Breeding ewes selling to £174 at Armoy

EASYFIX to unveil new ammonia reducing technologies at Balmoral

Solution is available to ease problems for NI/Scotland livestock trade - UFU

21 year old killed in tractor accident

Police urge show goers to leave extra time for their journey

Top price of £335 paid for a pen of ewe lambs at Armoy

£15.49m increase in BPS will be a major boost for farmers - UFU

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

John Cupples, Broughshane, 41 Texel, £95.00. Paddy Brown, Ballycastle, 38 Mules, £92.00. V McErlain, Armoy, 60 Suffolk, £91.00. K Kane, Ballyvoy, 25 Suffolk, £91.00. Richard Duffin, Martinstown, 45 Texel, £89.50. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 40 Texel, £88.00. Kevin McCaughan, Glenshesk, 63 Texel, £87.50. R Duffin, Martinstown, 45 Texel, £86.50. G and M McGuckian, Dunloy, 25 Texel, £86.00. AJ and J Murphy, Cushendun, 20 Blackface, £83.00, 44, £78.00. Boyle Holdings, Coleraine, 50 Blackface, £72.00. Liam McDonnell, Glenshesk, 83 Suffolk, £78.00. A and O Devlin, Armoy, 60 Suffolk, £80.50. Francis Boyle, Glenbush, 60 Mules, £84.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 30 Texel, £87.00. Brian McCloskey, Garvagh, 32 Blackface, £70.50. Brian McCartney, Kells, 22 Texel, £82.50. Robt Magill, Larne, 21 Blackface £74.00. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 22 Mules, £84.50. Barry McCann, Martinstown, 12 Texel, £84.50. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 16 Mules, £83.00. Ian Duncan, Rathlin, 15 Texel, £85.00. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 14 Blackface, £83.00.

B McCloskey, Limavady, 28kgs £115. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 26kgs £110. Packie Donnelly, Rathkenny, 26kgs £107. John Morrison, Garryduff, 26kgs £106. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 25kgs £106. Donald Gillen, Tober, 25kgs £106. Noel Halliday, Ballymoney, 25kgs £105.50. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £104. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £104. J and M Crawford, Glarryford, 25kgs £103.50. Dan Boyle, Dunloy, 24kgs £103. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 25kgs £103. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 25kgs £103.50. Tommy McAlister, Bushmills, 24kgs £102. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £102.

Fat lambs sold to £115, store lambs to £94.00, fat ewes to £136 and breeding ewes to £174.

Trade did not disappoint as it just got dearer each week.