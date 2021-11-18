Breeding rams selling to £330 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

Store lambs to 714ppk at Hilltown Saleyard

Steers selling to £1880 at Dungannon

Fat cattle selling to £1619 at Saintfield

The ‘Tractor of the Year 2022’ has been revealed

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

Tricked-Out Tractors series returns to BBC One NI

Teen Shea is helping Santa deliver something a bit different!

This Farming Life: Locations and families starring in series five

An historic estate with 65.9 acres can be yours for €1,750,000

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

A McKay, Cushendun, (in-lamb Jacob ewes) in lots as follows: £280, £265, £255, £260, £240, £235, £230, £225. A Murphy, Cushendun, 4 year old Blackface ram, £330. Wm Knowles, Cloughmills, 4 year old Texel ram, £280.

Fat ewes sold to £172 (twice), breeding rams to £330 and breeding ewes to £280.

Fat lambs sold to £140, store lambs were a phenomenal trade selling to £117.