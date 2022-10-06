Ivan has been farming for 25 years, and has grown his herd to 100 E/U grade suckler cows, to produce top end weanlings for the suckler calf market.

This year Ivan was awarded the 2022 Best Large Limousin Suckler Herd in Northern Ireland.

His three sons, Conall, Daniel and Liam, are a fantastic support to him on the farm and are involved in the day to day tasks.

Ivan Lynn from Glenshesk outside Armoy in County Antrim.

On the day Ivan will be looking for a long, clean cow with good legs and a good head, natural width with square plates and with the hope of calving naturally with calves with good shape and colour.