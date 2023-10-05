Breeding bulls selling to a top price of £3950 for a Belgian Blue at Ballymena Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beef cows sold to 272p for 650kg at £1768, Friesian sold to 180p for 820kg at £1476, beef heifers sold to 298p for 690kg at £2056, beef bullocks sold to 305p for 570kg at £1738 and top a top per head of £2582 for 960kgs.

Beef cows

V Chestnutt, Bushmills Belgian Blue 650kg £1768 (272) 600kg £1542 (257) G Knowles, Gracehill Charolais 800kg £2048 (256) TJ McLornan, Simmental 690kg £1738 (252) E Loughran, Cookstown Belgian Blue 690kg £1656 (240) W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Belgian Blue 680kg £1632 (240) E Loughran, Belgian Blue 600kg £1422 (237) Charolais 690kg £1587 (230) and W Ward and Sons Limousin 770kg £1771 (230).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

A Wilson, Rickamore 820kg £1476 (180) 740kg £1258 (170) B Alexander, Ballymena 790kg £1232 (156) D and H Gregg, Clough 700kg £1092 (156) DS and D McKay, 500kg £750 (150) RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry 690kg £1028 (149) Trimble Farms, 690kg £1021 (148) G and AM Patton 670kg £991 (148) and O Magill, Crumlin 680kg £1006 (148).

Beef heifers

A Ferguson, Charolais 690kg £2056 (298) D Grimes, Charolais 580kg £1722 (297) J McIntyre, Castledawson Limousin 640kg £1881 (294) J Strange, Ballylcare Belgian Blue 560kg £1596 (285) D Grimes, Limousin 630kg £1745 (277) L McAuley, Ballyclare Spk 530kg £1468 (277) TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 650kg £1794 (276) J McIntyre, Limousin 690kg £1904 (276) and V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 660kg £1815 (275).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

D Hull, Coleraine Limousin 570kg £1738 (305) J Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 700kg £2121 (303) J Minford, Parkgate Charolais 810kg £2430 (300) J Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 710kg £2130 (300) A Ferguson, Charolais 810kg £2421 (299) S Kelly, Limousin 700kg £2086 (298) D Wright, Magherafelt Limousin 640kg £1888 (295) and D Hull, Limousin 620kg £1822 (294).

Top per head

W Kee, Strabane Charolais 960kg £2582, J Minford, Parkgate Charolais 810kg £2430, A Ferguson, Charolais 810kg £2421, W Kee, Charolais 880kg £2340, J Alexander, Ballygowan Charolais 790kg £2283, representatives of W McLeister, Limousin 780kg £2277, J Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 800kg £2272, V Hamilton, Cushendunn Charolais 820kg £2271 and W Kee, Hereford 900kg £2250, 880kg £2244.

Friday 29th September 2023: Dairy cows - 124 head in the dairy ring included a dispersal sale. Top price of £2200 went to W G Johnston, Ligoniel for a calved heifer.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2200, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2150, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2100, £2050, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1820, A S Haffey, Ballynacor Holstein £1820, J Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £1820, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1800, G Simpson, Lisburn Holstein £1800, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1750, A S Haffey, Ballynacor Holstein £1750, £1720, H and L Wilson, Larne Belgian Blue £1720 and G Simpson, Lisburn Holstein £1700.

Suckler cows

Suckler stock sold to £2620 for a Stabiliser cow with heifer calf.

S and J Moore, Ballymoney Stabiliser cow and heifer calf £2620, £2320, Stabiliser cow and bull calf £2300, E Gillan, Deerfin Simmental cow and heifer calf £2080, S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin Shorthorn cow and bull calf £1880, S and J Moore, Ballymoney Stabiliser cow and heifer calf £1820, E Gillan, Deerfin Limousin cow and bull calf £1780, S and J Moore, Ballymoney Stabiliser cow and bull calf £1750, Stabiliser heifer and heifer calf £1700, £1680, S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin Shorthorn cow and heifer calf £1580, £1520 and E Gillan, Deerfin Charolais cow and heifer calf £1520.

Bulls

Breeding bulls sold to £3950 for a Belgian Blue.

H and L Wilson, Larne Belgian Blue £3950, Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin £2950, E Warwick Limousin £2200 and A G A McNeilly, Islandmagee Blonde d'Aquitaine £1800.

Calves

Almost 300 lots in the calf ring sold well with bull calves to £705 for a partly reared Charolais. A batch of Jersey heifer calves 4-8 months old sold to £900. Beef bred heifer calves to £590 for a three month old Shorthorn.

Bulls

McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Charolais £705, G McConnell, Glenarm Belgian Blue £700 x 2, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £670, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Charolais £645, £610, Morrow Farms, Belfast Belgian Blue £565 x 4, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £550, J Kerr, Comber Hereford £540 and S Wharry, Glenarm Limousin £510 x 4.

Heifers

J R and M L Grey, Enniskillen Jersey £900, £700 x 2, £685, £660, £650 x 2, £635, £620, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £590, J Blair, Larne Belgian Blue £570, Morrow Farms, Belfast Belgian Blue £570 x 3, JR and ML Grey, Enniskillen Hereford £560 and A McNair, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £535.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

L McClinton, Carnalbanagh £300, J and M Wilson, Broughshane £255, W Hoey, Ballymena £230, Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel £225, W Hoey, Ballymena £185 x 2, A Magee, Kilwaughter £165 x 4, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner £165, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin £165, M Doherty, Glarryford £160 x 3 and R Bingham, Nutt's Corner £150.

Weanlings

Over 400 lots in the weanling ring sold to 394 pence per kg for a 310kg Charolais bullock at £1220. Heavier lots to 339 pence for a 440kg Limousin at £1480. Young heifers to 359 pence for a 220kg Charolais at £790 and stronger heifers to 329 pence for a 340kg Charolais at £1120.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 260kg £1010 (388), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 230kg £840 (365), Limousin 220kg £800 (363), Charolais 240kg £850 (354), J Haveron, Deerfin Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £840 (350), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 250kg £850 (340), J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £900 (333), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 250kg £830 (332), J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £920 (328) x 2, 270kg £880 (325), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 280kg £910 (325), N Henry, Larne Charolais 370kg £830 (307), E Sharrard, Ligoniel Limousin 270kg £830 (307) and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 280kg £850 (303).

301 to 350kg

H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 310kg £1220 (393), 330kg £1180 (357), A V Magill, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £1080 (327), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Limousin 340kg £1060 (311), Charolais 350kg £1090 (311), A Armstrong, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £960 (309), A Heaney, Saintfield Limousin 320kg £990 (309), 330kg £1000 (303), J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 340kg £1030 (302), D J Birch, Newtownards Charolais 350kg £1060 (302), A Magill, Carnlough Charolais 320kg £960 (300) and P McGarrity, Cookstown Limousin 310kg £930 (300).

Over 351kg

S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 440kg £1480 (336), 450kg £1500 (333), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 410kg £1360 (331), E Loughran, Cookstown Charolais 360kg £1180 (327), H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 370kg £1210 (327), A Magill, Carnlough Charolais 370kg £1200 (324), H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 410kg £1320 (322), local farmer Charolais 420kg £1340 (319), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 370kg £1170 (316), S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 540kg £1700 (314), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 360kg £1130 (313), 390kg £1220 (312), H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 410kg £1280 (312), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 410kg £1280 (312), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 420kg £1310 (311) and E Loughran, Cookstown Charolais 380kg £1180 (310).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 220kg £790 (359) Charolais 220kg £770 (350) 230kg £800 (347) H Hall, Charolais 300 £990 (330) 300kg £980 (326) DJ McFerran, Charolais 230kg £740 (321) 220kg £705 (320) JA McMullan, Limousin 210kg £665 (316) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 250kg £790 (316) J McManus, Charolais 260kg £820 (315) DJ MCFerran, Limousin 2440kg £755 (314) S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 270kg £840 (311) E Sheppard, Limousin 240kg £740 (308) DJ McFerran, Charolais 240kg £740 (308) J and D Colgan, Limousin 240kg £740 (308) and S McAuley, Charolais 260kg £800 (307).

301kg to 350kg

H Crawford, Charolais 340kg £1120 (329) J McManus, Portaferry Charolais 320kg £1000 (312) S Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1015 (298) AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 340kg £1010 (297) A Magill, Charolais 320kg £940 (293) S Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £960 (290) AV Magill, Charolais 350kg £1000 (285) J McQuiston, Charolais 3540kg £995 (284) J McDonnel, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £880 (283) S Simpson, Charolais 330kg £930 (281) J McManus, Charolais 320kg £900 (281) Charolais 320kg £890 (278) TW Johnston, Limousin 320kg £880 (275) J Buick, Kells Limousin 330kg £900 (272) S Simpson, Charolais 330kg £880 (266) and A Heaney, Saintfield Limousin 320kg £850 (265).

351kg and over

AV Magill, Ballymena Charolais 370kg £1070 (289) J McQuiston, Charolais 430kg £1240 (288) H Crawford, Charolais 380kg £1090 (286) D McClurkin, Limousin 390kg £1090 (279) G Rea, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1050 (276) A Heaney, Limousin 360kg £990 (275) H Crawford, Charolais 420kg £1150 (273) S Magorrian, Limousin 420kg £1150 (273) A Heaney, Limousin 370kg £1010 (273) J McQuiston, Charolais 400kg £1090 (272) 450kg £1220 (271) S Magorrian, Limousin 440kg £1190 (270) A McMaw, Charolais 360kg £970 (269) G Rea, Charolais 400kg £1070 (267) A Heaney, Limousin 400kg £1060 (265) and O O’Kane, Charolais 360kg £950 (263).

First suckled calf sale, 30th September 2023: An entry of 670 suckled calves at the opening calf sale resulted in a terrific trade. A show was held for Limousin and Charolais calves. Ivan Lynn and Sons, Armoy dominated the Limousin section winning first, second and third in heifers and bullocks. McAfee Brothers, Bushmills won Charolais champion with heifer and Charolais 1st prize bullock got reserve champion.

Leading prizes as follows:

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 250kg £1220 (488) V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 250kg £1130 (452) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 290kg £1300 (448) D Convery, Cushendun Charolais 250kg £1120 (448) L McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin £1020 (443) E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 280kg £1240 (442) I Lynn, Limousin 220kg £970 (440) S Douglas, Charolais 300kg £1320 (440) N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 230kg £1010 (439) Charolais 260kg £1100 (423) Charolais 280kg £1180 (421) S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 250kg £1050 (420) P Gilmore, Charolais 240kg £1000 (416) N and S Wilson, Charolais 250kg £1040 (416) P Gilmore, Limousin 260kg £1080 (415) and I Lynn, Limousin 250kg £1030 (412).

301kg to 350kg

N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 310kg £1310 (422) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 340kg £1360 (400) C Fleck, Clough 340kg £1340 (394) O O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 310kg £1210 (390) E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 330kg £1270 (384) N and S Wilson, Charolais 320kg £1230 (384) I Lynn, Limousin 310kg £1170 (377) Limousin 350kg £1310 (374) A Millar, Charolais 350kg £1300 (371) O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 310kg £1150 (371) N and S Wilson, Charolais 310kg £1140 (367) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1280 (365) DS Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £1200 (363) McAfee Brothers, Charolais 350kg £1270 (362) Limousin 350kg £1270 (362) and I Lynn, Limousin 350kg £1270 (362).

351kg and over

I Lynn, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1760 (400) M Kelly, Limavady Limousin 360kg £1400 (388) V McErlaine, Armoy Limousin 380kg £1450 (381) Limousin 400kg £1500 (375) Charolais 400kg £1500 (375) I Lynn, Limousin 390kg £1460 (374) McAfee Brothers, Charolais 510kg £1900 (372) I Lynn, Limousin 360kg £1320 (366) W and G Hanna, Charolais 370kg £1350 (364) M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £1300 (361) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 370kg £1330 (359) O'Kane Farm, Limousin 410kg £1470 (358) V McErlaine, Armoy Limousin 390kg £1390 (356) Charolais 410kg £1460 (356) DS Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £1280 (355) and V Hamilton, Charolais 400kg £1420 (355).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 260kg £1740 (669) I Lynn, Ballymoney Limousin 290kg £1700 (586) Limousin 250kg £1190 (476) Limousin 300kg £1420 (473) E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 290kg £1320 (455) C Fleck, Clough Belgian Blue 260kg £1070 (411) P Gilmore, Charolais 220kg £870 (395) Charolais 220kg £800 (363) Charolais 260kg £940 (361) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 300kg £1080 (360) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 280kg £1000 (357) P Gilmore, Charolais 240kg £850 (354) P Gilmore, Charolais 260kg £910 (350) Charolais 260kg £910 (350) and I Lynn, Limousin 260kg £910 (350).

301kg to 350kg

Nugent Estate, Limousin 350kg £1700 (485) Limousin 320kg £1540 (481) V McErlaine, Charolais 350kg £1600 (457) V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 340kg £1540 (452) Nugent Estate, Limousin 330kg £1400 (424) O'Kane Farm, Limousin 320kg £320 (412) D Convery, Charolais 310kg £1250 (403) McAfee Brothers, Limousin 340kg £1360 (400) V McErlaine, Charolais 350kg £1380 (394) McAfee Brothers, Limousin 350kg £1360 (388) Nugent Estate, Limousin 310kg £1180 (380) DS Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £1200 (375) E and A Holden, Limousin 320kg £1180 (368) S and O Quigg, Charolais 320kg £1170 (365) Antrim Estate, Limousin 3440kg £1240 (364) and O'Kane Farm, Limousin 330kg £1200 (363).

351kg and over

I Lynn, Ballymoney Limousin 490kg £4000 (816) Limousin 390kg £2160 (553) Limousin 400kg £2220 (550) Nugent Estate, Limousin 380kg £2000 (526) I Lynn, 450kg £2000 (444) E and A Holden, Limousin 380kg £1620 (426) I Lynn, Limousin 410kg £1720 (419) W Hopes, Limousin 380kg £1530 (402) E and A Holden, Limousin 400kg £1600 (400) Limousin 410kg £1620 (395) Limousin 380kg £1480 (389) McAfee Brothers, Charolais 360kg £1400 (388) V McErlaine, Charolais 410kg £1550 (378) W Hopes, Limousin 410kg £1530 (373) and McAfee Brothers, Limousin 440kg £1640 (372) Charolais 440kg £1620 (368).

Tuesday 3rd October 2023: Another great show of 450 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £1220 over for a Limousin 780kg at £2000 offered by K Woodside, Islandmagee. Heifers sold to £1000 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1540 presented by N Montague, Glenariffe.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

D Scott, Dunloy Charolais 450kg £1470 (326), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 450kg £1450 (322) T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 490kg £1570 (320), 430kg £1370 (318), P Rowan, Aghafatten Limousin 380kg £1200 (315), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 450kg £1400 (311), 470kg £1460 (310), 490kg £1520 (310), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 490kg £1510 (308), S J Anderson, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus 380kg £1160 (305), R Quigley, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 410kg £1250 (304), J Stirling, Ballymena Simmental 450kg £1360 (302), D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 460kg £1390 (302), R Workman, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 490kg £1480 (302), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 460kg £1380 (300) and T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 430kg £1290 (300).

Over 500kg

R McSorley, Ballycarry Limousin 510kg £1660 (325), A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 530kg £1670 (315), R McSorley, Ballycarry Charolais 510kg £1560 (305), N Montague, Glenariffe Charolais 540kg £1650 (305), R McSorley, Ballycarry Charolais 550kg £1650 (300), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 580kg £1710 (294), D Scott, Dunloy Charolais 530kg £1560 (294), 530kg £1550 (292), S McDowell, Gleno Charolais 600kg £1730 (288), B Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 560kg £1600 (285), K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 600kg £1710 (285), W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue 590kg £1680 (284) and W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £1430 (280).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 460kg £1310 (284), 470kg £1260 (268), H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 480kg £1250 (260), J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 480kg £1250 (260), J Jenkins, Ballyclare Limousin 490kg £1270 (259), M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 380kg £980 (257), W Davidson, Cullybackey Limousin 450kg £1150 (255), D McAlonan, Dunloy Limousin 480kg £1220 (254), H McCloy, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 380kg £960 (252) and G L Porter, Crumlin Charolais 370kg £930 (251).

Over 500kg

N Montague, Glenariffe Charolais 540kg £1540 (285), 530kg £1480 (279), J ORawe, Gracehill Charolais 530kg £1480 (279), 570kg £1590 (279), 570kg £1570 (275), N Montague, Glenariffe Charolais 550kg £1490 (270) x 2, J ORawe, Gracehill Limousin 520kg £1400 (269), 520kg £1360 (261), N Montague, Glenariffe Charolais 630kg £1610 (255), Limousin 530kg £1350 (254) and J ORawe, Gracehill Charolais 570kg £1440 (252), 550kg £1380 (250), 530kg £1330 (250).

Wednesday 4th October 2023: An entry of almost 3000 sheep in Ballymena today resulted in a good trade. Fat lambs sold to 502p for 23 Texel 19kg at £95.50 presented by Hugh McNeill, Ballygally and to a top per head of £123 for 2 Texels 24.5kg presented by G and I Gray. Fat ewes to £152

Fat lambs

Top per kg

H McNeill, 23 Texel 19kg £95.50 (502) G and I Gray, 2 Texel 24.5kg £123 (502) Cleggan Estate, 42 Texel 20.5kg £102 (497) E Clyde, Muckamore 4 Texel 19kg £94.50 (497) M Esler, Ballymena 6 Texel 20.5kg £101.50 (495) J Lowe, Coagh 14 Texel 22.5kg £111 (493) G Rea, Glenwherry 29 Texel 21kg £103 (490) P Holland, Doagh 21.5kg £105 (488) G Knox, Dundrod 3 Rouge 17.5kg £85 (485) J Moss, Antrim 6 Texel 22.5g £109 (484) E McMullan, Martinstown 11 Texel 19kg £92 (484) D and L Carson, Belfast 6 Blackfaced Leicester 21.5kg £104 (483) N Higgins, Toome 47 Texel 21kg £101.50 (483) N Henry, Larne 28 Suffolk 20.5kg £99 (482) J Rowney, Ballynure 18 Texel 23kg £111 (482) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 10 Texel 19.5kg £94 (482).

Top per head

G and I Gray, 2 Texel 24.5kg £123, J Loughridge, Armoy 2 Texel 29.50kg £122.50, PJ Kane, 4 Suffolk 30kg £122, D Gaston, Carnlough 9 Texel 26.5kg £121, R Smyth, Larne 21 Texel 27.5kg £120.50, M Moffett, Broughshane 17 Texel 25kg £119.50, D Woodburn, Broughshane 2 Texel 25kg £117.50, J Loughridge, 6 Mule 27kg £117, JB Crawford, Aughafatten 7 Texel 25.5kg £117, G Davidson, 56 Texel 25.5kg £116, S White, Cloughmills 24 Texel 26.5kg £115.50, WA Hagan, Ballyclare 22 Texel 25.5kg £115, local farmer, 22 Texel 26kg £115 and M and R Simpson, Broughshane 11 Texel 24.5kg £115.

Fat ewes (560)

First quality

Texel - £98-£138

Suffolk - £90-£130