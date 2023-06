Heifers

100 heifers returned an exceptionally strong demand with beef heifers selling to £312 for 636k at £1985 from an Armagh farmer followed by £297 for 630k at £1875 from a Camlough farmer.

Several more beef heifers sold steadily from £260 to £296 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward heifers sold to £299 for 550k at £1655 from an Armagh producer followed by £298 for 610k at £1825 for a Dungannon farmer.

All good quality forward heifers from £250 to £281 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £297 for 456k at £1355 from a Moira farmer followed by £295 for 486k at £1435 from a Bessbrook farmer.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 636k £1985 £312.00; Camlough farmer 632k £1875 £297.00; Dungannon farmer 634k £1875 £296.00; Dungannon farmer 630k £1805 £287.00; Dungannon farmer 624k £1705 £273.00; Poyntzpass farmer 648k £1765 £272.00; Camlough farmer 668k £1815 £271.00 and Armagh farmer 640k £1735 £271.

Forward heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armagh farmer 554k £1655 £299.00; Dungannon farmer 612k £1825 £298.00; Camlough farmer 554k £1555 £281.00; Poyntzpass farmer 584k £1635 £280.00; Dromara farmer 542k £1485 £273.00; Katesbridge farmer 572k £1545 £270.00; Gilford farmer 560k £1505 £268.00; Newry farmer 594k £1595 £268.00 and Newry farmer 558k £1485 £266.

Middleweight heifers

Moira farmer 456k £1355 £297.00; Bessbrook farmer 486k £1435 £295.00; Bessbrook farmer 440k £1255 £285.00; Fivemiletown farmer 406k £1105 £272.00; Bessbrook farmer 498k £1355 £272.00; Fivemiletown farmer 418k £1095 £262.00; Richhill farmer 428k £1115 £261.00; Dromara farmer 444k £1155 £260.00; Richhill farmer 452k £1165 £258.00 and Fivemiletown farmer 482k £1205 £250.

Bullocks

90 bullocks also sold in a firmer trade with good quality forward feeding bullocks from £250 to £291 for 606k at £1765 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

The same owner received £283 for 646k at £1825.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £305 for 484k at £1475 from a Castlewellan farmer.

The same owner received £293 for 452k at £1325.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian bullocks sold in an exceptional strong demand to £242 for 564k at £1365 from an Armagh producer.

A Tandragee farmer received £232 for 598k at £1385.

Main demand from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Top price Friesian £1575 for 690k at £227.00 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 606k £1765 £291.00; Ballynahinch farmer 646k £1825 £283.00; Markethill farmer 516k £1455 £282.00; Markethill farmer 542k £1495 £276.00; Ballynahinch farmer 694k £1835 £264.00; Markethill farmer 526k £1385 £263.00; Markethill farmer 510k £1335 £262.00; Markethill farmer 580k £1515 £261.00; Bessbrook farmer 524k £1365 £261.00 and Markethill farmer 550k £1425 £259.

Middleweight bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 484k £1475 £305.00; Castlewellan farmer 452k £1325 £293.00; Castlewellan farmer 468k £1285 £275.00; Markethill farmer 494k £1325 £268.00; Bessbrook farmer 488k £1295 £265.00; Castlewellan farmer 450k £1165 £259.00; Poyntzpass farmer 466k £1155 £248.00; Moira farmer 402k £995 £248.00; Armagh farmer 420k £1035 £247.00 and Tandragee farmer 458k £1125 £246.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 564k £1365 £242.00; Tandragee farmer 598k £1385 £232.00; Armagh farmer 658k £1515 £230.00; Tandragee farmer 604k £1375 £228.00; Armagh farmer 694k £1575 £227.00; Newry farmer 514k £1165 £227.00; Armagh farmer 564k £1275 £226.00 and Tandragee farmer 548k £1225 £224.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

160 weanlings sold in a very strong demand with good quality light males selling from £280 to £345 for 348k at £1200 from a Portadown producer.

A Banbridge farmer received £323 for 266k at £860.

All good quality light males from £260 to £310 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold from £250 to £329 for 430k at £1420 from a Mullabawn producer.

An exceptionally good quality Limousin heifer weighing 400k sold at £1630 £408 for a Killylea farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Main demand for good quality light heifers from £270 to £340 for 294k at £1000.

Stronger heifer sold from £250 to £310 for 452k at £1400.

Strong male weanlings

Mullabawn farmer 432k £1420 £329.00; Derrynoose farmer 410k £1250 £305.00; Mullabawn farmer 422k £1170 £277.00; Armagh farmer 402k £1110 £276.00; Keady farmer 464k £1280 £276.00; Markethill farmer 434k £1160 £267.00; Derrynoose farmer 430k £1140 £265.00 and Gilford farmer 416k £1100 £265.

Light male weanlings

Craigavon farmer 348k £1200 £345.00; Banbridge farmer 266k £860 £323.00; Belleek farmer 308k £960 £312.00; Belleek farmer 362k £1100 £304.00; Derrynoose farmer 330k £980 £397.00; Craigavon farmer 398k £1160 £293.00; Middletown farmer 394k £1150 £292.00; Milford farmer 396k £1130 £285.00 and Banbridge farmer 298k £860 £289.

The 50 lots of sucklers continued to sell in a firm demand to a top of £2320 for a Limousin cow with a bull calf from a Keady producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Tandragee farmer received £2180 for a Charolais heifer and bull calf.

A Markethill farmer sold a Simmental cow and bull calf at £1850.

A Dungannon farmer sold a Limousin cow and bull calf at £1920 and a Richhill farmer sold a Charolais cow and bull calf at £2120.

A Middletown farmer received £1745 and £1710 for Hereford heifers with calves at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement