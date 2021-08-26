Breeding ewes selling to up to £200 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

Sale every wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Donald Gillan, Ballymoney, 30kgs £122. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 28kgs £111. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £109. Angela Laverty, Armoy, 24kgs £107. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 25kgs £107. D Gillan, Knockahollet, 26kgs £107. S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £107. Wm Morrison, Mosside, 24kgs £106. Dan Boyle, Dunloy, 24kgs £106. J Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £106. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £106. Brendan Hughes, Clough, 24kgs £105. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 24kgs £105. S and J Mullan, Limavady, 24kgs £105. Jeff Wray, Carnlough, 23kgs £103. Wm Elliott, Ballycastle, 24kgs £105. Philip McNicholl, Garvagh, 23kgs £105. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 23kgs £103.50. MM Kelly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £104. Ian Duncan, Ballycastle, 23kgs £104. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 23kgs £103.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 23kgs £104.

Fat lambs sold to £122, fat ewes to £136 and store lambs were very sharp selling to £90.50, breeding ewes made up to £200.