Breeding rams selling to £370 at Markethill

An entry of 1340 lambs sold in a noticeably improved trade with good quality heavy lambs selling from 420p to 479p per kilo for 16 lambs 24.2k at £116 each from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 446p for 18 lambs 24.2k at £108 each from a Banbridge producer. A Keady producer received £115 each for 26k 442p per kilo. Several pens of heavy lambs sold from £108 to £114 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 450p to 503p per kilo for 25 lambs 20k at £101 each from a Tynan farmer followed by 500p for 17 lambs 20k at £100 each from a Lurgan producer.

Store lambs sold in the best trade so far this year.

Light stores sold to 680p per kilo for 29 lambs 10k at £68 each from a Kilcoo farmer.

Same owner received 651p for 12 lambs 12.9k at £84 each.

All good quality light stores sold from 550p to 630p per kilo.

Stronger stores sold to 553p for 17k at £94 each from a Kilcoo farmer followed by 547p for 17k at £93 each from a Dungannon producer.

Main demand from 500p to 536p per kilo.

The 260 cull ewes sold to a top of £130 each.

Main demand from £90 to £128 each.

In the breeding ring rams sold to £370 each for a shearling followed by £340 for a shearling and £300 for a ram lamb.

Ewe hoggets sold to a top of £190 each with others selling from £185, £184 and £180 each.

All good quality pens sold from £160 to £180 each.

Final sale of breeding sheep next Wednesday 13th October.

Heavy lambs

Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.2k £116 479p : Banbridge producer : 24.2k £108 446p : Keady farmer : 26k £115 442p : Benburb producer : 24.2k £104 430p and Markethill farmer : 24.8k £105.50 425p.

Middleweight lambs

Tynan producer : 20k £101 503p : Lurgan seller : 20k £100 500p : Mullabawn farmer : 20.2k £100 495p : Lislea seller : 23k £100 493p : Poyntzpass farmer : 21.8k £105.50 484p : Mullabawn farmer : 20.4k £97 476p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.1k £104.50 473p and Armagh producer : 20k £94 470p.

Light stores

Kilcoo farmer : 10k £68 680p : Kilcoo farmer : 12.9k £84 651p : Lislea seller : 13.7k £87 635p : Jerrettspass producer : 14.8k £93 628p : Kilcoo farmer : 14.4k £89.50 622p : Cullyhanna farmer : 14.4k £88 611p : Portadown seller : 11k £67 609p and Lislea seller : 15.6k £93.50 599p.

Strong stores