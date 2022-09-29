Breeding rams selling to £500 at Armoy
Another full yard of sheep on Wednesday night met with a fantastic trade.
Fat lambs sold to £112.50, store lambs to £97.00, fat ewes made up to £152, breeding ewes topped at £172 and breeding rams to £500.
Fat lambs
Charles McCormick, Armoy, 26kgs £113.50. Rodney Bradley, Coleraine, 25kgs £112.50. K McCaughan, Ballycastle, 25kgs £110. Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £110. Lyle McCormick, Ballymoney, 26kgs £110. Rodney Bradley, Coleraine, 25kgs £110. John Alcorn, Coleraine, 27kgs £110. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £109. William Morrison, Mosside, 30kgs £109.50. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £107. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs Blackface, £108. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £106. Seamus McLaughlin, Garvagh, 24kgs Crossbreds £105. P McNicholl, Garvagh, 23kgs £104. A Kane, Mosside, 24kgs £105.50. R Bradley, Coleraine, 23kgs £105. Ryan McGuckian, 23kgs £102. M McCurry, Cushendall, 22kgs £103. P Dowds, Glarryford, 23kgs, £103.50.
Store lambs
Danny McBride, Ballyvoy, 22kg Suffolk, £92.50. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 40 Suffolk, £92.50. V McErlain, Armoy, 60 Suffolk, £93.00. Charles McCormick, Armoy, 50 Texel, £87.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 56, Texel, £88.50. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 32 Texel, £87.00. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 21 Suffolk, £91.50. David Todd, Ballycastle, 36 Texel, £90.00. Adam Hunter, Broughshane, 14 Texel, £89.00. Ian Duncan, Ballycastle, 26 Suffolk, £90.00. Sean Connolly, Loughguile, 22 Texel, £87.50.
Breeding sheep
Jas Anderson, Bushmills, 8, Texel, £172. Carlo McDonnell, Armoy, Mules, 3, £144, 20, £138, 10, £142, 20, £140, 12, £136. Fermanagh producer, 8 Suffolk, £135, 10, £132. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 10, £140. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, 8 Mules, £138.
Breeding rams
R McGill, Ballycastle, Texel shearlings, £500, £460. Ballyvoy producer, Blue Leicester, £170.
Fat ewes
P Murray, Glenariffe, Crossbreds £152. Armoy producer, Crossbreds £132. William Morrison, Mosside, Suffolk, £108. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, Blues, £121. John Quinn, Cushendall, Crossbreds £134. Jas Anderson, Bushmills, Texel, £118. K Hunter, Ballymoney, Texel, £134.
Ewe lambs
Jas Davidson, Glenarm, 15 Cheviot, £128, 15, £122. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 12 Suffolk, £100.50. K McCaughan, Ballycastle, 10 Suffolk, £100. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 15 Mules, £100.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.