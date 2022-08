Breeding ewes selling to £215 at Markethill

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 420p to 444p per kilo for 24k at £106.50 each from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by 430p for 24.2k at £104 each from a Dromore farmer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 470p for 20k at £94 each from a Loughgall farmer followed by 465p per kilo for 22.6k at £105 each from a Richhill farmer.

A Bessbrook farmer received 461p for 23k at £106 each.

A large entry of stores sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality light stores from 500p to 579p per kilo for 14k at £81 each from an Omagh farmer followed by 566p for 13.7k at £77.50 each and 14.4k at £80 each from a Portadown producer.

Stronger stores sold to 524p for 18.5k at £97 each followed by 512p for 17k at £87 each from a Newry producer.

The 420 cull ewes sold in a firm demand with fleshed ewes from £120 to £171.

Plainer quality ewes from £70 to £100 each.

A large entry of breeding ewes sold to a top of £215 each with several pens at £210, £205 and £200 each.

Main demand from £180 to £200 each.

Plainer hoggets from £150 to £170 each.

Heavy lambs

Poyntzpass farmer : 24k £106.50 444p : Dromore producer : 24.2k £104 430p : Newry seller : 24k £103 429p : Loughgall farmer : 24.5k £105 429p : Crossmaglen farmer : 25k £105 420p and Pomeroy producer : 25.7k £107 416p.

Middleweight lambs

Loughgall farmer : 20k £94 470p : Richhill farmer : 22.6k £105 465p : Bessbrook farmer : 23k £106 461p : Banbridge producer : 23k £106 461p : Belleeks farmer : 22k £101 459p : Portadown seller : 20.4k £93.50 458p : Dungannon producer 23k £105 457p and Whitecross farmer : 20.5k £93.50 456p.

Light stores

Omagh producer : 14k £81 579p : Portadown seller : 13.7k £77.50 566p : Portadown seller : 14.4k £80 556p : Tynan farmer : 15.7k £85 541p : Loughgall producer : 13.9k £75 540p and Dungannon seller : 11.5k £62 539p.

Strong stores