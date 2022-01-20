Breeding doubles selling to £260 each at Markethill sheep sale

Cull ewe trade was exceptionally strong.

Heavy hoggets sold from 450p to 477p per kilo for 24.3k at £116 each from a Lurgan farmer, followed by 475p for 24k at £114 each from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The entire entry of heavy hoggets averaged 25.5k at £116.50 each and several heavy pens sold from £117 to £120 each per head.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good quality middleweights sold from 480p to 540p per kilo for 20k at £108 each from a Keady farmer, followed by 520p for 20k at £104 each from a Silverbridge producer.

Stores sold to 576p per kilo for 18.4k at £106 each, followed by 536p per kilo for 13.8k at £74 each.

The cull ewes sold to a top of £168 each with all good quality ewes from £120 to £164 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold up to £260 each and singles from £160 to £210 each.

Heavy hoggets

Lurgan farmer : 24.3k £116 477p : Cullyhanna seller : 24k £114 475p : Armagh producer : 24k £114 475p : Armagh seller : 24.6k £115 468p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.4k £114 467p : Tynan producer : 24.5k £114 465p : Tynan producer : 25k £116 464p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.4k £113 463p.

Middleweight hoggets

Keady farmer : 20k £108 540p : Silverbridge seller : 20k £104 520p : Belleeks farmer : 20.7k £106 512p : Armagh producer : 22.2k £112 505p : Killylea producer : 22.4k £111.50 498p : Belleeks farmer : 20.5k £102 498p : Whitecross seller : 21.2k £105 495p : Whitecross producer : 23.5k £114 485p and Armagh farmer : 21.7k £105 484p.

Stores