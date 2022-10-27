Breeding rams to £255 at Armoy
A slightly smaller offering of sheep on Wednesday night met with just over 2,000 on offer met with a much sharper trade and prices well up in all sections.
Fat lambs sold to £116, store lambs to £99.50, fat ewes sold to £195, breeding rams to £255 and hogget ewes to £140.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Jas Kane, Armoy, 30kgs £116. Norman Kennedy, Ballymena, 28kgs £114. William Nutt, Bushmills, 26kgs £114. Damian McGarel, Glenarm, 26kgs £114. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, 24kgs £112. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs Blackface, £110. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £109.50. Darren McLaughlin, Armoy, 23kgs £109. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 26kgs £109. Martin Wilmot, Liscolman, 26kgs £107. Robert McCormick, Armoy, 25kgs £107. SJ Currie, Mosside, 23kgs £106. Patrick McGarry, Loughguile, 23kgs £104. John Thompson, 23kgs £103.
Store lambs
John Holmes, Armoy, 37kgs Texel, £99.50. Henry Duffin, Cargan, 7, Suffolk, £103.50. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 15 Crossbred, £97.00. Harry McKiernan, Ballyvoy, 10 Suffolk, £96.00. Damian McGarel, Glenarm, 5 Crossbred’s £94.50. W J McKeeman, Bushmills, 11 Dorsets, £94.00. P and S McMullan, Rathlin, 43, Crossbred’s £87.00. Pat McKendry, Glenbush, 20 Texel, £85.50. Joe Hamilton, Broughshane, 14 Crossbred’s £85.00. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 14, Texel, £89.00. Fred Loughridge, Loughguile, 10, Crossbred’s £90.00. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, 18, Texel, £92.50. John Leslie, Ballymoney, 18 Texel, £89.50. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 28, Blackface, £80.50. Desmond McMullan, Glenariffe, 20 Crossbred’s £80.50. David Montgomery, 5 Texel, £80.00. Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm, 7 Texel, £90.00, 12 Crossbred £86.
Breeding sheep
K Beattie, Ballymoney, Texel rams, £212, £138. Martin Wilmot, Liscolman, Texel ram, £255. Andrew Milliken, Newtownards, 2 hogget, £126. J Devlin, Armoy, 6 Blackface ewes, £118.
Fat ewes
David Anderson, Bushmills, 1 Charollais, £195, 5 Charollais, £175. M Wilmot, Liscolman, 2 Texel, £132. T Butler, Ballyvoy, 1 Blue, £150. SJ Currie, Mosside, 4 Texel, £132. Ian Young, Coleraine, 3 Crossbred’s £101. John Cassley, Armoy, 2 Crossbred’s £100. WJ McKeeman, Bushmills, 7 Texel, £122. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 1 Texel, £126.
Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.
