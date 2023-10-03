Breeding rams selling to a top price of 410 guineas at Gortin Mart
Lambs
A Dickson £121/27kg N McConnell £113.50/23kg J Whiteside £113/26kg £110/23.5kg D Fleming £112.50/25kg £109.50/22kg P Burke £112/25kg A Fleming £111.50/25kg G Watt £111.50/25.5kg C Frazer £110.50/24kg £109/21.5kg £107/21.5kg £102/21kg R Wilson £110.50/22.5kg N Thom £110/22.5kg D Gallen £110/24.5kg S Rafferty £109.50/23kg D Hutchinson £109.50/23.5kg R Greer £109/23kg P McGurk £108/24kg A Boyd £107.50/23kg D Hamilton £106/22.5kg R Boyd £105.50/23kg K McCullagh £104.50/21.5kg J McCormack £104.50/22kg R McCrory £103.50/21.5kg £102.50/21kg R Robinson £103/21kg P McDermott £103/20.5kg J O'Hagan £102.50/20.5kg £101.50/21kg D Gallen £101.50/21.5kg S Robinson £100/21kg and M Harper £100/21kg.
Ewes
A Dickson £168 J Browne £150 £145 R McCrory £148 £142 £135 N Kee £142 M Rutledge £134 £124 £122 T Robinson £132 £125 Preston Farms £122 £112 R Rutledge £116 R Dickson £112 S Rafferty £108 R Gregg £100 M Rutledge £100 D Gallen £100 I Crilly £100 J McCormack £98 and G Gibson £96.
Breeders
J Ballantine £160 M Doyle £155 £140 £130 £130 G Beacom £150 A Carson £150 W Telford £144 £130 £120 K Travers £140 R Rutledge £130 and M Rutledge £116.
Rams
W Moore 410gns 410gns 380gns 300gns 290gns G Beacom 340gns 200gns A Carson 330gns A McKelvey 290gns G McDermott 190gns A Carlin 190gns M Doyle 180gns and C Gibson 180gns.