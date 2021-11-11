Breeding rams selling to £190 at Gortin
Record prices at Gortin with fat lambs selling to £134/27kg.
Fat ewe selling to £156, breeding ewes selling to £170 and breeding rams selling to £190.
Fat lambs
P Kelly £134/27kg, £132/14kg, S McAleer £133/24kg, J McGaughey £133/27.50kg, S McAleer £133/24kg, W Lyttle £130/27kg, A McFarland £126/26kg, Y Rodgers £125.50/24kg, S Rankin £125/25kg, R Hamilton £125/24kg, G McElroy £124/23kg, R Byrne £123/24kg, £122/25kg, G Bradley £121/25kg, £120/24kg, P McCartan £121/22kg, £120/22kg, PDN Farms £120.50/24kg, C McAweaney £119.50/23kg, S Smyth £119/23kg, A McGowan £119/23kg, M Hegarty £119/23kg, N McFarland £117/23kg, D Baxter £114.50/23kg and D Ward £113.50/20kg.
Fat ewes
G Anderson £156, £136, £117.50, J O’Neill £148, £143, £126, £126, G McElroy £120, £86, £60, A McCormack £108, £84, £77, £62, J McBride £102, M Hegarty £92 and R Byrne £86.
Breeding ewes
P Kelly £170, W Ballantine £128 and W McLaughlin £116, £112, £98.
Breeding rams
S Porter £190, £130, £74 and D Robinson £102.