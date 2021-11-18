Breeding rams selling to £330 at Armoy
A fine turnout of just under 2,000 head of sheep on Wednesday night met with an outstanding trade for all classes of sheep.
Fat lambs sold to £140, store lambs were a phenomenal trade selling to £117.
Fat ewes sold to £172 (twice), breeding rams to £330 and breeding ewes to £280.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
R Elliott, Ballycastle, 34kgs £140. John McNeice, Ballymoney, 32kgs £134.50. SJ Glenn, Ballycastle, 30kgs £132. AB Wilson, Armoy, 25kgs £131.50. Peter McAuley, Benvarden, 30kgs £131. A and O Smyth, Ballymoney, 29kgs £130. Richard Smyth, Ballymoney, 29kgs £130. S Huey, Armoy, 26kgs £130. Lyle McCormick, Armoy, 28kgs £130. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £130. R Currie, Ballymoney, 25kgs £129. John Elliott, Loughguile, 25kgs £128. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 25kgs £129. E O’Neill, Martinstown, 24kgs £127. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 28kgs £127. Mark Law, Belfast, 20kgs £125. Wm Morrison, Mosside, 23kgs £126. Joe McQuillan, Antrim, 21kgs £116. A McKay, Cushendun, 23kgs £127. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 21kgs £117. John Todd, Ballycastle, 23.5kgs £126. John Thompson, Bushmills, 23kgs £123. M Maloney, Loughguile, 23.5kgs £125.50. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 22kgs Blackface, £118.50.
Store lambs
Joe Wray, Carnlough, 7 Texel, £119. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 15 crossbreds £115, 20, £102. D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 17 Suffolk, £108. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 6 Suffolk, £106. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 5 Suffolk, £110.50. Joe McQuillan, Antrim, 10 crossbreds £105. Henry McKay, Carnlough, 11 crossbreds £100. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £100, 20, £99.50, 18, £100, 10, £100.50. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, 35 Blackface, £100. Ivor McCartney, Cloughmills, 13 Texel, £98.50. Fred Loughridge, Loughguile, 16 Swales, £90.00. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 17 Texel, £95.50. Joe McQuillan, Antrim, 21 Suffolk, £99.00. S Morrell, Coleraine, 10 Blackface, £105.
Fat ewes
Colm McErlain, Armoy, 1 Suffolk, £172. E McCarry, Loughguile, 3 Texel, £172. Johnny Brown, Bushmills, 1 Texel, £158. Alan Smyth, Bushmills, 2 Texel, £138. Trevor Adams, Armoy 2 Texel, £120. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, 1 Texel, £132.
Breeding sheep
A McKay, Cushendun, (in-lamb Jacob ewes) in lots as follows: £280, £265, £255, £260, £240, £235, £230, £225. A Murphy, Cushendun, 4 year old Blackface ram, £330. Wm Knowles, Cloughmills, 4 year old Texel ram, £280.
