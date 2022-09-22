Breeding ewes selling to £181 at Armoy
One of the biggest shows of sheep ever held at Armoy Mart met with a fine trade.
Fat lambs sold to £112, fat ewes to £130, store lambs to £93.50 and breeding ewes to £181.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 29kgs £112. J Christie, Ballintoy, 25kgs £111. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 28kgs £111. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 25kgs £110. T and N McCracken, Mosside, 28kgs £110. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 27kgs £110. ML Patton and Son, Ballymoney, 30kgs £110. P O’Reilly, Cloughmills, 26kgs £109. Jas McAlister, Bushmills, 26kgs £109. Dan McAlister, Cushendall, 24kgs £108. Paul McNicholl, Armoy, 24kgs £108. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 25kgs £107. Pat Dowds, Glarryford, 25kgs £107. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 25kgs £107. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 24kgs £107. John Campbell, Carnlough, 24kgs £106.50.
Store lambs
M McVicker, Ballycastle, 8 Texel, £93.50. Damian McGarel, Feystown, 55 Crossbreds £91.00. Barry McCann, Martinstown, 25, Suffolk, £91.00. Liam Devlin, Armoy, 50 Suffolk, £90.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 50 Suffolk, £89.00. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, 61 Texel, £88.50. Vincent McErlain, Armoy, 60, Suffolk, £88.00. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 44 Texel, £88.00. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 32 Suffolk, £88.00. Cahal Gribben, Dunloy, 40 Texel, £85.50. Chas McCormick, Armoy, 52 Texel, £84.50. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 19 Texel, £85.50. Sean Gillan, Ballyvoy, 28 Suffolk, £85.50. Terence McGarry, Armoy, 30 Texel, £85.00.
Ewe lambs
Jas Davison, Glenarm, 15 Cheviots, £131. John Davison, Glenarm, 15 Cheviots, £114. Robt Magill, Larne, 12 Mules, £100. Mick Quinn, Cushendall, 10 Suffolk, £98.00, 12, £95.00.
Hoggets
Carlo McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Mules, £181, 10, £180, 10, £180, 10, £178, 10, £175, 10, £172. Patricia McNaughton, Cushendall, 13 b/f, £181, 15, £180. I and P Hall, Glenarm, 8 Texel, £172. John Thompson, Bushmills, 3 Suffolk, £177. Chris McElwee, Moneymore, 8 Cheviots, £170, 8, £165, 10, £155. John McAlister, Bushmills, 12 Mules, £172.
Fat ewes sold to £130.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.