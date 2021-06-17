Breeding sheep selling to £175 at Armoy Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Breeding Limousin bull sells for £2320 at Kilrea Mart

Heavy lambs selling to £128 at Markethill Mart

Heifers selling to £1300 at Dungannon Mart

Dairy sector has an opportunityto put its best foot forward

Fat ewes selling to £132 at Downpatrick Mart

Record trade for ewes at Saintfield Mart, prices to £196

Brexit has driven a ‘wrecking ball’ through farming

Top price of £2020 paid for a cow and calf at Saintfield Mart

Prime arable farm with alternative use potential

COVID-19: Enhanced testing in Omagh and Ballymoney

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Breeding sheep sold to £175 for broken mouth ewes with single lambs.

Seamus Scullion, Glenravel, 28kgs £128. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, 26kgs £126. John McFerran, Dunloy, 27kgs £126. J Bartlett, Ballymoney, 25kgs £125. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, 24kgs £123.50. David McAdoo, Magherafelt, 23kgs £123.50. Brown and Finnegan, Coleraine 29kgs £123. James Delargy, Cushendall, 24kgs £122. William Morrison, Armoy, 23kgs £122. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 24kgs £122. Thornfield Farm, Stranocum, 23kgs £121. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 23kgs £121. Marlene Montgomery, Liscolman, 22kgs £120.50. I McCaughan, Bushmills, 22kgs £120. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 22kgs £121. Campbell Watson, Rasharkin, 22kgs £118. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 21kgs £116. Alastair Gillan, Armoy, 21kgs £114. Uel Ramage, Bushmills, 22kgs £120. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 22kgs £117. John McGill, Ballycastle, 22kgs £117. F Daly, Cushendall, 21 ½kgs £115.

Fat lambs selling to £128 and fat ewes to £142.