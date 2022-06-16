Breeding ewes selling to £215 at Armoy

Fat ewes to £190 and breeding ewes to £215.
Leading prices
Spring lambs
Darren Smyth, Stranocum, 28kgs £149. SJD Wilson, Armoy, 28kgs £149. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, 26kgs £148. Graham Thompson, Bushmills, 30kgs £148. Ter McGarry, Magherahoney, 26kgs £147.50. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 26kgs £147. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £147. AB Wilson, Armoy 22kgs £144.50. Lyle McCormick, Armoy, 23kgs £144. Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 23kgs £144. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 23kgs £143.50. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, 23kgs £143.50. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 24kgs £143. Robt Hodges, Armoy, 24kgs £143. Jas Barkley, Ballymoney, 23kgs £141.
Light lambs
Robt Hartin, Ballymoney, 22kgs £141.50. Vera Laverty, Ballycastle, 21kgs £137. D Gillan, Garvagh, 21kgs £135. F Daly, Cushendall, 20kgs £134. M Donnelly, Ballycastle, 22kgs £138. Robt McKendry, Bushmills, 22kgs £140. W Morrison, Armoy, 22kgs £140.
Breeding sheep
Ahoghill farmer, mule hoggets with lambs at foot, 6, £215, 6, £210, 6, £210, 6, £210, 6, £195. C Graham, Glenariffe, b/m, Blackface ewes, with single lambs £132.
Fat ewes
A B Wilson, Armoy, Texel, £190. David Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £182. D Chestnutt, Bushmills, Texel, £166. Donal Gillan, Garvagh, Crossbreds £165. Robt Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £160. Maurice Smyth, Mosside, Texel, £158. Alistair Stevenson, Armoy, Texel, £155. Paul McErlain, Armoy, Texel, £152. Browne and Finnegan, Coleraine, Hampshire, £150. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £150. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £148. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, Texel, £146.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.