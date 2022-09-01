Breeding ewes selling to £180 at Armoy
A smaller show of 2,430 head on Wednesday night met with a steadier trade for fat lambs with a top price of £107.
Breeding ewes sold to £180, fat ewes sold to £138 and store lambs to £95.
Fat lambs
Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 27kgs £106. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 27kgs £105. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 25kgs £104.50. Ivan McKay, Dervock, 27kgs crossbreds £103. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 25kgs £103. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £102. John A McKillop, Cushendall, 25kkgs £100. Robt Lynn, Ballymoney, 25kgs £101. Declan McCloskey, Loughguile, 25kgs £101. J Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £100. Philip McNicholl, Garvagh, 24kgs £99.
Most Popular
Store lambs
C Martin, Dunloy, 28kgs Texel, £95.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 15 Suffolk, £90.50, 16, £86.00. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 51 Texel, £88.50. Paul Donnelly, Ballintoy, 15 Texel, £80.00. Robt Magill, Kilwaughter, 20 crossbreds £25, 20, £73.50. Paudraig McAuley, Corkey, 19 crossbreds £75.50. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 19 Suffolk, £86.00. Jas Conway, 22kgs crossbreds £75.50. Noel McNeill, Cushendun, 20 crossbreds £74.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 32 crossbreds £82.50. Brooke Huey, Armoy, 8 Texel, £84.50. D and P McKendry, Armoy, 28 Texel, £85.00. Leslie Millen, Coleraine, 14 Suffolk, £84.
Breeding sheep
Carlo McDonnell, Armoy, Mule hoggets, 10, £181, 10, £180, 10, £176, 10, £176, 10, £180, 10, £180, 20, £170, 10, £175, 10, £167. D McAteer, Cushendall, 12, £140, 12, £138.
Fat ewes
G Bradley, Armoy, 10, crossbreds £138. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 11 crossbreds £119. Robt Wylie, Bushmills, 4 crossbreds £114. C McHenry, Ballycastle, 19 Texel, £111. John Thompson, Bushmills, 1 Texel, £126. G Devlin, Armoy, 3 Texel, £104.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.