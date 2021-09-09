Breeding ewes selling to £212 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Altmore Farms, Ballycastle, 5 Suffolk, £88.50. V McErlain, Armoy, 30 Suffolk, £88.50. C Brown, Ballycastle, 12 Blackface, £88.00. D McGarel, Glenarm,33, Crossbred £87.00. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 54 Texel, £87.00. E Connolly, Loughguile, 33 Crossbreds £87.00. P J O’Neill, Cushendun, 32 Suffolk, £87.00. R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 60 Suffolk, £86.50. B Blaney, Cushendall, 60 Crossbreds £86.00. R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 54 Suffolk, £86.00. Paddy McMullan, Corkey, 39 Mules, £85.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 66 Crossbreds £85.50. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 18 Suffolk, £85.00.

R McMullan, Ballycastle, 28kgs £110. Jas Richmond, Bushmills, 27kgs £108. Tom McCracken, Mosside, 29kgs £107.50. Altmore Farm, Ballycastle, 26kgs £107. Robert McHenry, Torr, 26kgs £106. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 27kgs £104.50. Jas McAlister, Bushmills, 25kgs £104. J and M Crawford, Glarryford, 24kgs £103.50. E Devlin, Drumsurn, 25kgs £103.50. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 25kgs £101. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £100. K Kane, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £100.

Breeding ewes made up to £212 and fat ewes sold to £132.

Store lamb trade was sharper selling to £88.50.

Fat lamb trade was slightly easier selling to a top price of £110.