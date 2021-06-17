Breeding sheep selling to £175 at Armoy Mart
Just over 500 head of sheep met with a very sharp trade and better than expected prices.
Fat lambs selling to £128 and fat ewes to £142.
Leading prices
Seamus Scullion, Glenravel, 28kgs £128. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, 26kgs £126. John McFerran, Dunloy, 27kgs £126. J Bartlett, Ballymoney, 25kgs £125. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, 24kgs £123.50. David McAdoo, Magherafelt, 23kgs £123.50. Brown and Finnegan, Coleraine 29kgs £123. James Delargy, Cushendall, 24kgs £122. William Morrison, Armoy, 23kgs £122. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 24kgs £122. Thornfield Farm, Stranocum, 23kgs £121. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 23kgs £121. Marlene Montgomery, Liscolman, 22kgs £120.50. I McCaughan, Bushmills, 22kgs £120. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 22kgs £121. Campbell Watson, Rasharkin, 22kgs £118. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 21kgs £116. Alastair Gillan, Armoy, 21kgs £114. Uel Ramage, Bushmills, 22kgs £120. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 22kgs £117. John McGill, Ballycastle, 22kgs £117. F Daly, Cushendall, 21 ½kgs £115.
Fat ewes
Maurice Smyth, Mosside, Texel, £142. Noel McQuaid, Torr, Crossbreds £138. J McFerran, Glarryford, Texel, £134. Arthur Devlin, Texel, £132. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, Dorsets, £130. John McGill, Ballyvoy, Texel, £129. Robt Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £127. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Texel, £126. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £123. M Wallace, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £122. C Watson, Rasharkin, Texel, £120. Brooke Huey, Armoy, Texel, £128. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £114.
Breeding sheep sold to £175 for broken mouth ewes with single lambs.
