Breeding ewes selling to £245 at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £212

Fat lambs sold to £154.50, fat ewes to £212 and breeding ewes to £245.
Store lambs were very much in demand selling to £129.
Leading prices
Seamus Huey, Armoy, 32kgs £154.50. G McLaughlin, Ballymoney, 29kgs £146.50. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 30kgs £145.50. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £140. M Coyles, Ballymoney, 24kgs £139. Armoy farmer, 23kgs £138. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 24kgs £137.50. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 24kgs £135.50. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £135. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 23kgs £132.
Store lambs
Francis Quinn, Cushendall, 5 Texel, £129. Richard Duffin, Martinstown, 61 Texel, £126.50. Dan McKee, Loughguile, 24 Texel, £125.50. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 18 Suffolk, £124.50. M McVicker, Ballycastle, 10 Texel, £124. F Quinn, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £122. S Hill, Ballycastle, 12 Suffolk, £120.50. Jas Duffin, Martinstown, 29 Suffolk, £120. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 15 Texel, £125. G Bradley, Armoy, 21 Suffolk, £124. O Devlin, Armoy, 62 Suffolk, £106. Ignatius McDonnell, Cushendall, 54 Blackface £106. Martin McKay, Cushendun, 38 Blackface £106. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 40 Texel, £119. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 Crossbreds £109. Daniel McKillop, Cushendall, 11 Texel, £115.
Ewe lambs and ewes
Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 3 Suffolk ewes, £245. Michael Delargy, Cushendall, 6 Mule ewe lambs, £150, 5, £140. M Wilmot, Liscolman, 6 hoggets, £214, 6, £170. Tyrone farmer, 11 Blackface ewes, £152, 6, £108, 15, £100.
Fat ewes
Claire Lynn, Ballycastle, Texel, £212. B McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk, £210. Maurice McHenry, Ballintoy, Texel, £150. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Texel, £176.
