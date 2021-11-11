Breeding rams selling to £190 at Gortin

News you can trust since 1963

Funeral service for Pamela Johnston will be held this afternoon

Fat cows sell to £1428 at Saintfield

On Display: Cookstown man’s Ferguson TE20 is one of the oldest examples known to exist

Milk pricing in Northern Ireland – Is change coming at long last?

Wine producing estate with 152 acres of land and vineyards for sale at £6.75m

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

NI Vet speaks from hospital bed to remind others Covid-19 is not over

P Kelly £134/27kg, £132/14kg, S McAleer £133/24kg, J McGaughey £133/27.50kg, S McAleer £133/24kg, W Lyttle £130/27kg, A McFarland £126/26kg, Y Rodgers £125.50/24kg, S Rankin £125/25kg, R Hamilton £125/24kg, G McElroy £124/23kg, R Byrne £123/24kg, £122/25kg, G Bradley £121/25kg, £120/24kg, P McCartan £121/22kg, £120/22kg, PDN Farms £120.50/24kg, C McAweaney £119.50/23kg, S Smyth £119/23kg, A McGowan £119/23kg, M Hegarty £119/23kg, N McFarland £117/23kg, D Baxter £114.50/23kg and D Ward £113.50/20kg.

Fat ewe selling to £156, breeding ewes selling to £170 and breeding rams selling to £190.