Breeding Heifer judge announced for upcoming Beef and Lamb Championships
The Breeding Heifer section at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships will be judged by Martin Tumilty from Annaclone, County Down.
Martin works alongside his father and son on their generational family farm, which focuses on a mix of arable crops and livestock.
Their main enterprise is sourcing top-quality breeding heifers from all over Ireland for their annual in-calf heifer sale in October.
Martin prides himself on having a keen eye for detail and has previously judged suckler calves for the Northern Ireland Limousin Club.
At the championships this year, Martin will be looking for ‘a correct, long deep bodied heifer with shape, natural width, square plates, good legs and a sweet head’.