Breeding bulls selling to £2380 at Markethill

Bullocks

150 bullocks sold readily with forward feeding bullocks selling from £230 to £280 for 600k at £1705 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £271 for 500k at £1375 from a Ballyward producer.

Beef bullocks sold up to £1915 for 740k at £258 from an Armagh farmer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The same owner received a top rate of £267 for 690k at £1845.

All good quality beef bullocks from £230 to £258 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £256 for 388k at £995 from a Portadown farmer followed by £253 for 488k at £1235 from a Markethill producer.

Friesian bullocks were in exceptionally strong demand with all well fleshed Friesians from £200 to £223 for 626k at £1395 from a Markethill farmer.

The same owner received £220 for 620k at £1365. Top price £1525 for 710k at £213 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £1405 for 660k at £213.

Beef bullocks

Armagh farmer 690k £1845 £267.00; Armagh farmer 742k £1915 £258.00; Lisburn farmer 666k £1715 £258.00; Lisburn farmer 666k £1685 £253.00; Armagh farmer 704k £1745 £248.00; Lisburn farmer 742k £1785 £241.00 and Lisburn farmer 700k £1665 £238.

Forward bullocks

Lisburn farmer 608k £1705 £280.00; Ballyward farmer 508k £1375 £271.00; Waringstown farmer 506k £1285 £254.00; Richhill farmer 614k £1525 £248.00; Ballyward farmer 580k £1435 £247.00; Ballyward farmer 608k £1485 £244.00; Ballyward farmer 566k £1375 £243.00 and Ballyward farmer 602k £1455 £242.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 388k £995 £256.00; Markethill farmer 488k £1235 £253.00; Markethill farmer 436k £1085 £249.00; Richhill farmer 428k £1055 £247.00; Hillsborough farmer 406k £965 £238.00; Rathfriland farmer 456k £1075 £236.00; Hillsborough farmer 416k £975 £234.00; Rathfriland farmer 472k £1075 £228.00 and Kilkeel farmer 464k £1055 £227.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 626k £1395 £223.00; Armagh farmer 620k £1365 £220.00; Armagh farmer 614k £1315 £214.00; Armagh farmer 716k £1525 £213.00; Armagh farmer 660k £1405 £213.00; Armagh farmer 578k £1215 £210.00; Armagh farmer 712k £1495 £210.00 and Tandragee farmer 674k £1395 £207.

Heifers

110 heifers maintained a firm trade.

Good quality feeding heifers from £230 to £267 for 560k at £1505 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £249 for 504k £1255 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Beef heifers to £259 for 640k at £1655 from a Dungannon producer followed by £256 for 600k at £1535 from a Newry farmer.

All good quality beef heifers from £230 to £249 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights sold from £220 to £249 for 380k at £965 from a Tandragee producer.

Beef heifers

Dungannon farmer 640k £1655 £259.00; Newry farmer 600k £1535 £256.00; Newry farmer 616k £1535 £249.00; Newry farmer 632k £1565 £248.00; Dungannon farmer 616k £1525 £248.00; Dungannon farmer 656k £1585 £242.00 and Dungannon farmer 614k £1455 £237.

Forward heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 564k £1505 £267.00; Jerrettspass farmer 504k £1255 £249.00; Newry farmer 524k £1295 £247.00; Jerrettspass farmer 504k £1235 £245.00; Annaghmore farmer 578k £1415 £244.00; Newry farmer 506k £1235 £244.00; Annaghmore farmer 562k £1355 £241.00 and Newry farmer 546k £1315 £240.

Middleweight heifers

Katesbridge farmer 450k £1125 £250.00; Tandragee farmer 388k £965 £249.00; Newry farmer 422k £1045 £248.00; Camlough farmer 404k £995 £246.00; Camlough farmer 440k £1065 £242.00; Killylea farmer 444k £1065 £240.00; Camlough farmer 460k £1085 £236.00 and Waringstown farmer 494k £1135 £230.

Weanlings

260 weanlings sold in a very firm trade with good quality light males from £250 to £318 for 318k at £1010 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £312 for 362k at £1130 from a Portadown producer.

Top price of £1170 was paid for 390k at £298 from a Portadown farmer.

Strong males sold from £220 to £279 for 426k at £1190 from a Portadown producer followed by £257 for 420k at £1090 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Good quality light heifers sold from £230 to £280 for 346k at £970 from a Newry farmer and 318k at £890 from a Loughgall farmer.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £274 for 424k at £1160 from a Keady farmer followed by £267 for 410k at £1110 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 426k £1190 £279.00; Derrynoose farmer 424k £1090 £257.00; Portadown farmer 430k £1100 £256.00; katesbridge farmer 438k £1120 £256.00; Cullyhanna farmer 404k £960 £238.00; Derrynoose farmer 434k £980 £226.00 and Dromara farmer 420k £940 £224.

Light male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 318k £1010 £318.00; Portadown farmer 362k £1130 £312.00; Portadown farmer 390k £1200 £308.00; Rathfriland farmer 342k £1030 £301.00; Portadown farmer 392k £1170 £298.00; Armagh farmer 372k £1070 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 332k £950 £286.00 and Portadown farmer 396k £1100 £278.

Strong heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 424k £1160 £274.00; Loughbrickland farmer 416k £1110 £267.00; Keady farmer 406k £1040 £256.00; Derrynoose farmer 424k £1070 £252.00; Armagh farmer 422k £1050 £249.00; Keady farmer 402k £990 £246.00; Hillsborough farmer 424k £1010 £238.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 428k £1000 £234.

Light heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 346k £970 £280.00; Loughbrickland farmer 318k £890 £280.00; Newry farmer 308k £850 £276.00; Armagh farmer 346k £950 £275.00; Portadown farmer 390k £1060 £272.00; Keady farmer 400k £1080 £270.00; Armagh farmer 362k £970 £268.00 and Benburb farmer 314k £810 £258.

A large entry of 80 sucklers sold in a very strong demand with outfits selling to a top of £2740 for a blue cow and bull calf from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £2420, £2400 and £2180 for outfits.

A Birches, Portadown farmer sold a Charolais cow and bull calf £2220 and a Lisburn producer sold a Limousin cow and bull calf at £2080 and £1900.

Several more outfits sold steadily from £1200 to £1600 each.