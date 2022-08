Breeding hoggets selling to a top price of £210 at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £110 to £117 each with a sale average of £115.50 each.

Top rate of 473p per kilo was paid for 24.3k at £115 each from a Portadown farmer and for 24k at £113.50 each from a Markethill producer.

Main demand from 440p to 465p per kilo.

Good quality Middleweight Lambs sold steadily from 460p to 502p for 21k at £105.50 each from a Warrenpoint farmer followed by 550p per kilo for 21.6k at £108 each from a Mayobridge producer.

A Portadown farmer received 498p per kilo for 21.8k at £108.50 each.

Good quality light store lambs sold steadily from 530p to 600p per kilo for 14k at £84 each from a Dromore farmer followed by 582p for 11.6k at £67.50 each from a Kilcoo farmer.

Same owner sold 12k at £67.50 563p per kilo.

Stronger stores sold to 518p per kilo for 16.7k at £86.50 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 509p per kilo for 17.4k at £88.50 each from a Moira producer.

Main demand from 470p to 490p per kilo.

The 320 cull ewes sold to a top of £167 each.

Main demand from £110 to £160 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £60 to £100 each.

Another full yard of breeding hoggets sold to a top of £210, £205 and £200 each.

All good quality hoggets sold from £160 to £195 each.

A special entry next week of approximately 200 breeding hoggets.

Heavy hoggets

Portadown farmer : 24.3k £115 473p : Markethill farmer : 24k £113.50 473p : Portadown seller : 24k £111.50 465p : Moira farmer : 24.3k £113.50 463p : Newry producer : 24k £110 458p : Keady producer : 24k £110 458p : Middletown farmer : 24.2k £110 455p and Belleeks farmer : 25.5k £115 451p.

Middleweight hoggets

Warrenpoint farmer : 21k £105.50 502p : Mayobridge farmer : 21.6k £108 500p : Portadown seller : 21.8k £108.50 498p : Loughgilly 21.2k £105.50 498p : Moira farmer : 211.3k £105 : Dromore producer : 21k £103.50 493p : Dromore producer : 21k £103.50 493p and Loughgilly farmer : 21k £103.50 493p.

Light stores

Dromore farmer : 14k £84 600p : Kilcoo seller : 11.6k £67.50 582p : Tassagh producer : 15k £87 580p : Kilcoo farmer : 12k £67.50 563p : Kilcoo farmer : 11.8k £66 559p : Moyad farmer : 11.8k £66 559p : Portadown producer : 13.5k £75 556p and Dromore producer : 15.4k £85.50 555p.

Strong stores