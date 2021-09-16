Breeding ewes selling to £190 at Armoy
A full yard of sheep met with the best trade this year with fat lambs selling to £112.
Store lambs were a tremendous trad selling to £94.50 with lots of lambs over £90.
Breeding ewes sold to £190 and fat ewes to £136.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
D McFadden, Stranocum, 25kgs £112. D McGarell, Glenarm, 29kgs £105. M Wilmot, Liscolman, 28kgs £105. Patrick Brown, Ballycastle, 25kgs £100. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 25kgs £100. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 25.5kgs £100. Liam McAlister, Loughguile, 25.5kgs £100. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 25kgs £100. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24.5kgs £99.00. P McSparran, Cushendun, 23.5kgs £94.00.
P McKendry, Armoy, 22kgs £93.00. Robert Wilkinson, 22kgs £92.50. L McGarry, 22.5kgs £91.50. A Laverty, Armoy, 22.5kgs £90.00.
Store lambs
N McKeague, 26 Texel, £94.50. Samuel Simpson, Carnlough, 15 Charollais, £94.50. David Todd, 15 Suffolk, £94.00, 32 Texel, £93.00. AO and O C Devlin, Armoy, 87 Suffolk, £92.00. P McNeill, Cushendun, 36 Suffolk, £92.00. B Huey, Armoy, 10 Suffolk, £92.00. G Wilson, Glenarm, 11 Suffolk, £91.00. S Boyle, Armoy, 26 Texel, £91.00. P McSparran, 21 Blackface, £90.50. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 20 Texel, £90.50. R Duncan, Ballycastle,, 30 Suffolk, £90.50. AJ and JJ Murphy, 14 Mule, £90.00. G McCarry, Ballycastle, 9 Suffolk, £90.00. J McQuaige, Ballycastle 16 Texel, £90.
Ewe lambs
John Hegarty, Bendooragh, 11 Suffolk, £135, 10, £122, 7, £104. P Quinn, Cushendall, 12 Mules, £100, 5, £94.00. M Wright, Carnlough, 10, Texel, £100, 10, £95.00. D Laverty, 2 Cheviots, £94.00. G McEldowney, Draperstown, 10 Blackface £93.00. D Matthews, Ballycastle, 2 Suffolk, £92.00, 2 Mules, £90.00, 10, £85.00. P McAlister, Cushendall, 4 Mules, £92.00, 1, £86.00. J McQuaige, Ballycastle, 6 Suffolk, £87.
Breeding hoggets
C McDonnell, Armoy, Mules, 10, £190, 10, £180, 10, £180, 10, £180, 10, £180. M Wright, 10 Mules, £172, 10, £162. Stuart Johnston, 7 Mules, £170. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 12 Mules, £168. S and H Gillan, Ballycastle, 10 Mules, £160. S Johnston, 5 Mules, £158.
Breeding ewes
Martin Wilmot, Liscolman, 4 Texel, £136. N McClure, 1 Texel, £130, 5 Suffolk, £96.00, 17 Texel, £92.00. J Elliott, Ballymoney, 2 Suffolk, £122. A Hughes, Stranocum, 1 Texel, £100.
