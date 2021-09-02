Breeding ewes selling to £170 at Armoy
Just under 4,000 head of sheep were on offer last night and trade was very sharp for all sorts of sheep.
Fat lambs sold to £108.50 and store lambs to £90.00.
Breeding ewes made up to £170 and fat ewes to £146.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
J Morrison, Garryduff, 25kgs £108.50 J and M Crawford, Glarryford, 25kgs £107.50. A Cusick, Coleraine, 25kgs £106.00. S Morrison, Mosside, 25kgs £106.00. K and E McErlain, Armoy, 25.5kgs £105.00. John McGill, Ballycastle, 24.5kgs £105.00. Patrick McAtamney, Ballymoney, 24.5kgs £104.50. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24.5kgs £104.00. John McNaughton, Glenariffe, 24kgs £103.00. G Bradley, Armoy, 24kgs £102.00. T McBride, Ballycastle, 24kgs £102.00. J Carey, Martinstown, 23.5kgs £101.50. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 23kgs £101.00. S Craig, Ballycastle, 24kgs £101.00. S Ramage, Bushmills, 23.5kgs £100.
Store lambs
E Connolly, Armoy, 40 Texel, £90.00. F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 80 Texel, £90.00, 49 Texel, £89.00. B Watt, Corkey, 37 Texel, £89.00. J Carey, Martinstown, 42 Texel, £88.00, 44 Texel, £85.00, 43 Texel, £84.50. P McCarry, Ballyvoy, 24 Suffolk, £86.50.
J McGill, 8 Texel, £86.50. D Gillan, 21, Suffolk, £86.00. M McAuley, Martinstown, 33 Suffolk, £86.00. B McKay, Cushendun, 46 Suffolk, £85.00. P and S McMullan, Rathlin Island, 13 Suffolk, £85.00. C McCormick, Armoy, 56 Texel, £85.00. V McErlain, Armoy, 43, Suffolk, £84.50.
Fat ewes
E McCarry, Loughguile, Charollais, £146. A Cusick, Coleraine, Charollais, £146. G and M McGuckian, Dunloy, Mules, £127. S Thompson, Texel, £124. J McCurdy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £123. E McCarry, Loughguile, Mules, £123. S Thompson, Ballymoney, Texel, £121. N McCafferty, Texel, £117. D Steele, Glenarm, Suffolk, £111. S Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £108. M Mitchell, Ballymoney, Dorsets, £98.00. P J McQuillan, Glenravel, Mules, £98.00. C Martin, Ballymoney, £97.00. S McShane, Ballycastle, Texel, £94.00. N Kennedy, Broughshane, Texel, £91.00.
Breeding ewes
B McCloskey, Loughguile, Mules, 14, £170, 14, £167, 10, £160. A Laverty, Armoy, Suffolk, 7, £140, 10, £140, 8, £134.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch on ‘mart eye’.
