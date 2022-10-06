Breeding Heifer judge announced for 2022 show
The Breeding Heifer at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships will be judged by Mr Ivan Lynn from Glenshesk outside Armoy in County Antrim.
By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 2:25 pm
- 1 min read
Ivan has been farming for 25 years, and has grown his herd to 100 E/U grade suckler cows, to produce top end weanlings for the suckler calf market.
This year Ivan was awarded the 2022 Best Large Limousin Suckler Herd in Northern Ireland.
His three sons, Conall, Daniel and Liam, are a fantastic support to him on the farm and are involved in the day to day tasks.
On the day Ivan will be looking for a long, clean cow with good legs and a good head, natural width with square plates and with the hope of calving naturally with calves with good shape and colour.
The championships will take place on 22 November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.