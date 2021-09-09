Breeding ewes selling to £212 at Armoy
A full house of sheep on Wednesday saw 3,514 on offer.
Fat lamb trade was slightly easier selling to a top price of £110.
Store lamb trade was sharper selling to £88.50.
Breeding ewes made up to £212 and fat ewes sold to £132.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
R McMullan, Ballycastle, 28kgs £110. Jas Richmond, Bushmills, 27kgs £108. Tom McCracken, Mosside, 29kgs £107.50. Altmore Farm, Ballycastle, 26kgs £107. Robert McHenry, Torr, 26kgs £106. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 27kgs £104.50. Jas McAlister, Bushmills, 25kgs £104. J and M Crawford, Glarryford, 24kgs £103.50. E Devlin, Drumsurn, 25kgs £103.50. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 25kgs £101. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £100. K Kane, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £100.
Store lambs
Altmore Farms, Ballycastle, 5 Suffolk, £88.50. V McErlain, Armoy, 30 Suffolk, £88.50. C Brown, Ballycastle, 12 Blackface, £88.00. D McGarel, Glenarm,33, Crossbred £87.00. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 54 Texel, £87.00. E Connolly, Loughguile, 33 Crossbreds £87.00. P J O’Neill, Cushendun, 32 Suffolk, £87.00. R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 60 Suffolk, £86.50. B Blaney, Cushendall, 60 Crossbreds £86.00. R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 54 Suffolk, £86.00. Paddy McMullan, Corkey, 39 Mules, £85.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 66 Crossbreds £85.50. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 18 Suffolk, £85.00.
Blackface lambs
J McKillop, Cushendall, 60 Blackface £75.60. D McCollum, Loughguile, 40 Blackface £68.00. B McDonnell, Cushendall, 28 Blackface £72.00. Denis McHenry, Torr, 40 Blackface, £72.00.
Breeding sheep
Carlo McDonnell, Mule hoggets, 10, £212, 10, £210, 10, £202, 10, £192. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £175, 11, £170, 12, £170. S Mullan, Drumsurn, 15 Suffolk hoggets, £168. Seamus Cassidy, Garvagh, 6 Mule Ewe Lambs, £132, 2, £138, 5, £110.
Fat ewes
Trevor Knox, Armoy, Dorsets £132. P McAlister, Bushmills, Texel, £132. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Texel, £123. David O’Neill, Dervock, Dorsets, £120. Noel McNeill, Cushendun, Crossbreds £118. J and M Crawford, Glarryford, Crossbreds £115. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, Texel, £113. John Murray, Ballygalley, Texel, £107. K Kane, Ballyvoy, Texel, £108.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch on ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.