Jardine £2195 810kg Charolais (271.00), £2190 800kg Limousin (274.00); M McCooey £1830 630kg Limousin (291.00), £1650 580kg Limousin (285.00); K Burrows £1780 595kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (299.00), £1580 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (293.00); G Gibson £1760 610kg Limousin (289.00), £1580 550kg Limousin (287.00); R McAllister £1690 580kg Limousin (291.00); B Campbell £1600 550kg Limousin (291.00), £1590 550kg Limousin (289.00); P Doyle £1550 540kg Limousin (287.00); G Boden £1510 525kg Charolais (288.00); W Harkness £1480 510kg Charolais (290.00); G McMahon £1420 500kg Limousin (284.00); R Harkness £1380 485kg Charolais (285.00); P Corrigan £1350 485kg Limousin (278.00), £1330 470kg Charolais (283.00) and C McFarland £1080 395kg Limousin (273.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1520 for a 840kg Friesian (181.00) presented by D McCrea; A Lowe £1490 685kg Hereford (218.00), £1430 685kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00), £1360 590kg Aberdeen Angus (231.00); E Fox £1480 755kg Hereford (196.00); P Blevins £1450 710kg Simmental (204.00); D Canavan £1140 635kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (180.00) and G Boden £1050 440kg Charolais (239.00); B Rafferty £940 550kg Limousin (171.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a height of £400 for 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by S Lynch, F McNally £385 x 10 Aberdeen Angus bulls; A Fermanagh producer £355 Hereford bull, £310 Belgian Blue bull, £300 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £295 Limousin bull; N Dallas £270 Belgian Blue bull; A Watson £270 Hereford bull and C Elkin £270 Belgian Blue bull; Friesian bulls sold from £30 to £100.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £440 Belgian Blue presented by a Ballygawley producer; S Lynch £360 x 5 Aberdeen Angus heifers; R Burns £330 Belgian Blue heifer, £290 Belgian Blue heifer, £240 Belgian Blue heifer; R Crawford £250 Belgian Blue heifer and C Dixon £245 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Breeding stock sold to £2500 for a pedigree Limousin bull presented by P Hughes.

While in-calf heifers topped at £1320 for a Simmental presented by B Sheridan, £1040 Hereford.

Weanlings

Once again a great entry of weanling saw prices peak at £1390 for 2 450kg Limousin males (309.00); P Molloy £1380 400kg Charolais (345.00), £1100 330kg Charolais (333.00); F and A Donaghy £1260 455kg Charolais (277.00), £1190 390kg Charolais (304.00), £1070 365kg Charolais (292.00), £1010 325kg Charolais (311.00); R Wilson £1180 400kg Simmental (296.00), £1010 335kg Simmental (300.00), £1000 325kg Simmental (308.00), £920 290kg Simmental (317.00); G McGahan £1170 390kg Charolais (300.00), £1170 400kg Charolais (293.00), £1070 370kg Charolais (287.00); S McCrory £1120 335kg Charolais (334.00), £1120 385kg Charolais (291.00), £870 260kg Charolais (335.00); J McKenzie £1120 315kg Charolais (356.00); P Wylie £1100 360kg Charolais (304.00), £750 205kg Charolais (363.00); R Cunningham £1060 365kg Hereford (288.00), £1020 350kg Hereford (289.00), £950 320kg Hereford (297.00); P McCrory £870 300kg Limousin (290.00), £860 270kg Limousin (319.00), £790 240kg Limousin (330.00); A Dungannon producer £820 280kg Limousin (293.00); T Quinn £820 270kg Limousin (304.00), £820 270kg Limousin (304.00); R Quinn £820 270kg Simmental (304.00); J Weir £775 235kg Charolais (330.00), £740 255kg Charolais (291.00) and J McGeough £670 230kg Charolais (291.00).