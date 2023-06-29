Breeding cattle selling to £2700 for a Limousin bull at Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 306p for a Limousin 670kg at £2050, Friesian cows to 183p for a 680kg at £1244.

Beef heifers to 328p for a Charolais 660kg at £2164, beef bullocks to 320p for a Limousin 740kg at £2368 and Friesian bullocks to 225p for a 650kg at £1462.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Advertisement

Advertisement

F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £2050 (306) McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 750kg £2197 (293) R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 610kg £1653 (271) W Hoey, Limousin 640kg £1728 (270) M Fulton, Magherafelt Charolais 660kg £1755 (266) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 700kg £1792 (256) W Adamson, Ballynure Limousin 630kg £1612 (256) L O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 710kg £1810 (255) M and F Speers, Limousin 790kg £1990 (252) J Hughes, Belgian Blue 830kg £2058 (248) I Barr, Kells Limousin 860kg £2115 (246) A Johnston, Dundrod Limousin 640kg £1561 (244) McAuley Brothers, Abondance 860kg £2029 (236) K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 580kg £1334 (230) and D McAlonan, Dunloy Belgian Blue 670kg £1527 (228).

Friesian cows

G Martin, Broughshane 680kg £1244 (183) P and B McVey, 680kg £1217 (179) Rockmount Farm, 710kg £1228 (173) A McBurney, 590kg £1014 (172) B McConnell, Doagh 590kg £991 (168) D and M McGregor, 720kg £1209 (168) D Wallace, Antrim 690kg £1131 (164) Rockmount Farm, 520kg £847 (163) J McKendry, Cullybackey 650kg £1053 (162) DG Wallace, 650kg £1014 (156) Rockmount Farm 630kg £970 (154) B McConnell, Doagh 640kg £972 (152) G Martin, Broughshane 530kg £795 (150) DG Wallace, 700kg £1050 (150) A McBurney, 600kg £882 (147) and JC Barkley, Ballymena 560kg £817 (146).

Beef heifers

W Hoey, Fivemiletown Charolais 660kg £2164 (328) Charolais 700kg £2170 (310) Charolais 680kg £2087 (307) M McFall, Portglenone Limousin 580kg £1716 (296) Limousin 620kg £1822 (294) R Boyle, Limousin 590kg £1705 (289) M McFall, Limousin 510kg £1443 (283) D McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 670kg £1876 (280) M McFall, Limousin 550kg £1540 (280) Limousin 540kg £1490 (276) B Arthurs, Kircubbin Limousin 550kg £1507 (274) Limousin 520kg £1424 (274) P Barry, Toomebridge Charolais 650kg £1768 (272) B Arthurs, Limousin 520kg £1414 (272) D McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 570kg £1539 (270) and R Kelly, Coleraine Charolais 590kg £1593 (270).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

D and W Hume, Randalstown Charolais 1000kg £2550, R Sands, Newry Charolais 860kg £2494, D Taggart, Randalstown Limousin 910kg £2475, D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 910kg £2438, C Sloss, Newmills Limousin 760kg £2386, C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 740kg £2368, J D Rainey, Coleraine Limousin 780kg £2347, J Tuft, Lisburn Charolais 820kg £2312, R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 840kg £2301, S Blaney, Ahoghill Charolais 820kg £2296, R Sands, Newry Charolais 780kg £2285, C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 780kg £2269, C Sloss, Newmills Charolais 780kg £2262, R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 820kg £2246 and R Sands, Newry Charolais 770kg £2225 x 2.

Top per kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 740kg £2368 (320), C Sloss, Newmills Limousin 760kg £2386 (314), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 610kg £1884 (309), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 690kg £2125 (308), M Mallon, Ardboe Charolais 650kg £1982 (305), J Lynn, Coagh Charolais 670kg £2023 (302), J D Rainey, Coleraine Limousin 780kg £2347 (301). E Gillan, Deerfin Belgian Blue 660kg £1980 (300), S Blaney, Ahoghill Limousin 570kg £1704 (299), E Gillan, Deerfin Limousin 580kg £1711 (295), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 680kg £2006 (295), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus Limousin 680kg £2206 (295), J Tuft, Lisburn Charolais 700kg £2051 (293), C Sloss, Newmills Charolais 680kg £1992 (293), R Sands, Newry Charolais 780kg £2285 (293) and J Lynn, Cookstown Charolais 550kg (292).

Friesian bullocks

Jacksons farm, Ballynure Friesian 650kg £1462 (225), K Scullion, Portglenone Friesian 660kg £1485 (225), R J Gage, Clough Friesian 520kg £1159 (223), Jacksons farm Friesian 680kg £1509 (222), K Scullion, Portglenone Friesian 590kg £1309 (222), Jacksons farm Friesian 660kg £1452 (220), S Duncan, Crumlin Friesian 550kg £1177 (214), R J Gage, Clough Friesian 520kg £1112 (214), J Bartlett, Stranocum Holstein 700kg £1477 (211), Jackson farm, Ballynure Friesian 680kg £1414 (208), 660kg £1372 208), F Duffin, Toomebridge Friesian 690kg £1421 (206), A Connolly, Portglenone Holstein 490kg £1004 (205), F Duffin, Toomebridge Friesian 640kg £1305 (204) and R J Gage, Clough Friesian 540kg £1080 (200).

Friday 23rd June 2023: Breeding cattle sold to £2700 for a Limousin bull from John Connon, Deerfin. Dairy stock to £2150 for a calved heifer, Suckler stock to £2180 for a Speckled park cow with bull calf.

Dairy cows

J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2150, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2050, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2000, H Newell, Stewartstown Friesian £1950, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1950, G Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein £1900, K Wilkinson, Cookstown Friesian £1850 and D McClintock, Moorfields Holstein £1750.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

R Creith, Bushmills Speckled Park and bull calf £2180, Speckled Park and heifer calf £1980, Speckled Park £1850, J Liddie, Ballymena Irish Moilie and heifer calf £1800, B A Robinson, Lisburn Limousin and bull calf £1720, Simmental and bull calf £1600, Simmental and bull calf £1600, Simmental and bull calf £1600, Simmental and bull calf £1580, J Liddie, Ballymena Irish Moilie and heifer calf £1550, R Creith, Bushmills Speckled Park and bull calf £1500, Charolais and bull calf £1500, J Liddie, Ballymena Irish Moilie and heifer calf £1420 and R Gamble, Ballymoney Shorthorn beef £1400.

Calves

Bulls

Local farmer Parthenais £675, D Mallon, Toomebridge Belgian Blue £590, £580 x 2, A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin £580, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £575 x 2, local farmer Parthenais £570, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £570 x 2, £565, £560, £555, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin £550, A McNeilly, Muckamore Aberdeen Angus £550 and D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £545.

Heifers

B and A McCammon Magheramorne Limousin £570, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £560, A McNeilly, Muckamore Aberdeen Angus £500, Limousin £480, £470, J Kerr, Comber Limousin £440, local farmer Belgian Blue £435, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £435, J and M Wilson, Broughshane Friesian £430, local farmer Belgian Blue £420, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £420, J and M Wilson, Broughshane Friesian £410, S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £400 and W Johnston, Downpatrick Limousin £400 x 3.

Friesian bull calves

S Wharry, Glenarm Friesian £320, D Marcus, Glenarm Friesian £225, £220, J and M Wilson, Broughshane Friesian £200, S Wharry, Glenarm Friesian £185, F McAuley, Toomebridge Friesian £170 x 2, A Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £150, £140, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Friesian £130, A Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £125, D McClintock, Moorfields Friesian £125, A Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £120, J and D Cochrane, Newtownards Friesian £120 and D Marcus, Glenarm Friesian £120 x 2.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

268 weanlings sold to £4 per kilo for a 380kg Charolais bullock at £1520.

Heifers to 344p for a 320kg Charolais at £1100.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £1130 (389), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 250kg £890 (356), S Warwick, Ballyclare Blonde d'Aquitaine 170kg £600 (352) x 3, E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 240kg £840 (350), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 300kg £1040 (346), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 280kg £970 (346), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 240kg £830 (345), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 270kg £920 (340), H Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 260kg £880 (338), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 300kg £1000 (333), Limousin 250kg £820 (328), H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 300kg £980 (326) and E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 230kg £750 (326), Limousin 270kg £870 (322).

301 to 350kg

O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 330kg £1150 (348), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 310kg £1080 (348), J Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £1060 (341), T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg £1060 (341) x 2, J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 320kg £1090 (340), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 330kg £1105 (334), J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 350kg £1160 (331), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 330kg £1090 (330), J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 330kg £1080 (327), 350kg £1140 (325), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £1040 (325), H Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 310kg £1000 (322), 320kg £1030 (321), M McCord, Antrim Limousin 340kg £1070 (314) and J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 350kg £1100 (314).

Over 351kg

T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 380kg £1520 (400), Charolais 410kg £1420 (346), S Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 400kg £1360 (340), J Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 380kg £1250 (329), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 390kg £1270 (325), 440kg £1430 (325), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Simmental 390kg £1260 (323), W McConway, Bellarena Limousin 390kg £1250 (320), J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 410kg £1310 (319), Limousin 370kg £1180 (318), Limousin 370kg £1150 (310), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 370kg £1140 (308), N Allison, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1440 (306), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 360kg £1090 (302), Limousin 400kg £1200 (300) and W McConway, Bellarena Limousin 390kg £1170 (300).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

M Lucas, Seven Mile Straight Limousin 170kg £620 (364) x 2, Limousin 210kg £750 (357) x 2, J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 300kg £1010 (336), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 260kg £810 (311), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg £870 (310), 260kg £790 (303), J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 280kg £845 (301), T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £840 (300) x 2, J Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 280kg £840 (300), T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £840 (300) and S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 280kg £840 (300).

301 to 350kg

T Mulholland Dunmurry Charolais 320kg £1100 (343), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £1130 (342), J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 320kg £1020 (318), 310kg £970 (312), 320kg £990 (309), H Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 330kg £1005 (304), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1060 (302), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 310kg £910 (293), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 310kg £890 (287), J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 330kg £940 (284), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £940 (276), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £850 (274) and J McArthur, Limavady Limousin 310kg £840 (271).

Over 351kg

local farmer Charolais 400kg £1180 (295), W McConway, Bellarena Limousin 390kg £1140 (292), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 450kg £1280 (284), W McConway, Bellarena Limousin 400kg £1130 (282), S Taylor, Ligoneil Limousin 370kg £1045 (282), Charolais 370kg £1040 (281), Simmental 360kg £1010 (280), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 400kg £1120 (280), Simmental 410kg £1130 (275), W McConway, Bellarena Limousin 400kg £1100 (275), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 590kg £1620 (274), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 410kg £1100 (268), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 370kg £990 (267) and D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £1230 (267).

Tuesday 27th June 2023: 135 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks sold to £1060 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1660 offered by LM O Neill, Dungannon.

Heifers sold to £1010 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1580 presented by W A Weatherup, Comber.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Irish Moilie McCracken, Newtownabbey Limousin 500kg £1450 (290) Limousin 490kg £1370 (279) R Graham, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1050 (269) WA Weatherup, Comber Shorthorn beef 490kg £1290 (263) Irish Moilie McCracken, Greyabbey Charolais 450kg £1180 (262) A O’Neill, Ballymena 490kg £1280 (261) WA Weatherup, Belgian Blue 500kg £1300 (260) W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais 490kg £1270 (259) R Graham, Charolais 470kg £1210 (257) WA Weatherup, Limousin 470kg £1200 (255) JP O’Neill, Ballymena Abondance 460kg £1160 (252) S McCullough Broughshane Charolais 480kg £1200 (250) R Graham, Belgian Blue 460kg £1150 (250) Irish Moilie McCracken, Charolais 440kg £1090 (247) R Neeson, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 430kg £1060 (246) and W Gillespie, Belgian Blue 500kg £1220 (244).

501kg and over

WA Weatherup, Comber Charolais 570kg £1580 (277) C and M White, Belted Galloway 520kg £1270 (244) R Graham, Belgian Blue 510kg £1240 (243) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 560kg £1360 (242) Charolais 530kg £1280 (241) WA Weatherup, Abondance 530kg £1270 (239) and JP O’Neill, Ballymena Abondance 510kg £1220 (239).

Bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

T Matchett, Aghalee Limousin 500kg £1490 (298) Charolais 490kg £1370 (279) G Connon, Aldergrove Charolais 400kg £1100 (275) Limousin 340kg £930 (273) S McCullough, Broughshane Simmental 440kg £1200 (272) Simmental 440kg £1190 (270) local farmer, Simmental 430kg £1160 (269) WA Weatherup, Charolais 450kg £1210 (268) W Thompson, Crumlin Charolais 430kg £1150 (267) WM G Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1240 (258) A O’Neill, Ballymena Abondance 470kg £1210 (257) Abondance 420kg £1070 (254) G Connon, Limousin 370kg £940 (254) Limousin 320kg £810 (253) R Neeson, Toomebridge British Blue 440kg £1105 (251) and D Johnston, Glenarm Abondance 500kg £1250 (250).

501kg and over

T Matchett, Limousin 510kg £1510 (296) WA Weatherup, Charolais 510kg £1500 (294) L M O’Neill, Limousin 560kg £1600 (285) T Matchett, Limousin 560kg £1600 (285) Limousin 540kg £1500 (277) WA Weatherup, Charolais 530kg £1470 (277) T Matchett, Charolais 520kg £1440 (276) LM O’Neill, Limousin 600kg £1660 (276) T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 600kg £1640 (273) T Matchett, Charolais 550kg £1500 (272) Limousin 600kg £1630 (271) LM O’Neill, Limousin 650kg £1760 (270) Local farmer, Charolais 510kg £1370 (268) T Matchett, Blonde d'Aquitaine 520kg £1380 (265) Charolais 590kg £1560 (264) and S Darragh, Limousin 510kg £1340 (262).

Wednesday 28th June 2023: An entry of 2019 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a lesser trade.

Fat lambs sold to 605p for 3 Texels 20kg at £121 from A Gault, Newtownabbey and to a top per head of £140 for 2 heavy Texels from TDG Farms, Toomebridge.

Fat ewes sold to £178.

Fat lambs (1589)

Top per kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Gault, Newtownabbey 3 Texel 20kg £121 (605), F Tweed, Glenarm 12 Texel 21.5kg £125.50 (583), A Graham, Glenwherry 2 Dorset 21kg £121 (576), J Fenton, Glarryford 8 Texel 21.5kg £123.50 (574), R Clyde, Broughshane 4 Zwa 20kg £114 (570), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 14 Texel 21.5kg £122.50 (569), L Weatherup, Ballyclare 11 Texel 21.5kg £122.50 (569), I Stevenson, Broughshane 13 Texel 20.5kg £116.50 (568), R Coleman, Glarryford 19 Texel 22kg £125 (568), O O’Donnell, Toomebridge 14 Texel 21kg £119 (566), B Laverty, Armoy 2 Suffolk 21kg £119 (566), K W Dickey, Ballyclare 13 Texel 21.5kg £121.50 (565), N Hamill, Aughafatten 10 Texel 21kg £118.50 (564), R McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 9 Suffolk 21kg £118.50 (564), J Steede, Ballymena 5 Ham 21kg £118.50 (564), O O’Donnell, Toomebridge 11 Texel 21kg £118.50 (564), N Wilson, Ballymena 30 Texel 21kg £118.50 (564), H McCracken, Ballywalter 27 Texel 21kg £118.50 (564), A Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 24.5kg £138 (563), G Irwin, Ballyclare 4 Texel 21.5kg £121 (562), R McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 5 Texel 21kg £118 (561), Galbraith Brothers, Boghill 4 Suffolk 21kg £118 (561) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 24 Charollais 22kg £123.50 (561).

Top per head

TDG Farms, Toomebridge 2 Texel 31kg £140, AL Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 24.5kg £138, A McIlveen, Kells 3 Dorset 32kg £136, G Martin, Broughshane 2 Texel 25kg £135, D J Moon, Ringsend 2 Texel 35kg £133, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 10 Texel 25kg £130, J Knox, Broughshane 3 Texel 26kg £130, W Magee, Kilwaughter 25 Texel 25kg £129 and J Adams, Broughshane 2 Texel 26kg £128.

Fat ewes (430)

First quality

Texel - £120-£178

Suffolk - £120-£148

Crossbred - £88-£118