Breeding bulls selling to £2380 at Markethill

Bullocks
150 bullocks sold readily with forward feeding bullocks selling from £230 to £280 for 600k at £1705 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £271 for 500k at £1375 from a Ballyward producer.
Beef bullocks sold up to £1915 for 740k at £258 from an Armagh farmer.
The same owner received a top rate of £267 for 690k at £1845.
All good quality beef bullocks from £230 to £258 per 100 kilos.
Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £256 for 388k at £995 from a Portadown farmer followed by £253 for 488k at £1235 from a Markethill producer.
Friesian bullocks were in exceptionally strong demand with all well fleshed Friesians from £200 to £223 for 626k at £1395 from a Markethill farmer.
The same owner received £220 for 620k at £1365. Top price £1525 for 710k at £213 for an Armagh farmer.
The same owner received £1405 for 660k at £213.
Beef bullocks
Armagh farmer 690k £1845 £267.00; Armagh farmer 742k £1915 £258.00; Lisburn farmer 666k £1715 £258.00; Lisburn farmer 666k £1685 £253.00; Armagh farmer 704k £1745 £248.00; Lisburn farmer 742k £1785 £241.00 and Lisburn farmer 700k £1665 £238.
Forward bullocks
Lisburn farmer 608k £1705 £280.00; Ballyward farmer 508k £1375 £271.00; Waringstown farmer 506k £1285 £254.00; Richhill farmer 614k £1525 £248.00; Ballyward farmer 580k £1435 £247.00; Ballyward farmer 608k £1485 £244.00; Ballyward farmer 566k £1375 £243.00 and Ballyward farmer 602k £1455 £242.
Middleweight bullocks
Portadown farmer 388k £995 £256.00; Markethill farmer 488k £1235 £253.00; Markethill farmer 436k £1085 £249.00; Richhill farmer 428k £1055 £247.00; Hillsborough farmer 406k £965 £238.00; Rathfriland farmer 456k £1075 £236.00; Hillsborough farmer 416k £975 £234.00; Rathfriland farmer 472k £1075 £228.00 and Kilkeel farmer 464k £1055 £227.
Friesian bullocks
Armagh farmer 626k £1395 £223.00; Armagh farmer 620k £1365 £220.00; Armagh farmer 614k £1315 £214.00; Armagh farmer 716k £1525 £213.00; Armagh farmer 660k £1405 £213.00; Armagh farmer 578k £1215 £210.00; Armagh farmer 712k £1495 £210.00 and Tandragee farmer 674k £1395 £207.
Heifers
110 heifers maintained a firm trade.
Good quality feeding heifers from £230 to £267 for 560k at £1505 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £249 for 504k £1255 from a Jerrettspass farmer.
Beef heifers to £259 for 640k at £1655 from a Dungannon producer followed by £256 for 600k at £1535 from a Newry farmer.
All good quality beef heifers from £230 to £249 per 100 kilos.
Good quality middleweights sold from £220 to £249 for 380k at £965 from a Tandragee producer.
Beef heifers
Dungannon farmer 640k £1655 £259.00; Newry farmer 600k £1535 £256.00; Newry farmer 616k £1535 £249.00; Newry farmer 632k £1565 £248.00; Dungannon farmer 616k £1525 £248.00; Dungannon farmer 656k £1585 £242.00 and Dungannon farmer 614k £1455 £237.
Forward heifers
Poyntzpass farmer 564k £1505 £267.00; Jerrettspass farmer 504k £1255 £249.00; Newry farmer 524k £1295 £247.00; Jerrettspass farmer 504k £1235 £245.00; Annaghmore farmer 578k £1415 £244.00; Newry farmer 506k £1235 £244.00; Annaghmore farmer 562k £1355 £241.00 and Newry farmer 546k £1315 £240.
Middleweight heifers
Katesbridge farmer 450k £1125 £250.00; Tandragee farmer 388k £965 £249.00; Newry farmer 422k £1045 £248.00; Camlough farmer 404k £995 £246.00; Camlough farmer 440k £1065 £242.00; Killylea farmer 444k £1065 £240.00; Camlough farmer 460k £1085 £236.00 and Waringstown farmer 494k £1135 £230.
Weanlings
260 weanlings sold in a very firm trade with good quality light males from £250 to £318 for 318k at £1010 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £312 for 362k at £1130 from a Portadown producer.
Top price of £1170 was paid for 390k at £298 from a Portadown farmer.
Strong males sold from £220 to £279 for 426k at £1190 from a Portadown producer followed by £257 for 420k at £1090 from a Derrynoose farmer.
Good quality light heifers sold from £230 to £280 for 346k at £970 from a Newry farmer and 318k at £890 from a Loughgall farmer.
Stronger heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £274 for 424k at £1160 from a Keady farmer followed by £267 for 410k at £1110 from a Loughbrickland farmer.
Strong male weanlings
Portadown farmer 426k £1190 £279.00; Derrynoose farmer 424k £1090 £257.00; Portadown farmer 430k £1100 £256.00; katesbridge farmer 438k £1120 £256.00; Cullyhanna farmer 404k £960 £238.00; Derrynoose farmer 434k £980 £226.00 and Dromara farmer 420k £940 £224.
Light male weanlings
Tandragee farmer 318k £1010 £318.00; Portadown farmer 362k £1130 £312.00; Portadown farmer 390k £1200 £308.00; Rathfriland farmer 342k £1030 £301.00; Portadown farmer 392k £1170 £298.00; Armagh farmer 372k £1070 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 332k £950 £286.00 and Portadown farmer 396k £1100 £278.
Strong heifer weanlings
Keady farmer 424k £1160 £274.00; Loughbrickland farmer 416k £1110 £267.00; Keady farmer 406k £1040 £256.00; Derrynoose farmer 424k £1070 £252.00; Armagh farmer 422k £1050 £249.00; Keady farmer 402k £990 £246.00; Hillsborough farmer 424k £1010 £238.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 428k £1000 £234.
Light heifer weanlings
Newry farmer 346k £970 £280.00; Loughbrickland farmer 318k £890 £280.00; Newry farmer 308k £850 £276.00; Armagh farmer 346k £950 £275.00; Portadown farmer 390k £1060 £272.00; Keady farmer 400k £1080 £270.00; Armagh farmer 362k £970 £268.00 and Benburb farmer 314k £810 £258.
A large entry of 80 sucklers sold in a very strong demand with outfits selling to a top of £2740 for a blue cow and bull calf from a Tandragee farmer.
The same owner received £2420, £2400 and £2180 for outfits.
A Birches, Portadown farmer sold a Charolais cow and bull calf £2220 and a Lisburn producer sold a Limousin cow and bull calf at £2080 and £1900.
Several more outfits sold steadily from £1200 to £1600 each.
Breeding bulls sold to £2380 for a Blonde from a Lisburn farmer.