Breeding bulls sold from £2080 at Markethill

Heifers

220 heifers included several pens of top quality beef heifers which sold to £288 per 100 kilos for 710k at £2045 from a Brookeborough farmer.

The same owner received £286 for 630k at £1815.

All good quality beef heifers sold steadily from £240 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £286 for 540k at £1565 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £282 for 590k at £1675 from a Loughgall producer.

A Poyntzpass producer received £274 for 610k at £1695.

All good quality forward heifers from £220 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold readily from £220 to £274 for 458k at £1255 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £267 for 390k at £1045 from a Tassagh farmer.

Beef heifers

Brookeborough farmer 710k £2045 £288.00; Brookbrough farmer 634k £1815 £286.00; Tandragee farmer 636k £1715 £270.00; Poyntzpass farmer 550k £1435 £261.00; Poyntzpass farmer 642k £1665 £259.00; Brookeborough farmer 636k £1635 £257.00; Cullyhanna farmer 636k £1635 £257.00 and Brookeborough farmer 682k £1735 £254.

Forward heifers

Loughgall farmer 548k £1565 £286.00; Loughgall farmer 594k £1675 £282.00; Poyntzpass farmer 618k £1695 £274.00; Ballynahinch farmer 612k £1635 £267.00; Loughgall farmer 550k £1435 £261.00; Poyntzpass farmer 608k £1585 £261.00; Jerrettspass farmer 502k £1305 £260.00 and Loughgall farmer 568k £1475 £260.

Middleweight heifers

Loughgall farmer 458k £1255 £274.00; Tassagh farmer 392k £1045 £267.00; Kilkeel farmer 470k £1235 £263.00; Tassagh farmer 364k £915 £251.00; Loughgall farmer 446k £1115 £250.00; Jerrettspass farmer 492k £1215 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k £1195 £246.00; Newry farmer 496k £1215 £245.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 474k £1155 £244.

Bullocks

160 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward feeding bullocks sold steadily from £230 to £273 for 548k at £1495 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £272 for 580k at £1595 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

A Ballynahinch farmer received £266 for 550k at £1475.

Main demand for good quality lots from £230 to £260.

Beef bullocks sold to £263 for 660k at £1735 from a Dromore farmer followed by £260 for 710k at £1845 from a Portadown producer.

Top price bullock of £1975 for 780k at £253 from a Newry farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £272 for 410k at £1125 from a Benburb farmer followed by £263 for 490k at £1295 from a Cookstown farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £185 to £218 for 570k at £1245 from a Camlough farmer followed by £217 for 550k at £1195 from a Keady producer.

Beef bullocks

Dromore farmer 660k £1735 £263.00; Portadown farmer 710k £1845 £260.00; Portadown farmer 674k £1725 £256.00; Newry farmer 780k £1975 £253.00; Dromore farmer 652k £1635 £251.00; Lisburn farmer 658k £1635 £248.00; Portadown farmer 674k £1665 £247.00 and Dromore farmer 688k £1685 £245.

Forward bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 548k £1495 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 586k £1595 £272.00; Ballynahinch farmer 554k £1475 £266.00; Benburb farmer 542k £1415 £261.00; Benburb farmer 532k £1375 £258.00; Dromore farmer 574k £1475 £257.00; Dromore farmer 582k £1485 £255.00 and Benburb farmer 636k £1605 £252.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 414k £1125 £272.00; Cookstown farmer 492k £1295 £263.00; Benburb farmer 458k £1165 £254.00; Warrenpoint farmer 384k £975 £254.00; Benburb farmer 470k £1175 £250.00; Benburb farmer 484k £1195 £247.00; Markethill farmer 480k £1185 £247.00 and Tandragee farmer 498k £1225 £246.

Friesian bullocks

Camlough farmer 570k £1245 £218.00; Keady farmer 550k £1195 £217.00; Keady farmer 616k £1285 £209.00; Keady farmer 560k £1125 £201.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 690k £1325 £192.00; Newry farmer 502k £935 £186.00 and Keady farmer 510k £945 £185.

Weanlings

190 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males sold from £240 to £315 for 298k at £940 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £300 for 290k at £870.

Top price of £1130 was paid for 390k from a Dungannon farmer £284.

Good quality strong male weanlings sold from £220 to £278 for 450k at £1250 from a Hillsborough farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £230 to £299 for 350k at £1060 from a Dungannon farmer.

The same owner received £281 for 398k at £1120.

Strong male weanlings

Hillsborough farmer 450k £1250 £278.00; Keady farmer 440k £1150 £261.00; Ballygawley farmer 486k £1240 £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1020 £251.00; Camlough farmer 492k £1210 £246.00; Keady farmer 446k £1085 £243.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 434k £1050 £242.00 and Keady farmer 462k £1080 £234.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 298k £940 £315.00; Armagh farmer 290k £870 £300.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 358k £1020 £285.00; Rathfriland farmer 344k £980 £285.00; Dungannon farmer 398k £1130 £284.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 378k £1050 £278.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 310k £860 £277.00; Newry farmer 324k £870 £269.00 and Dungannon farmer 376k £1000 £266.

Heifer weanlings

Dungannon farmer 354k £1060 £299.00; Lisbellaw farmer 272k £800 £294.00; Dungannon farmer 398k £1120 £281.00; Armagh farmer 284k £790 £278.00; Lisburn farmer 244k £670 £275.00; Armagh farmer 320k £870 £272.00; Ballygawley farmer 368k £990 £269.00 and Newry farmer 280k £720 £257.

50 lots of sucklers sold in a steady demand.

Good quality outfits sold to £1820 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Loughgall farmer.

The same owner received £1780, £1710 and £1640 for good quality outfits.

A Newry producer sold a Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer and bull calf at £1720.