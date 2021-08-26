Breeding ewes selling to up to £200 at Armoy
A full house of well over 3,000 sheep last Wednesday met with a sharper trade for all sorts of sheep.
Fat lambs sold to £122, fat ewes to £136 and store lambs were very sharp selling to £90.50, breeding ewes made up to £200.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Donald Gillan, Ballymoney, 30kgs £122. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 28kgs £111. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £109. Angela Laverty, Armoy, 24kgs £107. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 25kgs £107. D Gillan, Knockahollet, 26kgs £107. S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £107. Wm Morrison, Mosside, 24kgs £106. Dan Boyle, Dunloy, 24kgs £106. J Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £106. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £106. Brendan Hughes, Clough, 24kgs £105. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 24kgs £105. S and J Mullan, Limavady, 24kgs £105. Jeff Wray, Carnlough, 23kgs £103. Wm Elliott, Ballycastle, 24kgs £105. Philip McNicholl, Garvagh, 23kgs £105. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 23kgs £103.50. MM Kelly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £104. Ian Duncan, Ballycastle, 23kgs £104. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 23kgs £103.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 23kgs £104.
Store lambs
Ian Duncan, Rathlin Island, 20 Texel, £90.50. D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 14 Suffolk, £89.00. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, 64 Suffolk, £88.00. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 40 Suffolk, £87.50. D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 16 Texel, £87.50. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 50 Texel, £87.00. R Hamill, Carnlough, 15 Suffolk, £87.00. W Sharkey, Cushendun, 20 Suffolk, £87.00. Eamon Connolly, Loughguile, 40 Texel, £86.50. D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 20 Crossbreds £86.50. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 15 Crossbreds £86.00. S Reid, Omerbane, 22 Suffolk, £86.00. J Wray, Carnlough, 63 Texel, £82.50. L McDonnell, Ballycastle, 140 Suffolk, £82.50. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 49 Crossbreds £83.50. P Murray, Glenariffe, 40, Crossbreds £80.00. R Duncan, Ballycastle, 50 Suffolk, £85.00. A Tweed, Larne, 39 Texel, £83.50.
Fat ewes
K Hunter, Ballymoney, 8 Texel, £136. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 7 Texel, £116. A Gillan, Armoy, 8 Crossbreds £103. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 12 Crossbreds £105. B Huey, Armoy, 3 Texel, £100. J Laverty, Armoy, 6 Texel, £110. Alex Hughes, Dervock, 2 Crossbreds £115. G Black, Armoy, 4 Crossbreds £113. R Wilkinson, Dervock, 2 Suffolk, £114.
Breeders
D McKee, Loughguile, Mules, 10, £172, 12, £170, 10, £165. M McCurry, Cushendall, 12 Texel, £98.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £98.00, 12, Suffolk, £96.00, 12, Suffolk, £90.00. Darryl McIntosh, Glenariffe, 10 Texel, £148, 12 Suffolk, £146. Joe McCormick, Armoy, 9 Mules, £148, 8, £142.
Sale every wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch on ‘mart eye’
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.