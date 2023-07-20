Breeding bulls selling to £3150 for a pedigree Limousin bull at Dungannon Mart

While heifers peaked at £1860 for a 715kg Limousin (260.00).

Fat cows sold to £1450 700kg Simmental (207.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £380 for a Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £370 Charolais.

Dungannon Mart

Breeding bulls sold to £3150 for a pedigree Limousin bull.

Weanlings sold to £1350 500kg Charolais male (270.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

While weanlings sold to £1070 for a 455kg Charolais (235.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £2060 for a 810kg Charolais (254.00) presented by M Molloy; J Molloy £1960 840kg Limousin (233.00), £1630 585kg Limousin (279.00); G Molloy £1760 650kg Limousin (271.00); M Kirkland £1700 690kg Charolais (246.00), £1600 605kg Simmental (265.00), £1580 625kg Sal (253.00); S Casey £1680 665kg Limousin (253.00); T Wallace £1615 610kg Aberdeen Angus (265.00), £1270 520kg Hereford (244.00), £970 395kg Limousin (246.00); D Litter £1490 595kg Charolais (250.00); J and G Faulkner £1410 580kg Belgian Blue (243.00) and W Nicholson £1300 540kg Charolais (241.00).

Heifers

First choice heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1860 for a 715kg Limousin (260.00) presented by S Parkes, £1280 515kg Limousin (249.00), £1130 460kg Limousin (246.00), £1040 410kg Limousin (254.00); J Holland £1700 665kg Charolais (256.00), £1610 605kg Limousin (266.00); M Molloy £1500 585kg Limousin (256.00); G Campbell £1390 560kg Limousin (248.00); D Kernan £1380 560kg Limousin (246.00); S McCrory £1340 510kg Charolais (263.00), £1080 440kg Limousin (246.00); J Carberry £1320 490kg (269.00); W Nicholson £1220 495kg Charolais (247.00); L Murphy £1155 465kg Charolais (248.00) and D Black £1100 405kg Limousin (272.00).

Fat cows continue to sell steadily to peak at £1450 700kg Simmental (207.00) presented by J Somerville, £1380 690kg Simmental (200.00); D Sloan £1280 665kg Belgian Blue (193.00) and a Dungannon producer £985 560kg Hereford (176.00), £870 480kg Shorthorn beef (181.00).

Dropped calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dropped calves continue to sell sharply with bull calves selling to £380 Belgian Blue presented by R Knox, £320 Belgian Blue bull; R Gervis £355 Charolais bull; F McNally £345 Hereford bull, £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £335 Limousin bull, £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, £315 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Irwin £325 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £255 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; D Wilson £320 Belgian Blue bull; B McGuire £295 Aberdeen Angus bull; a Sixmilecross producer £280 Simmental bull, £265 Hereford bull and Friesian bull calves sold from £45 to £190 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £370 for a Charolais presented by C Donaghy; R Knox £365 Belgian Blue heifer, £300 Belgian Blue heifer, £275 Belgian Blue heifer, £270 Belgian Blue heifer; C Donaghy £355 Limousin heifer; J McReynolds £350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; D Wilson £345 Limousin heifer; S Greer £340 Belgian Blue heifer, £340 Hereford heifer; D Wilson £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer and W Allen £265 Hereford heifer.

Breeding stock sold to a height of £3150 for a Limousin bull presented by I Robb.

In-calf heifers sold to £1020 for a Belgian Blue presented by W Conn.

Weanling

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling sold to a height of £1350 for a 500kg Charolais steer (270.00) presented by F McConville, £1110 415kg Charolais (266.00), £860 295kg Limousin (292.00); D Litter £1090 420kg Charolais (259.00); J Woods £1020 360kg Charolais (281.00) and T Liggett £820 x 2 310kg Charolais (265.00), £730 270kg Limousin (271.00).