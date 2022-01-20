Breeding doubles selling to £260 each at Markethill sheep sale
An entry of 800 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 19th January sold in a steady demand for fat hoggets.
Cull ewe trade was exceptionally strong.
Heavy hoggets sold from 450p to 477p per kilo for 24.3k at £116 each from a Lurgan farmer, followed by 475p for 24k at £114 each from a Cullyhanna farmer.
The entire entry of heavy hoggets averaged 25.5k at £116.50 each and several heavy pens sold from £117 to £120 each per head.
Good quality middleweights sold from 480p to 540p per kilo for 20k at £108 each from a Keady farmer, followed by 520p for 20k at £104 each from a Silverbridge producer.
Stores sold to 576p per kilo for 18.4k at £106 each, followed by 536p per kilo for 13.8k at £74 each.
The cull ewes sold to a top of £168 each with all good quality ewes from £120 to £164 each.
In the breeding ring doubles sold up to £260 each and singles from £160 to £210 each.
Heavy hoggets
Lurgan farmer : 24.3k £116 477p : Cullyhanna seller : 24k £114 475p : Armagh producer : 24k £114 475p : Armagh seller : 24.6k £115 468p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.4k £114 467p : Tynan producer : 24.5k £114 465p : Tynan producer : 25k £116 464p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.4k £113 463p.
Middleweight hoggets
Keady farmer : 20k £108 540p : Silverbridge seller : 20k £104 520p : Belleeks farmer : 20.7k £106 512p : Armagh producer : 22.2k £112 505p : Killylea producer : 22.4k £111.50 498p : Belleeks farmer : 20.5k £102 498p : Whitecross seller : 21.2k £105 495p : Whitecross producer : 23.5k £114 485p and Armagh farmer : 21.7k £105 484p.
Stores
Keady farmer : 18.4k £106 576p : Tannaghmore seller : 13.8k £74 536p : Armagh farmer : 17.4k £89 512p : Benburb seller : 19.1k £97 508p : Tannaghmore seller : 16.8k £85 506p : Armagh producer : 19.4k £95 490p : Tannaghmore farmer : 19.7k £96 487p and Newry producer : 19.8k £95 480p.