Breeding sheep selling to a top price of £240 at Armoy

Fat lambs sold to £131, fat hoggets to £135, breeding sheep were also in demand selling to a top price of £240 and fat ewes remained a great trade selling to £157.
Leading prices
Lambs
Robt Wylie, Bushmills, 21.5kgs £131. David Brown, Bushmills, 23kgs £129. Armoy farmer, 23kgs £129.50. Les Millen, Coleraine, 20kgs £124.
Hoggets
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 25kgs £135. Thomas Wright, Kilraughts, 27kgs £133. V and C Butler, Ballvoy, 23.5kgs £133. Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 26kgs £132.50. Robt Lynn, Ballymoney, 22.5kgs £128. David Brown, Bushmills, 30kgs £128. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £132. Uel Ramage, Bushmills, 24kgs £127.
Fat ewes
Jas Stevenson, Armoy, Texel, £157. Dominic Kinney, Cushendall, Suffolk, £148. Ian McCaw, Bushmills, Mules, £135. Vincent Hughes, Martinstown, Texel, £140. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, Texel, £142. Robt Wylie, Bushmills, Chars, £140. Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £134. R Wilson, Dunloy, crossbreds £127. L Millen, Coleraine, Suffolks, £126.
Ewes and lambs
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, crossbred hoggets, single lambs £240. A Gillan, Martinstown, Texel ewes/twin lambs, £198, Texel ewes and single lambs £174.
