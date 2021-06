Breeding sheep selling to a top £210 at Armoy Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Farmer sentenced for breach of environmental regulations

Steady trade for sheep at Markethill Mart, prices to £147 each

MLA pushes case for Poots to remain as agriculture minister

Prime arable farm with alternative use potential

Next-generation slurry management system ticks so many boxes on Co Antrim dairy farm

Beef technology demonstration farmer goes in a different direction

Farmers for Action pays tribute to Eric Lindsay

Productive arable farm up for sale for almost £1.4m

478 acre NI farm goes on the market for over £850,000

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

G McGarrigle, Limavady, ewe with 2 lambs, £210. Triston McMullan, Ballymoney, ewe with 1 lamb, £175, ewe with 1 lamb, £165. Armoy farmer, b/m ewes, single lambs, £168.

I McCaw, Bushmills 24kgs £117. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 24 ½kgs £117. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, 25kgs £114. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 22kgs £113.50. Peter McAuley, Bendvardin, 24kgs £109. G and A Thompson, Stranocum, 23kgs £109. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 23kgs £108.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £108.50. McConkey Farm, Cookstown, 23kgs £108.50. McCormick Farms, Torr, 22kgs £108. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 23kgs £107.50. Philip McAlister, Bushmills, 24kgs £107. Brian Watt, Corkey, 22kgs £105. Robert Gingles, Larne, 20kgs £97.00. Seamus McNeill, Cushendun, 21kgs £103.50. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 20kgs £100.