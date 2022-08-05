Breeding hoggets selling to €210 at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:
€75 to €90 for 28-32kgs.
€90 to €110 for 33-39kgs.
€110 to €125 for 40-45kgs.
€125 to €135 for 46-55kgs.
Breeding hoggets sold from €202/head to €210/head.
Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €190/head.
Cattle sale, Thursday 4th August 2022
There was a larger entry for this week’s sale with a brisk trade around the ring and online.
Quality lots met a flying trade as demand was high for forward types selling from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg while plainer lots made from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.
Lighter cattle met a similar trade with many selling up to €3.50/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2160/head.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.30/kg.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €960 to €1795 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €850 to €1115 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €515 to €1175 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €825 to €1435 over the weight.
Store heifers - €380 to €740 over the weight.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.