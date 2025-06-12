Breeding bulls selling to £2520 for Limousin bull at Dungannon Mart

A good entry of stock saw prices remains steady to with steers selling to £2290 for a 655kg Hereford (250.00), while sold to £2250 for a 595kg Limousin (378.00).

Meanwhile fat cows cleared to £1880 for a 695kg Simmental (271.00).

Dropped calves reached a ceiling of £780 for a Fleckvieh bull calf and heifer calves to £890 for a Charolais heifer.

Weanlings sold to £1840 for a 385kg Charolais male (478.00).

Dungannon Mart

While weanling heifers sold to £1560 for a 525kg Simmental (298.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £2290 for a 655kg Hereford (350.00) presented by J Black, £2120 625kg Aberdeen Angus (340.00); P McGee £2240 640kg Stabiliser (350.00), £2080 610kg Aberdeen Angus (341.00); R Little £1760 475kg Simmental (371.00); P McGee £1840 560kg Stabiliser (329.00) and B Quinn £1710 515kg Aberdeen Angus (332.00), £1670 515kg Aberdeen Angus (324.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to £2250 695kg Limousin (378.00) presented by B O’Rourke, £2140 555kg Limousin (386.00), £1960 545kg Limousin (360.00), £1790 450kg Limousin (398.00); K Newell £2080 580kg Aberdeen Angus (359.00), £1960 545kg Simmental (360.00); P Hadden £2000 515kg Simmental (388.00), £1990 455kg Simmental (437.00), £1770 435kg Charolais (407.00), £1760 410kg Limousin (429.00); Riverview Farms £1730 465kg Belgian Blue (372.00) and M Keenan £1540 400kg Charolais (385.00).

Fat cows sold to £1880 695kg Simmental (271.00) presented by P O’Kane.

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold briskly with male calves selling to £780 for Fleckvieh bull presented by J McGahie, £680 Fleckvieh bull £615 Fleckvieh bull; J and M O’Connor £765 Aberdeen Angus bull, £745 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Moore £750 Belgian Blue bull; A Burleigh £710 Charolais bull, £680 Limousin bull; K Loughran £700 Hereford bull, £480 Hereford bull; HC Stubbs £690 Limousin bull; A Ferguson £650 Aberdeen Angus bull, £590 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Jones £580 Charolais bull; W McKeown £530 Aberdeen Angus bull, £440 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J Fields £530 Simmental bull; R Davis £490 Hereford bull; D Todd £465 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls and C McCartan £400 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £890 Charolais Presented by H Stubbs; C Quinn £820 Charolais heifer; R Jones £690 Charolais heifer, £430 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; A Ferguson £640 Belgian Blue heifer; J and M O’Connor £630 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; K Loughran £600 Hereford heifer and W McKeown £440 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £3180 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by JD Johnston; P Johnston £2450 Simmental cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot; A Donaghy £2000 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot and P Trainor £1900 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull calf foot.

Springing heifers sold to £2260 for an Aberdeen Angus presented by J Glendinning; B Casey £2080 Simmental cow.

Breeding bulls sold to £2520 for a four year old Limousin bull presented by JD Johnston.

Weanlings

A good show of weanling saw male calves sell to £1840 for 385kg Charolais (478.00) presented by P O’Kane, £1830 445kg Charolais (411.00), £1720 455kg Aberdeen Angus (378.00); F McKenna £1710 395kg Limousin (433.00), £1560 360kg Limousin (433.00), £1460 335kg Limousin (436.00), £1450 400kg Limousin (363.00), £1410 325kg Limousin (434.00), £1350 355kg Charolais (380.00); A Forsythe £1410 375kg Simmental (376.00) and J Quinn and Sons £1080 295kg Friesian (366.00), £1060 285kg Limousin (372.00), £900 215kg Limousin (419.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1560 525kg Simmental (297.00) presented D Kirk, £1550 445kg Belgian Blue (348.00), £1540 420kg Limousin (368.00); C Beatty £1400 x 2 380kg Herefords (368.00); F McKenna £1380 375kg Limousin (368.00); N Watt £1310 x 3 380kg Aberdeen Angus (344.00), £1250 x 3 350kg Aberdeen Angus (356.00); R Brownleee £1300 x 2 375kg Charolais (347.00) and K Fox £1160 295kg Belgian Blue (393.00), £1070 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (382.00).