Breeding ewes selling to £190 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

Cull ewes selling to a top of £153 each at Markethill

Beef cow sells for £2284 at Omagh

Top price of £1747 paid for fat cows at Saintfield

Beef bullocks selling to £2457 at Ballymena

Best Scone NI Competition receives almost 15,000 votes

UFU to hold training sessions for contractors

Great demand for quality ewe lambs at Plumbridge

BYGONE DAYS: Farmers pay visit to world famous herd of Scottish cattle on trip

21 year old killed in tractor accident

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

C McDonnell, Armoy, Mules, 10, £190, 10, £180, 10, £180, 10, £180, 10, £180. M Wright, 10 Mules, £172, 10, £162. Stuart Johnston, 7 Mules, £170. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 12 Mules, £168. S and H Gillan, Ballycastle, 10 Mules, £160. S Johnston, 5 Mules, £158.

N McKeague, 26 Texel, £94.50. Samuel Simpson, Carnlough, 15 Charollais, £94.50. David Todd, 15 Suffolk, £94.00, 32 Texel, £93.00. AO and O C Devlin, Armoy, 87 Suffolk, £92.00. P McNeill, Cushendun, 36 Suffolk, £92.00. B Huey, Armoy, 10 Suffolk, £92.00. G Wilson, Glenarm, 11 Suffolk, £91.00. S Boyle, Armoy, 26 Texel, £91.00. P McSparran, 21 Blackface, £90.50. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 20 Texel, £90.50. R Duncan, Ballycastle,, 30 Suffolk, £90.50. AJ and JJ Murphy, 14 Mule, £90.00. G McCarry, Ballycastle, 9 Suffolk, £90.00. J McQuaige, Ballycastle 16 Texel, £90.

Breeding ewes sold to £190 and fat ewes to £136.

Store lambs were a tremendous trad selling to £94.50 with lots of lambs over £90.