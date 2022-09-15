Breeding ewes selling to £196 at Armoy
A packed yard of 3,500 sheep on Wednesday last met with a sharp trade.
Fat lambs sold to £109, store lambs to £96.50, breeding ewes were very sharp selling to £196 and fat ewes peaked at £194.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 28kgs £109. H Carey, Loughguile, 28kgs £109. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £108. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 25kgs £107. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £103. W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, 24kgs £103. A McGuckian, Cloughmills, 23kgs £102.50. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 23kgs £101. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 23kgs £101. B Blaney, Cushendall, 23kgs £102. S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £102. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 23kgs £101.50.
Store lambs
Chas McCormick, Armoy, 49, Texel, £96.00. K Kane, Ballyvoy, 29 Suffolk, £96.50. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 48 Suffolk, £95.00. John McKillop, Tromra, 41 Suffolk, £89.50. O Devlin, Armoy, 48, Suffolk, £82.50. Paddy McNeill, Ballyvoy, 37 crossbreds 382.50. John Devlin, Armoy, 50 Texel, £94.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 10 crossbreds £89.00, 30, £83.50. Pat Brown, Ballycastle, 47 Suffolk, £83.50. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 7, crossbreds, £92.50. Maurice McHenry, Ballintoy, 20 Texel, £87.50. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 12 Texel, £95.50, 14, £93.50.
Breeding ewes
Packie Donnelly, Martinstown, 11 Mules, £196, 7 Suffolk, £190. Carlo McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Mules, £190, 10, £184, 10, £184, 30, £180, 10, £175, 20, £170. John Campbell, Ballymoney, 8 Mules, £176.
Fat ewes
S Huey, Armoy, 1 Texel, £194. C McHenry, Ballycastle, 2 Suffolk, £130. Wm Knox, Armoy, 1 Suffolk, £114. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 15 crossbreds £100. John Harbison, Limavady, 6 Texel, £137, 8, £100. Wm Jamison, Armoy, 1 Texel, £134. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 5 Suffolk, £141, 4, crossbreds £106, 2 Texel, £104. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, 11 crossbreds £110.
