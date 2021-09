Breeding rams selling to £940 at Gortin

News you can trust since 1963

Lambs selling to £114 at Saintfield

Drop calves selling to £600 at Rathfriland Co-Op

UTV at the Show’ – a Balmoral Show special

Suffolks selling to a top price of £140 at Armoy

Ram lambs selling to £730 at Markethill

Riverview Farms Ltd and self-employed contractor fined for health and safety failings

Lely A2 robots replaced by A5 models after 21 years at Watton Farms

Record breaking price of £2130 paid at Saintfield

Well reared heifers foundations of Workman success

A McFarland £940, £600, £600, £580, £400, £400, £340, J Smith £399, A Liggett £260, R Haire £190, K Rainey £190, S Whelan £160 and C Sproule £150, £150.

F Matthews £113/25kg, £95/21kg, A McGowan £112/24kg, £108.50/23kg, M Clarke £111/24kg, J Convery £110/26kg, P Brogan £110/23kg, G Cuddy £109.50/23kg, F McKenna £109/23kg, £96/20kg, A Speer £104.50/25kg, D McQuaid £97/22kg, C McCrory £96/22kg, W Baxter £95.50/20kg, P Carland £94.50/21kg, G McCullagh £94/21kg, G McCrory £94/20kg, £93/22kg, F McDermott £93.50/21kg, E Brolly £93/21kg, A Shaw £93/21kg, K Laughlin £93/21kg, M Falls £92/20kg, £92/20kg, U Barnes £92/19kg, P McCullagh £88.50/18kg, P Ewing £88/20kg and C Beattie £87/21kg.

Fat ewes selling to £208, breeding hoggets selling to £280 and breeding rams selling to £940.