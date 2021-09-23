Breeding ewes selling to £174 at Armoy
Not an empty pen was to be had at Armoy Mart last Wednesday night with the biggest show of the year on offer.
Trade did not disappoint as it just got dearer each week.
Fat lambs sold to £115, store lambs to £94.00, fat ewes to £136 and breeding ewes to £174.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
B McCloskey, Limavady, 28kgs £115. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 26kgs £110. Packie Donnelly, Rathkenny, 26kgs £107. John Morrison, Garryduff, 26kgs £106. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 25kgs £106. Donald Gillen, Tober, 25kgs £106. Noel Halliday, Ballymoney, 25kgs £105.50. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £104. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £104. J and M Crawford, Glarryford, 25kgs £103.50. Dan Boyle, Dunloy, 24kgs £103. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 25kgs £103. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 25kgs £103.50. Tommy McAlister, Bushmills, 24kgs £102. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £102.
Store lambs
John Cupples, Broughshane, 41 Texel, £95.00. Paddy Brown, Ballycastle, 38 Mules, £92.00. V McErlain, Armoy, 60 Suffolk, £91.00. K Kane, Ballyvoy, 25 Suffolk, £91.00. Richard Duffin, Martinstown, 45 Texel, £89.50. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 40 Texel, £88.00. Kevin McCaughan, Glenshesk, 63 Texel, £87.50. R Duffin, Martinstown, 45 Texel, £86.50. G and M McGuckian, Dunloy, 25 Texel, £86.00. AJ and J Murphy, Cushendun, 20 Blackface, £83.00, 44, £78.00. Boyle Holdings, Coleraine, 50 Blackface, £72.00. Liam McDonnell, Glenshesk, 83 Suffolk, £78.00. A and O Devlin, Armoy, 60 Suffolk, £80.50. Francis Boyle, Glenbush, 60 Mules, £84.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 30 Texel, £87.00. Brian McCloskey, Garvagh, 32 Blackface, £70.50. Brian McCartney, Kells, 22 Texel, £82.50. Robt Magill, Larne, 21 Blackface £74.00. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 22 Mules, £84.50. Barry McCann, Martinstown, 12 Texel, £84.50. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 16 Mules, £83.00. Ian Duncan, Rathlin, 15 Texel, £85.00. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 14 Blackface, £83.00.
Breeding ewes
Carlo McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Mules, £174. Pat McGarry, Loughguile, 3 Texel, £164. John Ramsay, Kells, 18 Mules, £142, 90, £144. Robt McKendry, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £160. Alan Archibald, Coleraine, 7 Mules, £146, 8, £144. M and E O’Kane, 12 Mules, £150, 3, £146.
Fat ewes
Graham Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £136. Jas Barr, Texel, £115. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £100. Francis McCaughan, Glenshesk, Texel, £107. Packie Donnelly, Martinstown, Suffolk, £126.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch on ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.