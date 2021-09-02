Breeding ewes selling to £170 at Armoy

Just under 4,000 head of sheep were on offer last night and trade was very sharp for all sorts of sheep.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 4:25 pm
Fat lambs sold to £108.50 and store lambs to £90.00.

Breeding ewes made up to £170 and fat ewes to £146.

Leading prices

Fat lambs

J Morrison, Garryduff, 25kgs £108.50 J and M Crawford, Glarryford, 25kgs £107.50. A Cusick, Coleraine, 25kgs £106.00. S Morrison, Mosside, 25kgs £106.00. K and E McErlain, Armoy, 25.5kgs £105.00. John McGill, Ballycastle, 24.5kgs £105.00. Patrick McAtamney, Ballymoney, 24.5kgs £104.50. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24.5kgs £104.00. John McNaughton, Glenariffe, 24kgs £103.00. G Bradley, Armoy, 24kgs £102.00. T McBride, Ballycastle, 24kgs £102.00. J Carey, Martinstown, 23.5kgs £101.50. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 23kgs £101.00. S Craig, Ballycastle, 24kgs £101.00. S Ramage, Bushmills, 23.5kgs £100.

Store lambs

E Connolly, Armoy, 40 Texel, £90.00. F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 80 Texel, £90.00, 49 Texel, £89.00. B Watt, Corkey, 37 Texel, £89.00. J Carey, Martinstown, 42 Texel, £88.00, 44 Texel, £85.00, 43 Texel, £84.50. P McCarry, Ballyvoy, 24 Suffolk, £86.50.

J McGill, 8 Texel, £86.50. D Gillan, 21, Suffolk, £86.00. M McAuley, Martinstown, 33 Suffolk, £86.00. B McKay, Cushendun, 46 Suffolk, £85.00. P and S McMullan, Rathlin Island, 13 Suffolk, £85.00. C McCormick, Armoy, 56 Texel, £85.00. V McErlain, Armoy, 43, Suffolk, £84.50.

Fat ewes

E McCarry, Loughguile, Charollais, £146. A Cusick, Coleraine, Charollais, £146. G and M McGuckian, Dunloy, Mules, £127. S Thompson, Texel, £124. J McCurdy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £123. E McCarry, Loughguile, Mules, £123. S Thompson, Ballymoney, Texel, £121. N McCafferty, Texel, £117. D Steele, Glenarm, Suffolk, £111. S Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £108. M Mitchell, Ballymoney, Dorsets, £98.00. P J McQuillan, Glenravel, Mules, £98.00. C Martin, Ballymoney, £97.00. S McShane, Ballycastle, Texel, £94.00. N Kennedy, Broughshane, Texel, £91.00.

Breeding ewes

B McCloskey, Loughguile, Mules, 14, £170, 14, £167, 10, £160. A Laverty, Armoy, Suffolk, 7, £140, 10, £140, 8, £134.

