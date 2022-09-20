Breeding bulls selling to £2340 at Clogher
Another large entry of 1334 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 17th September returned a very strong demand in all sections.
The highlight of the entire sale took place in the weanling ring for a 320kg Limousin heifer which sold for a record price of £2100 to £656 per 100kg.
In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed produced a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £1809 for a 780kg Limousin to £232 per 100kg and selling to a top of £238 per 100kg for a 750kg Limousin to £1785.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1725 for a 750kg Simmental to £230 and selling to a top of £234 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £1591.20.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £170 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2178 for a 1210kg Simmental to £180 per 100kg and selling to £199 per 100kg for a 950kg Limousin to £1890.50.
Fat steers sold to £250 for a 680kg Belgian Blue Friesian Steers sold to £209 for a 590kg to £1233.10.
Fat heifers sold to £240 for a 640kg Belgian Blue.
In the store rings heavy steers sold £2050 for a 750kg Charolais (£273) and selling to £277 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £1830.
Forward lots sold to £1580 for a 550kg Charolais (£287) with a 530kg Charolais to £1480 (£279).
Med weights sold to £1380 for a 500kg Charolais (£276).
Smaller sorts sold to £810 for a 350kg Aberdeen Angus.
Heavy heifers sold to £1790 for a 735kg Shorthorn beef (£243) and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £1730.
Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 590kg Limousin (£266) with a 570kg Charolais to £1520 (£266).
Med weights sold to £1310 for a 500kg Charolais (£262).
Smaller sorts sold to £1030 for a 390kg Charolais (£264).
Weanling males sold to £1350 for a 370kg Charolais (£365) with a 365kg Charolais to £1180 (£323).
Weanling heifers sold to an all time record of £2100 for a 320kg Limousin (£656 per 100kg) with a 305kg Limousin to £1030 (£338).
Dairy cows sold to £2010 and £2000.
Breeding bulls sold to £2340 for Limousin and £1780 for Aberdeen Angus Suckler Cows and Calves sold to £2100 and £1950.
Young bull calves sold to £540 for Limousin heifer calves sold to £530 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps sold to £760 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £790 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers.
Cookstown producer 750kg Limousin to £238 (£1785) Sixmilecross producer 610kg Limousin to £236 (£1363.96) and 620kg Limousin to £236 (£1463.20) Armagh producer 680kg Limousin to £234 (£1591.20) Omagh producer 660kg Limousin to £232 (£1531.20) Omagh producer 780kg Limousin to £232 (£1809.60) and 640kg Limousin to £224 (£1433.60) Armagh producer 750kg Simmental to £230 (£1725) Armagh producer 700kg Limousin to £230 (£1610) Fivemiletown producer 540kg Limousin to £228 (£1231.20) and 610kg Limousin to £225 (£1372.50) Maguiresbridge producer 650kg Limousin to £225 (£1462.50) Eskra producer 690kg Limousin to £224 (£1545.60) Fivemiletown producer 740kg Charolais to £224 (£1657.60) Sixmilecross producer 680kg Limousin to £223 (£1516.40) Newtownbutler producer 720kg Limousin to £222 (£1598.40) Ballygawley producer 560kg Limousin to £222 (£1243.20) Sixmilecross producer 760kg Limousin to £220 (£1672) and Crossmaglen producer 750kg Charolais to £218 (£1635).
Other beef bred quality lots sold from £190 to £215 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 to £170 per 100kg.
Plainer lots sold from £126 to £148 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £120 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Omagh producer 950kg Limousin to £199 (£1890.50) Pomeroy producer 950kg Limousin to £196 (£1862) Middletown producer 930kg Charolais to £196 (£1822.80) Roslea producer 1030kg Charolais to £196 (£2018.80) Lisnaskea producer 880kg Charolais to £187 (£1645.60) Moira producer 1000kg Charolais to £180 (£1800) Sixmilecross producer 1210kg Simmental to £180 (£2178) Coalisland producer 1070kg Charolais to £172 (£1840.40) Dungannon producer 950kg Limousin to £170 (£1615) and Ballygawley producer 940kg Simmental to £168 (£1579.20).
Fat steers
Belgian Blue steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £248 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £246 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £220 per 100kg. Blonde d’Aquitaine steers sold to £220 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £218 per 100kg Hereford steers sold to £209 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold from £168 to £209 per 100k.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £240 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £238 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £237 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £240 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Blonde d’Aquitaine heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £222 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £210 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £206 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (270 lots)
Another good entry this week met a very firm demand with heavy steers selling to £2050 for a 750kg Charolais to £273 per 100kg and selling to a top of £277 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £1830 with most other quality lots selling from £232 to £271 per 100kg forward lots sold to £1580 for a 550kg Charolais (£287) with a 560kg Limousin to £1540 (£275)
Sample prices: E Morton Armagh 750kg Charolais to £2050 (£273) C O’Neill Moy 810kg Charolais to £2030 (£250) 785kg Limousin to £2010 (£256) 830kg Charolais to £1990 (£240) 740kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£248) and 730kg Limousin to £1790 (£245) G McKenna Armagh 790kg Charolais to £1920 (£240) and 755kg Charolais to £1850 (£245) B Quinn Dungannon 720kg Charolais to £1920 (£266) 715kg Charolais to £1810 (£253) and 655kg Charolais to £1780 (£271) M/s W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 715kg Charolais to £1900 (£266) 705kg Charolais to £1860 (£264) 660kg Charolais to £1830 (£277) and 670kg Charolais to £1800 (£268) A McCarney Moy 815kg Charolais to £1890 (£232) and 700kg Simmental to £1780 (£254) R Hall Fivemiletown 715kg Limousin to £1870 (£261) M Campbell Armagh 745kg Charolais to £1840 (£247) M Lenny Ballygawley 670kg Charolais to £1800 (£268) Forward lots sold to £1580 for a 550kg Charolais (£287) and a 530kg Limousin to £1480 (£279) for D Donnelly Sixmilecross. M Lenny Ballygawley 570kg Charolais to £1550 (£272) B and D Doris Lurgan 560kg Limousin to £1540 (£275) R G Cummings Killylea 550kg Charolais to £1490 (£271) 550kg Limousin to £1480 (£269) and 515kg Charolais to £1420 (£276) N Morrow Aughnacloy 580kg Charolais to £1480 (£255) and B Moore Strabane 580kg Charolais to £1480 (£255) 560kg Charolais to £1460 (£260) 550kg Charolais to £1450 (£263) and a 530kg Charolais to £1430 (£270).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
A lot of quality lots in this section selling from £245 to £280 per 100kg for a 410kg Belgian Blue to £1150.
Sample prices: N Morrow Caledon 500kg Charolais to £1380 (£276) 500kg Charolais to £1370 (£274) 480kg Limousin to £1310 (£273) and 475kg Limousins to £1290 x 2 (£271) Beechmount Farms Ltd Moira 500kg Charolais to £1300 (£260) 485kg Charolais to £1280 (£264) 495kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£258) 500kg Charolais to £1250 (£250) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£243) 460kg Limousin to £1170 (£264) 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1160 (£247) and 465kg Charolais to £1140 (£245) S Kelly Loughgall 500kg Limousin to £1270 (£254) D McCann Trillick 490kg Limousin to £1260 (£257) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£253) J J Beggan Roslea 460kg Limousin to £1190 (£258) and 450kg Charolais to £1130 (£251) D Monaghan Cookstown 465kg Limousin to £1170 (£251) and B Blakley Newtownbutler 410kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£280).
Smaller sorts 350kg and under
R McGlone Caledon 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £810and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £720. T Quinn Coalisland 295kg Charolais to £600 and 310kg Limousin to £580. B Breslin Magheraveely 350kg Hereford to £520. R Donnelly Cookstown 310kg Ayrshire to £360.
Store heifers (280 lots)
A large entry this week sold to a very firm demand with heavy lots selling to £1790 for a 735kg Shorthorn beef (£243) and selling to a top of £270 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £1730 and a 630kg Charolais to £1700 (£270) with others selling from £234 to £260 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 590kg Limousin (£266) with a 570kg Limousin to £1520 (£266) and a 580kg Limousin to £1490 (£257).
Sample prices: W McKitterick Armagh 735kg Shorthorn beef to £1790 (£243) B Loughran Armagh 720kg Limousin to £1770 (£246) 705kg Limousin to £1730 (£245) 675kg Limousin to £1730 (£256) 640kg Limousin to £1730 (£270) 660kg Charolais to £1700 (£257) 710kg Charolais to £1660 (£234) 645kg Limousin to £1640 (£254) 665kg Limousin to £1620 (£243) 685kg Charolais to £1610 (£235) 630kg Charolais to £1560 (£247) and 615kg Limousin to £1560 (£253) J McLoughlin Newtownbutler 630kg Charolais to £1700 (£270) and 660kg Charolais to £1630 (£247) Cookstown producer 600kg Charolais to £1560 (£260) G Johnston Stewarttown 640kg Limousin to £1560 (£244) and 630kg Limousin to £1520 (£241) F Flynn Newtownbutler 615kg Charolais to £1560 (£253) and 605kg Charolais to £1520 (£251) and T Grew Corranny 630kg Charolais to £1550 (£246).
Forward lots sold to£1570 for a 590kg Limousin (£266) and a 580kg Limousin to £1480 (£255) for J Hegerty Clogher. T Grew Corranny£1520 for a 570kg Charolais (£266) E O’Neill Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1490 (£257) B McCullagh Greencastle 560kg Charolais to £1450 (£259) 560kg Charolais to £1410 (£252) and a 520kg Charolais to £1320 (£254) J Taylor Aughnacloy 550kg Charolais to £1420 (£258) and J Frizelle Ballygawley 560kg Limousin to £1360 (£243)
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
J Hackett Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1310 (£262) 500kg Charolais to £1200 (£240) 475kg Charolais to £1130 (£238) 455kg Charolais to £1130 (£248) and 460kg Charolais to £1120 (£243) G Maguire Fermanagh 500kg Limousin to £1240 (£248) R D Sommerville Trillick 500kg Limousin to £1240 (£248) B McCullagh Greencastle 490kg Charolais to £1220 (£249) 470kg Charolais to £1190 (£253) 485kg Charolais to £1180 (£243) and 490kg Limousin to £1170 (£239) G J McKenna Clogher 475kg Charolais to £1200 (£252) S Swain Dungannon 450kg Charolais to £1190 (£264) Adrain Orr Lisbellaw 480kg Charolais to £1190 (£248) 480kg Charolais to £1170 (£244) 480kg Charolais to £1160 (£241) and 480kg Charolais to £1140 (£237) E McBride Ballygawley 485kg Charolais to £1180 (£243) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£232) and J McConville Moy 500kg Charolais to £1150 (£230).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
B McCullagh Greencastle 390kg Charolais to £1030 (£264) G Allen Portadown 395kg Charolais to £960, 400kg Charolais to £840, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £770, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £770, and 365kg Charolais to £680. E Mc Bride Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £950. N Quinn Coalisland 385kg Limousin to £800. T Quinn Coalisland 340kg Limousin to £670, 330kg Limousin to £650, 360kg Limousin to £620, 310kg Limousin to £620, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £610, 325kg Limousin to £600, 315kg Limousin to £600 and 285kg Limousin to £580.
Weanlings (230 lots)
An excellent demand in this section for a lot of quality stock on offer weanling steers and bulls sold to a high of £365 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin to £1350 with several others selling over the £3 per kilo.
Weanling heifers hit an all time record price in this section for a 320kg Limousin selling to £2100 at £656 per 100kg with other quality lots selling to £338 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £1030.
Sample prices
Steers and bulls
M Gormley Sixmilecross 370kg Limousin to £1350 (£365) 445kg Limousin to £1250 (£281) 365kg Charolais to £1180 (£323) 380kg Charolais to £1140 (£300) and 470kg Limousin to £1140 (£242) M F Nugent Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1250 (£272) D McLaren Omagh 435kg Charolais to £1250 (£287) and 365kg Charolais to £1110 (£304) W Acheson Dromore 400kg Charolais to £1190 (£297) P Hughes Benburb 385kg Charolais to £1190 (£309) J McCarroll Beragh 475kg Charolais to £1190 (£250) Pomeroy producer 475kg Charolais to £1160 (£244) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£237) R Woods Maguiresbridge 400kg Limousin to £1160 (£290) N McGillion Gortin 380kg Limousin to £1150 (£302) M McGirr Tempo 340kg Limousin to £1140 (£335) D McSorley Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £1130 (£305) and M McNally Portadown 380kg Limousin to £1110 (£292).
Weanling heifers
D McSorley Ballygawley 320kg Limousin to £2100 (£656) 305kg Limousin to £1030 (£338) 365kg Limousin to £970 (£266) and 290kg Limousin to £860 (£296) D McLaren Omagh 335kg Charolais to £990 (£295) T McDermot Fivemiletown 360kg Charolais to £990 (£275) M Donnelly Sixmilecross 385kg Charolais to £970 (£252) C Irwin Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £950 (£250) S Smyth Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £850 (£221) 340kg Charolais to £820 (£241) and 315kg Charolais to £800 (£254) R Irwin Magheraveely 300kg Limousin to £820 (£273) and A Hughes Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £810 x 2 (£245) and 320kg Charolais to £800 (£250).
Dairy cows and heifers
Trade remains steady in this section with a Sixmilecross producer selling calved heifers to £2010 twice and £2000 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer sold springing heifers to £1640 and £1410.
Breeding bulls
Portadown producer £2340 for Limousin (born 19.01.2021) and £1780 for Aberdeen Angus (born 23.09.2018)
Suckler cows and calves (52 lots)
Pomeroy producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £2100 and a heifer with heifer calf to £1760. Benburb producer £1950 and £1550 for heifers with bull calves and £1570 for heifer with heifer calf. G F Mullin Pomeroy £1870 for 2016 cow with bull calf. A W Ferguson Dungannon £1780 for 2013 cow with heifer calf, £1710 for 2017 cow with heifer calf, £1680 for 2016 cow with heifer calf, £1610 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £1560 for 2018 cow with heifer calf and £1470 for 2014 cow with bull calf. D J W Kettyle Newtownbutler £1740 for 2015 cow with bull calf and £1460 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. J J Brannigan Dungannon sold heifer with bull calf to £1430 and heifers with heifer calves to £1400 and £1350 twice.
Other outfits sold from £1050 to £1300.
Incalf cows sold from £980 to £1200.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (190 lots)
A good selection on offer this week again sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £540 for a Limousin to O P Donnelly Augher. R Giles Beragh 520 and £510 for Aberdeen Angus. J Pickens Fintona £510 x 2 £480, £475 and £460 for Aberdeen Angus. T Breslin Lisnaskea £500 and £475 for Charolais and M Rafferty Aughnacloy £455 for Limousin.
Heifer calves
J Smith Fintona £530 for Aberdeen Angus; R Condell Fivemiletown £525 for Simmental; A Farrell Fivemiletown £515, £440 and £400 for Charolais; B McNamee Eskra £510 for Limousin; M McCann Sixmilecross £420 for Charolais; Rosslea producer £385 and £375 for Limousins and Clogher producer £360 x 2 for Simmentals.
Reared male lumps
R Totten Lisburn £760 for Limousin; I L Nugent Dungannon £710 for Charolais; A Farrell Fivemiletown £640, £600, £570, £550 and £540 for Charolais £590 for Limousin, £570 and £540 for Aberdeen Anguss. P McCall Armagh £630 and £610 for Aubrac; T Breslin Lisnaskea £620 and £580 for Charolais; R Giles Beragh £615 for Aberdeen Angus; P McElgunn Lisnaskea £610 for Aberdeen Angus; J Smith Fintona £600 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £595 for Limousin; M Rafferty Aughnacloy £560 for Limousin and I L Nugent Dungannon £550 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
J Pickens Fintona £790 £730 and £595 for Limousins and £670 for Charolais; P McElgunn Lisnaskea £700 for Charolais; P McCormick Newtownbutler £695 for Charolais; J G Hunter Trillick £640 for Limousin; E O’Hagan Eskra £610 and £555 for Limousins and £575 for Simmental; T Breslin Lisnaskea £605, £590 and £565 for Charolais; J Smith Fintona £600 for Charolais; P McCall Armagh £585 for Aubrac; Clive Smyton Tempo £565 for Charolais and B McNamee Eskra £555 for Limousin.